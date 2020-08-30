Hebei Yichen Industrial : PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 08/30/2020 | 06:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* (河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司), you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* 河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 1596) PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The notice convening the EGM to be held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m. are set out on pages 7 to 9 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM are enclosed herewith and also published on both the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.hbyc.com.cn). If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM (i.e. at or before at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion, signing and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates. * For identification purpose only 31 August 2020 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Notice of the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "2020 Interim Dividend" the interim dividend of RMB0.017 per Share (tax inclusive) for the six months ended 30 June 2020 "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Board of Directors" or "Board" "Chairman" "Class Meetings" "Company" the board of Directors the chairman of the Board of Directors collectively, the H Share Class Meeting and the Domestic Share Class Meeting Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* (河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the PRC whose issued H Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Domestic Share(s)" domestic invested ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB0.5 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB and are unlisted Shares which are currently not listed or traded on any stock exchange "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020, the notice of which is set out on pages 7 to 9 of this circular, for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed profit distribution plan and interim dividend distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the grant of the authorisation to the Board to distribute the 2020 Interim Dividend to the Shareholders "Group" collectively, the Company and its subsidiaries for the time being - 1 - DEFINITIONS "H Shares" overseas listed foreign invested ordinary share(s) in the ordinary share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB0.5 each, which are listed on the Stock Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Latest Practicable Date" 27 August 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining information contained in this circular "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this circular, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" ordinary shares of RMB0.5 each in the capital of the Company, comprising Domestic Shares and H Shares "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Shares, comprising Domestic Shareholder(s) and H Shareholder(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* 河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 1596) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Zhang Haijun (Chairman) No. 1 Yichen North Street Mr. Wu Jinyu Gaocheng District Mr. Zhang Chao Shijiazhuang City Mr. Zhang Lihuan Hebei Province Ms. Fan Xiulan PRC Non-executive Director: Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Ms. Gu Xiaohui Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Independent non-executive Directors: Hong Kong Mr. Jip Ki Chi Mr. Wang Qi Mr. Zhang Liguo 31 August 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2020 in relation to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which sets out, among others, the payment of the 2020 Interim Dividend as proposed by the Board of Directors. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with further details regarding the 2020 Interim Dividend and a notice convening the EGM. For identification purpose only - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2020 in relation to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Board recommended the payment of an interim dividend of RMB0.017 per Share (tax inclusive) for the six months ended 30 June 2020 to the Shareholders. The 2020 Interim Dividend is subject to approval by the Shareholders at the EGM and a resolution in respect thereof will be proposed to the Shareholders for voting at the EGM. If approved by the Shareholders at the EGM, the 2020 Interim Dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 27 November 2020 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the registers of members of the Company on Tuesday, 27 October 2020. For the purpose of determining the entitlement to the 2020 Interim Dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 21 October 2020 to Tuesday, 27 October 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the 2020 Interim dividend, holders of H Shares whose transfers have not been registered shall deposit all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (Hong Kong time) for registration. If the proposed resolution is passed at the EGM, the 2020 Interim Dividend will be paid in RMB to holders of Domestic Shares and in Hong Kong dollars to holders of H Shares. The exchange rate for the payment of the 2020 Interim Dividend in Hong Kong dollars will be the average of the relevant exchange rates as announced by the People's Bank of China for the calendar week prior to the date of EGM. Please also refer to the section headed "Other Information - Withholding and Payment of Income Tax on Behalf of Overseas Individual Shareholders" in the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (which is expected to be published in September 2020) for further details on payment of dividends. 3. EGM AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT The EGM will be held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed profit distribution plan and interim dividend distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the grant of the authorisation to the Board to distribute the 2020 Interim Dividend to the Shareholders. The notice of the EGM is set out on pages 7 to 9 of this circular. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD In order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 14 September 2020 to Thursday, 15 October 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, holders of the H shares whose transfers have not been registered shall deposit all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020 (Hong Kong time). A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed herewith and also published on both the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.hbyc.com.cn). If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM (i.e. at or before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion, signing and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). 4. RECOMMENDATIONS The Board of Directors consider that the proposed profit distribution plan and interim dividend distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the distribution of the 2020 Interim Dividend to the Shareholders are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board of Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolution to be proposed at the EGM. 5. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 6. MISCELLANEOUS The Chinese text of this circular shall prevail over the English text for the purpose of interpretation in case of any inconsistency. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* Zhang Haijun Chairman For identification purpose only - 6 - NOTICE OF THE EGM Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* 河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 1596) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* (河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purpose (unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 31 August 2020): ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1. To approve the proposed profit distribution plan and interim dividend distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and to authorise the Board to distribute the 2020 Interim Dividend to the Shareholders. By order of the Board of Directors Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* Zhang Haijun Chairman Shijiazhuang, the PRC, 31 August 2020 Notes: 1. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 14 September 2020 to Thursday, 15 October 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, holders of the H Shares whose transfers have not been registered shall deposit all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020 (Hong Kong time) for registration. For identification purpose only - 7 - NOTICE OF THE EGM For determining the entitlement to the 2020 Interim Dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 21 October 2020 to Tuesday, 27 October 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the 2020 Interim dividend, holders of H Shares whose transfers have not been registered shall deposit all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (Hong Kong time) for registration. Subject to approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, the 2020 Interim Dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 27 November 2020 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the registers of members of the Company on Tuesday, 27 October 2020. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Where a shareholder appoints more than one proxy, his proxies can only vote on a poll. In view of the development of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, shareholders may consider appointing the chairman of the EGM as his/her proxy to vote on the resolutions, instead of attending EGM in person. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a shareholder or his attorney duly authorised. If the shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised executive officer(s) or duly authorised attorney(ies). If that instrument is signed by an attorney of a Shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorisation document authorising that attorney to sign must be notarised. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the notarised power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the Secretariat of the Board at the Company's principal place of business in the PRC (for holders of the Domestic Shares) or at the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, (for holders of the H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the meeting (i.e. not later than 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (Hong Kong time)). A vote given in accordance with the terms of an instrument of proxy shall be valid notwithstanding the death or loss of capacity of the appointer, or the revocation of the proxy or of the authority under which the form of proxy was executed, or the transfer of shares in respect of which the proxy is given, provided that no notice in writing of these matters shall have been received by the Company prior to the commencement of the EGM. The address and contact details of the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, are as follows:

As to the transfer documents:

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

As to the form of proxy and reply slip:

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong Telephone No.: (+852) 2862 8555

Facsimile No.: (+852) 2865 0990 The address and contact details of the Company's principal place of business in the PRC are as follows:

No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC Telephone No.: (+86) 311 88929020

E-mail: yichenshiye@hbyc.com.cn In accordance with the Company's articles of association, where two or more persons are registered as the joint holders of any share, only the person whose name appears first in the register of members shall be entitled to receive this notice, and this notice, when served on such person, shall be deemed to have be given to all joint holders of such share. The EGM is expected to be concluded within half a day. Shareholders (in person or by proxy) attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses. - 8 - NOTICE OF THE EGM Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identification documents for inspection when attending the EGM. Taking into account the recent development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will implement the following prevention and control measures at the EGM to protect the Shareholders from the risk of infection: compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every Shareholder or proxy at the entrance of the venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.0 degrees Celsius will not be admitted to the venue; every Shareholder or proxy is required to wear surgical facial mask throughout the meeting; and no refreshment will be served. Furthermore, the Company wishes to advise the Shareholders, particularly those Shareholders who are subject to quarantine in relation to COVID-19, that they may appoint any person or the chairman of the EGM as a proxy to vote on the proposed resolution, instead of attending the EGM in person. As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Haijun, Mr. Wu Jinyu, Mr. Zhang Chao, Mr. Zhang Lihuan and Ms. Fan Xiulan; the non-executive Director is Ms. Gu Xiaohui; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jip Ki Chi, Mr. Wang Qi and Mr. Zhang Liguo. - 9 - Attachments Original document

