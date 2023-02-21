Hong Kong under pressure to cut spending in budget as deficit soars

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is under
pressure to rein in spending when it unveils its annual budget
on Wednesday, after racking up huge fiscal deficits during the
COVID-19 pandemic and as it struggles to kick-start the economy
and regain its financial lustre.
The sustainability of the city's fiscal reserves has come
under the spotlight after the authorities spent more than HK$600
billion containing the spread of infections and providing
economic relief for businesses and families struggling with
pandemic restrictions.
This whittled down the Asian financial hub's fiscal reserves
to around HK$800 billion ($102 billion) - equivalent to 12
months of government expenditure -- around half the levels three
years ago.
"As our economy and market came under pressure, we took
exceptional measures during exceptional times to safeguard
people's livelihood," Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a
recent blog post. "However, as our economy stabilises, we have
to make adjustments to our fiscal measures accordingly."
PWC estimates a budget deficit of HK$109 billion for
2022/23. That compares with a shortfall of HK$56.3 billion or
1.9% of GDP, projected by the government in its budget last
year.
Chan, who will present the budget at 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday, noted a need to rein in spending now that many
COVID-related restrictions have been lifted, but he said any
moves would be carefully considered.
"Even though the government is under tremendous pressure to
reduce public expenditure, it may not be appropriate to abolish
relief measures across the board," he added.
Hong Kong hewed closely to China's zero-COVID policies --
imposing some of the world's toughest measures including lengthy
quarantines for inbound travellers and social distancing rules
that hurt the tourism, retail and catering sectors.
Since China's imposition of a sweeping national security law
in 2020 that markedly curbed individual freedoms, hundreds of
thousands of Hong Kongers have emigrated abroad, bringing
further uncertainty and longer-term economic pressures on Hong
Kong's regional competitiveness.
Exacerbating the shortfall for Hong Kong has been a sharp
drop in land sales that have long been a core source of revenue
-- with PWC expecting this to hit HK$80 billion -- 33 percent
less than the original government estimate.
Home prices fell 15.6% last year after more than a decade of
red-hot price increases in one of the world's priciest property
markets.
Hong Kong's economy shrank for the fourth straight quarter
in the final three months of 2022, contracting an annual 4.2%,
worse than economists' estimates as sluggish global demand and
higher interest rates hit exports and spending.
It was the second deepest contraction since the second
quarter of 2020 when gross domestic product shrank 9.4% as
COVID-19 took a toll around the world.
One bright spot, however, could be the city's reopening of
its border with China, that KPMG China said could "provide an
opportunity for an economic turnaround".
KPMG also urged the government to do more to attract
international talent and investment, including by slashing tax
rates for firms establishing regional headquarters in the city.
