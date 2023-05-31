Hecla Mining : 2022 Report

Certain statements contained in this Sustainability Report are forward-looking statements, including our current expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, and opportunities. We have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "feel," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecast," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are expressed in good faith and believed to have
From Our President and CEO,
Phillips S. Baker, Jr.
In 2022, Hecla expanded on the company's commitment to responsible mining. This means meeting the highest environmental and sustainability standards, minimizing the impact of our operations on the environment, and respecting and supporting the communities where we live and work.
Our strong ﬁnancial performance for the year shows that excelling on our ESG priorities goes hand in hand with revenues and beneﬁts for our investors and other stakeholders. In 2022, we reinforced Hecla's position as the fastest growing established silver company as we achieved our largest-ever silver reserves. Our ESG priorities such as worker safety and wellbeing, emissions reduction, and biodiversity protection were bolstered while we produced our second-highest amount of silver ever: 14.2 million ounces, which is about 50% of U.S. silver production. We also achieved record lead production and reached record milestones in mill throughput at all three of our operations.
Our mines operate in the U.S. and Canada - the safest and most stable jurisdictions in the world - to produce the metals that are essential to the world's clean energy future. And we do it in a manner that's responsible, sustainable, and innovative.
This puts Hecla's stakeholders in a unique position to beneﬁt as the transition to a decarbonized, renewable economy picks up speed and increases the need for silver to power clean energy. Silver plays a vital role in green technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles, at
a time when the main source of new electricity generation globally is expected to be renewables like solar and wind.
Apart from supporting the world's transition to a green economy, Hecla is also leading its industry in addressing the environmental footprint of its own operations. We achieved net zero carbon emissions in 2022 for the second year in a row, through reducing our company-wide Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and purchasing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's Certiﬁed Emissions Reduction (CER) Credits to offset the remaining emissions. We have set a goal of maintaining this net zero footprint each year, and have reduced our company-wide Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 33% since 2019, embracing our commitment set in 2019 to reach a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030. We achieve this reduction primarily through a data-driven approach to maximizing operating efﬁciencies that reduce our use of energy. As a result, for every metric tonne of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2022, we produced 465 silver-equivalent ounces.
Utilizing a similar approach has also enabled Hecla to be on track to achieve our goal of
reducing energy usage by ﬁve percent in 2023, using a baseline set in 2020. We also reduce our environmental impact by increasing the percentage of clean energy in our mix - particularly through our use of hydroelectricity.
Reclaiming Mined Lands for Habitats and
Communities: Hecla is committed to responsible mining practices that anticipate and minimize our impacts on the environment. At each site we reclaim land to a high standard when production is complete. In this year's report, we highlight Hecla's focus on responsibility, innovation, and technical expertise through three reclamation projects.
At the Troy mine in Montana, Hecla's reclamation work led to originating the Grizzly Corridor Project to create travel routes for bears and stimulate the growth of nutritious forage in the understory. We also completed the planning for a long-term water management strategy to direct clean water from the mine site outside the facility.
Our reclamation work at San Sebastian - restoring the land to its prior setting and community use - is now recognized with an award from the American Exploration & Mining Association for its attention to the environment and surrounding communities.
In the Yukon, Hecla is continuing to advance a reclamation plan focused on returning the historic Keno Hill Mining District to a natural state, while incorporating feedback from Indigenous Peoples.
Other ESG priorities were at the core of our success in 2022 as well. In 2022, all Hecla employees were paid a living wage, and in this report Hecla publishes a commitment to ensuring all employees receive the compensation required to cover basic needs for themselves and their families.
To further support worker health and wellbeing, in 2022 we developed a company-wide campaign and a set of resources for suicide prevention, including in-person training at every site.
Hecla is a strong community partner and has deep roots in many of the locations where we operate. Our
White-tailed deer, observed at our reclamation site in Montana
Workforce safety has always been a core value of our company. Our safety performance was strong in 2022 as our All-Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) remained at a historically low level
(1.22) - matching our previous company record. This level is ten percent below our 2022 target, and is 42% below
the U.S. average. The 2022 rate is the lowest we've seen since implementing the National Mining Association's CORESafety initiative in 2012.
We also expanded our Zero Tolerance Standard to reﬂect the importance of seven high-risk safety rules. Hecla mines earned numerous safety awards in 2022, including the distinguished Sentinel of Safety from the National Mining Association, placing Fire Creek on a prestigious list of the safest mines in the U.S.
contributions include economic impact through employment, tax payments, business relationships, and charitable donations to support education, youth activities, community programs, and health services. In 2022, we had a direct economic impact of more than $833 million to our communities, including more than $1 million in scholarships and donations.
We also invest in our workforce through programs to foster inclusion and diversity. The mining industry has traditionally had a predominantly male workforce, and Hecla is seeking ways to change that by creating more opportunities for women. We set a 2022 goal for increasing the proportion of women in professional roles, linked the goal to a ﬁnancial incentive for all salaried employees, and exceeded
it - increasing the percentage of women in professional roles by 11% by the end of the year. We also launched a networking group to support women employees.
At the highest levels of the company, we are applying the same vision. In 2022, Hecla's Board elected a woman to serve as Chair for the ﬁrst time in its 132-year history. Hecla is striving for gender parity on our Board of Directors and, as of 2022, two of our six directors (33%) are women.
Also furthering our contributions to a sustainable future are environmental protection efforts at our sites. These include Lucky Friday's 100% compliance with water efﬂuent limits while achieving record production in 2022, Hecla Quebec's partnership to study woodland caribou population dynamics and reinforce its local
biodiversity management plan, and voluntary habitat improvements being made at our Fire Creek site to avoid disturbance for greater sage grouse, a threatened species.
At Hecla we measure success by a strong culture, consistent leadership, dedicated employees, and healthy communities. Our commitment to sustainability will continue to drive our successful business strategy focused on long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.
I want to thank our Board, employees, and all our stakeholders for your support of our ESG initiatives in 2022. I welcome your input as we continue on our sustainability journey.