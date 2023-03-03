Hong Kong court convicts 3 members of Tiananmen vigil group for security offence

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Three former members of a
Hong Kong group that organised annual vigils to mark China's
1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, were found guilty on Saturday
of not complying with a national security police request for
information.
Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and barrister
Chow Hang-tung, 38, was among those convicted by the magistrate
court. Chow is a former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong
Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.
Two other former standing committee members of the Alliance,
Tang Ngok Kwan and Tsui Hon Kwong, were also found guilty.
The now-disbanded Alliance was the main organiser of Hong
Kong's June 4 candlelight vigil for victims of China's Tiananmen
Square crackdown. Every year it drew tens of thousands of people
in the largest public commemoration of its kind on Chinese soil.
Since Hong Kong's massive pro-democracy protests in 2019,
authorities have not allowed the vigil to take place on COVID
related grounds. The Alliance disbanded in September 2021 after
authorities arrested several senior members of the group,
including Chow.
During the trial that only kicked off late last year more
than a year after the defendants were arrested, the Alliance was
accused by government prosecutor Ivan Cheung of being a "foreign
agent" for an unnamed group, after allegedly receiving HK$20,000
($2,547) from it.
Chow, however, denied this in court, saying the Alliance
was an independent civil society group run by Hong Kongers, and
that the case against her and the others amounted to "political
persecution".
"The existence of an independent organisation like us that
can check power, is essential to the security of a nation, not a
threat," she told the court.
Magistrate Peter Law, who was hand-picked to hear national
security cases by Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader, said in a
written judgement that it was necessary for the police to
"ascertain the background" of the group given its political
activities and "nexus of interactions with local and non-local
organisations and people."
Sentencing is expected on March 11 with a maximum jail
term of six months for this particular offence.
Chow is already serving two other prison terms for unlawful
assembly linked to her involvement in organising Tiananmen
commemoration events, and faces a separate, graver charge of
subverting state power through the Alliance.
Some key details of the case, including the overseas
organisations and individuals alleged to have ties to the
Alliance, were kept confidential after the prosecutor applied
for "Public Interest Immunity" (PII), arguing these disclosures
would the harm public interest.
The national security law, which punishes acts including
subversion and collusion with foreign forces has been
criticised by some Western governments as a tool to crush
dissent.
Chinese and Hong Kong officials say the law is necessary to
restore stability to the city after the city's protracted
anti-China protests in 2019.
