  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Heckler & Koch AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLHK   DE000A11Q133

HECKLER & KOCH AG

(MLHK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:30:59 2023-03-03 am EST
105.00 EUR   -3.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong court convicts 3 members of Tiananmen vigil group for security offence

03/03/2023 | 11:22pm EST
HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Three former members of a Hong Kong group that organised annual vigils to mark China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, were found guilty on Saturday of not complying with a national security police request for information.

Chow Hang-tung, 38, a prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, was among those convicted by the magistrate court.

Two other former standing committee members of the Alliance, Tang Ngok Kwan and Tsui Hon Kwong, were also found guilty.

The now-disbanded Alliance was the main organiser of Hong Kong's June 4 candlelight vigil for victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown. Every year it drew tens of thousands of people in the largest public commemoration of its kind on Chinese soil.

Since Hong Kong's massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, authorities have not allowed the vigil to take place on COVID related grounds. The Alliance disbanded in September 2021 after authorities arrested several senior members of the group, including Chow.

During the trial that only kicked off late last year more than a year after the defendants were arrested, the Alliance was accused by government prosecutor Ivan Cheung of being a "foreign agent" for an unnamed group, after allegedly receiving HK$20,000 ($2,547) from it.

Chow, however, denied this in court, saying the Alliance was an independent civil society group run by Hong Kongers, and that the case against her and the others amounted to "political persecution".

"The existence of an independent organisation like us that can check power, is essential to the security of a nation, not a threat," she told the court.

Magistrate Peter Law, who was hand-picked to hear national security cases by Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader, said in a written judgement that it was necessary for the police to "ascertain the background" of the group given its political activities and "nexus of interactions with local and non-local organisations and people."

"Foreign agent is a new concept in Hong Kong without any legal precedent," Law said. "Some agents are even hidden, so a comprehensive searching and screening exercise is necessary."

Sentencing is expected on March 11 with a maximum jail term of six months for this particular offence.

Chow has already served two other prison terms for unlawful assembly linked to her involvement in organising Tiananmen commemoration events, but she still faces a separate, graver charge of subverting state power through the Alliance.

Some key details of the case, including the overseas organisations and individuals alleged to have ties to the Alliance, were kept confidential after the prosecutor applied for "Public Interest Immunity" (PII), arguing these disclosures would the harm public interest.

"Leaking of secret information, such as identities, strategies and interim investigation results of others would definitely seriously jeopardise the ongoing investigation," Law said.

The national security law, which punishes acts including subversion and collusion with foreign forces has been criticised by some Western governments as a tool to crush dissent.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials say the law is necessary to restore stability to the city after the city's protracted anti-China protests in 2019. (Reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by James Pomfret, William Mallard and Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
03/03Yuexiu Property Subsidiary Loans HK$450 Million
MT
03/03Karrie International to Subscribe for KRP Shares in Spin-Off Plans
MT
03/03HK stocks climb, Shanghai closes at its highest level this year
RE
03/03ZTO Express: Claims by Short-Seller Grizzly Research LLC 'Without Merit'
DJ
03/02China, HK stocks climb as upbeat service sector buoys risk-on mood
RE
03/02Qianhai Health Sees Wider 2022 Loss; Shares Plummet 24%
MT
03/02Kelfred Holdings Expects Return to Profitability in 2022
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HECKLER & KOCH AG
Financials
Sales 2021 290 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2021 21,8 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2021 197 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 120x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 902 M 3 076 M 3 076 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,90x
EV / Sales 2021 9,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 086
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart HECKLER & KOCH AG
Duration : Period :
Heckler & Koch AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECKLER & KOCH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jens Bodo Koch CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Björn Krönert Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Runte Member-Supervisory Board
Regina Engelstadter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HECKLER & KOCH AG-14.63%3 076
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.90%144 555
BOEING10.27%128 889
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.77%122 004
AIRBUS SE11.84%103 650
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.18%71 534