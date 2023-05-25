Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hecla Mining Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL   US4227041062

HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-25 pm EDT
5.190 USD   -1.70%
04:32pHecla Mining : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/19HECLA MINING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18ATAC Resources Secures Interim Court Order for Proposed Arrangement with Hecla Mining
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hecla Mining : Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/25/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HECLA MINING

COMPANY

Providing the Metals the World

Needs

Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 23, 2023

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "could," "would," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "project," "target," "indicative," "preliminary," "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, without limitation: (i) the Company expects 17-19 Moz silver production growth in USA and Canada by 2025; (ii) production is expected from Keno Hill by in the third quarter of 2023 with ramp-up to full production of 440 tons per day by year-end 2023 and silver production will exceed 2.5 million ounces; (iii) Keno Hill will experience ramp up costs of $9 million in 2023; (iv) the Lucky Friday will achieve throughput of 1,200 tons per day by Q4/2023; (v) Greens Creek will achieve 2,600 tons per day in throughput by Q4/2023; (vi) that the Company will experience strong margins and free cash flow generation at its consolidated silver operations; and (vii) mine-specific and Company-wide 2023 estimates of future production, sales, costs of sales and cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits), as well as Company-wide estimated spending on capital, exploration and pre-development for 2023. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the prices

assumed in the calculation of cash cost and AISC will occur and the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to:

  1. there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to Company plans for 2023 and beyond due to COVID-19 or any other public health issue, including, but not limited to with respect to availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts;
  1. sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor, and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments; (x) we take a material impairment charge on any of our assets; and (xi) inflation causes our costs to rise more than we currently expect. For a more detailed discussion of

such risks and other factors, see the Company's (i) Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 17, 2023. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly, revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 2

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS (cont'd)

Notice Regarding Reserves and Resources

Unless otherwise stated herein, the reserves stated in this release represent estimates at December 31, 2022, which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on metal prices and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. Additionally, resource does not indicate proven and probable reserves as defined by the SEC or the Company's standards. Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred resource are subject to further exploration and development, and are, therefore, subject to considerable uncertainty. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. For additional information on our reserves and resources, please see Part I, Item 2 of the Company's Form 10-K, expected to be filed with the SEC on February 15, 2023.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Technical Report Summaries (each a "TRS") for each of the Company's material properties are filed as exhibits 96.1, 96.2 and 96.3 to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and are incorporated by reference into the Company's Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 17, 2023, and are available at www.sec.gov. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its TRS and in a NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its TRS and in its technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, (iii) Casa Berardi are contained in its TRS and in its technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018, and (iv) the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Also included in each TRS and the four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures and the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors are contained in technical reports prepared for Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco") for Keno Hill (technical report dated April 1, 2021) and for Klondex Mines Ltd. for (i) the Fire Creek Mine (technical report dated March 31, 2018), (ii) the Hollister Mine (technical report dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017), and (iii) the Midas Mine (technical report dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015). Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR, and in the case of Keno Hill, under Alexco's profile, each at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection

and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP measures

Cash cost and AISC per ounce of silver and gold, after by-product credits, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, All-in Sustaining Costs, after by-product credits, realized silver margin, and free cash flow represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measurements can be found in the Appendix.

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 3

HECLA HAS PRODUCED THE METALS THE U.S. NEEDED FOR 130 YEARS

Growth in metal demand was exponential in Hecla's first few decades

Amasa Campbell

Hecla's 1st President 1891 -

1903

Campbell House

  • Built 7 years after formation of Hecla
  • Mining created the wealth that allowed him to build the house
  • Inflation adjusted value of over a million dollars

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 4

THE WORLD'S GROWING NEEDS FOR SILVER

Demand increased by almost 500Moz in two decades

PERIODS OF SILVER DEMAND

Five distinct periods of silver demand, three are strengthening

Monetary by governments

2000 BC - 1936

Photography

1900 - 1999

Industrial

1940 -

Investment

2000 -

Energy

2010 -

23 YEAR CHANGE IN DEMAND

Moz

1999

2022

% Increase

Industrial

343

576

68%

Photography

246

28

-89%

Jewelery/Silverware

260

255

-2%

Investment

26

279

1,073%

Total

875

1,138

30%

Industrial Demand

Components

Without

photographic

demand the need

Other

Photovoltaics

for silver increased

140

481Moz or 76%

204

24%

36%

Electronics &

12% Compounded

Electrical

Growth Rates over 5

232

40%

years

NYSE: HL Source - World Silver Survey 2022

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 5

Disclaimer

Hecla Mining Company published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 20:31:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HECLA MINING COMPANY
04:32pHecla Mining : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/19HECLA MINING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18ATAC Resources Secures Interim Court Order for Proposed Arrangement with Hecla Mining
MT
05/18ATAC Resources Ltd. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order for Proposed Arrangement w..
AQ
05/16Emergent Metals Corp. Signs Term Sheet with Lahontan Gold Corp. for US$3.2 Million Mind..
AQ
05/15Thinking about buying stock in JetBlue Airways, Hecla Mining, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals,..
PR
05/15RBC Cuts Price Target on Hecla Mining to $7.50 From $8, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/15North American Morning Briefing: Hopes Build for -3-
DJ
05/15Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NasdaqCM:HYMC) ..
CI
05/12Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Hecla Mining to Hold From Buy, Trims Price Target to $5.75..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HECLA MINING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 847 M - -
Net income 2023 35,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 0,57%
Capitalization 3 191 M 3 191 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart HECLA MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hecla Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,28 $
Average target price 7,03 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Russell Lawlar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine J. Boggs Chairman
Lauren M. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Clary Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY-5.04%3 191
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-3.44%5 581
MAG SILVER CORP.-25.25%1 197
AYA GOLD & SILVER INC.-2.77%753
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-2.05%604
SILVERCORP METALS INC.14.32%592
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer