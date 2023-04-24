Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hecla Mining Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL   US4227041062

HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:02:54 2023-04-24 pm EDT
6.300 USD   +3.11%
04:31pHecla First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event
BU
04/17RBC Raises Price Target on Hecla Mining to $8 From $7, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/17North American Morning Briefing: Subdued Open -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hecla First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event

04/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it plans to issue a news release reporting its first quarter 2023 operations and financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Hecla will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter operations and financial results. The call-in numbers are as follows:

US & Canada toll-free:

+1 (888) 330-2391; Passcode: 4812168

Outside of US & Canada:

+1 (240) 789-2702; Passcode: 4812168

Please dial-in and provide the Conference ID number at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to join the call and mitigate any hold times.

Hecla’s live webcast can be accessed on the Company’s website under News & Media (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/379963057). The webcast will also be archived on the site.

ONE-ON-ONE CALLS

After the conclusion of this call, Hecla will also give investors and others the opportunity for one-on-one calls with several members of management. Sign up for these one-on-one calls will occur the morning of the conference call with details provided in our earnings news release.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HECLA MINING COMPANY
04:31pHecla First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event
BU
04/17RBC Raises Price Target on Hecla Mining to $8 From $7, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/17North American Morning Briefing: Subdued Open -2-
DJ
04/14HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Hecla Mining to $8.25 From $7, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
04/14Earnings season begins in a fragile context
MS
04/14Roth MKM Downgrades Hecla Mining to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $6.25 Fro..
MT
04/14Analyst recommendations: Mosaic, Inspire Medical, London Stock E..
MS
04/13Hecla Mining Company Announces Production Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/13Hecla Mining Posts Higher Preliminary Q1 Silver Production From Prior Quarter; Gold Out..
MT
04/13Hecla Announces First Quarter Production
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HECLA MINING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 864 M - -
Net income 2023 94,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,4x
Yield 2023 0,49%
Capitalization 3 679 M 3 679 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart HECLA MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hecla Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Average target price 7,19 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Russell Lawlar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine J. Boggs Chairman
Lauren M. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Clary Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY9.89%3 679
MAG SILVER CORP.-18.01%1 318
AYA GOLD & SILVER INC.17.63%912
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.23.97%767
SILVERCORP METALS INC.22.61%637
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY-13.81%41
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer