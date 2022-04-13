Log in
HECLA MINING : Annual Reports 2021
PU
05:36aRoth Capital Downgrades Hecla Mining to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $6.50 From $6.25
MT
04/12Hecla Mining Reports Preliminary Q1 Production Data
MT
Hecla Mining : Annual Reports 2021

04/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
2021 ANNUAL REPORT

We're at an inflection point unlike anything we've seen in more than a century. As the world moves decisively away from fossil fuels toward a clean energy economy, silver will play a critical role. And the demand for this all-important metal will be greater than ever. As the number one U.S. silver producer, we're ready, with an expected 13.5 million ounces of silver production this year - and 14.5 million in 2023. Whatever the future looks like, Hecla will be a part of the foundation on which it's built.

 

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, the company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class mining districts throughout North America.

  • (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of this report.

  • (2) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce, are non-GAAP measurements. A reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion, and amortization can be found in the Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) section in the company's Form 10-K.

  • (3) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, represents a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion, and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) section in the company's Form 10-K. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration, and sustaining capital costs at the mine sites. AISC, after by-product credits, for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses, exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Dollars in thousands except in per-share and per-ounce amounts. As of December 31.

FINANCIAL DATA Sales of products

2021

2020

$ 807,473

$ 691,873

Gross proﬁt $ 217,801

$ 161,100

Income from operations $ 83,420

$ 66,978

Net income (loss) $ 35,095

$ (9,457)

Income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 34,543

$ (10,009)Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividend

$

0.061

$

(0.019)Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,010

$ 129,830

Cash ﬂow provided by operating activities $ 220,337

$ 180,793

Capital expenditures $ 109,048

$ 91,016

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 278,780

$ 230,684

YEAR-END DATA

Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 545,535

538,487

Common stock dividend (per share) $ 0.0375

$

Employees 1,668

0.0163 1,485

OPERATIONAL DATA

Silver production (oz)

12,887,240

Gold production (oz) 201,327

Lead production (tons) 43,010

Zinc production (tons) 63,617 Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation,

13,542,957 208,962 34,127 63,112

depletion, and amortization - silver $ 310,898 Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation,

$

291,558

depletion, and amortization - gold $ 278,774

$

239,215

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (2) $ 1.37

$ 5.18

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (2) $ 1,127

$ 1,045

All-in sustaining cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (3) $ 9.19

$ 11.37

All-in sustaining cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (3) $ 1,374

$ 1,302

DEAR SHAREHOLDER

PHILLIPS S. BAKER, JR. president and chief executive officer

I recently came across a couple of Hecla press releases, from 1981 and '82, that mentioned the company's share of U.S. silver production. It was 11 and 15 percent, respectively - and it was enough to make Hecla the number one silver producer in the United States. I'm struck by the fact that, 40 years later, we continue to be the leading silver producer in the United States, where Hecla is responsible for more than 40 percent of the domestic silver supply. And that's only part of the reason for the company's value today.

THE GREEN ECONOMY

silver - because it has the highest electrical

solar panels. It doesn't take into account the

Hecla's position is particularly important

conductivity of all metals. Higher than

increasing production demands for electric

when you consider the direction we're

copper, higher than gold. It also doesn't spark

vehicles or wind energy. The other factor

heading. The Biden Administration has set

easily, which is why silver is used in electrical

to consider is that there has been no silver

an ambitious goal: 50 percent of all vehicles

contacts - where there exists the most

production growth in the U.S. in the past

sold in the United States will be either electric

opportunity for (and danger of) failure.

40 years. In 1981, total U.S. production was

or plug-in hybrid by 2030. The U.S. Energy

Here's where it gets interesting: The

approximately 32 million ounces; today it's

Information Administration (EIA) has

EIA forecasts that we'll need half a billion

roughly 30 million - with Hecla producing

predicted that, by 2050, renewables will grow

ounces of silver just to meet the need for

more than 40 percent of it.

from about 25 percent of energy demand to

manufacturing solar panels. That's ﬁve times

When this company started in 1891, it

50 percent. And solar, which is one of the

more than we're using now. The total market

was right before the photographic demand

larger users of silver, will also double - from

for silver is only a billion ounces today,

for silver began. Back then, you couldn't

comprising roughly 20 percent of renewables

meaning we'd need to go from 10 percent of

take a family picture without a professional

to 40, maybe 45 percent.

silver supply to 50 percent of current supply

photographer. That was expensive. But with

What all this innovation requires is

to meet this rising demand. And that's just for

the arrival of Kodak's Brownie camera at the

2 | HL

turn of the century, all of a sudden it became aﬀordable. Everyone was getting prints of their photographs - prints made with gelatin silver processing. Photographic demand for silver went from essentially zero in 1900 to a third of silver consumption in 1999: a hundred years of growing demand, all due to a changing technology.

Today, Hecla ﬁnds itself at another inﬂection point. Just as the internal combustion engine has for decades meant an economy driven primarily by oil, the transition from gas to electric vehicles - from oil to renewable energy - means one of themajor new drivers will be silver.

And whereas most other investible silver companies operate in places like Peru, Mexico, and China - all of which introduce a number of jurisdictional risks - Hecla produces all its silver in the United States.

SILVER PRODUCTION GROWTH & INNOVATION AT LUCKY FRIDAY

As we contemplate the world's transition from oil to renewable energy and the demand this creates for silver, Hecla is uniquely positioned, not only with the United States' largest silver reserves, but also with growingproduction. The latter is perhaps most notable at the Lucky Friday mine, in the Silver Valley where Hecla's story began. Growth in silver production at the Lucky Friday will come in two ways: First, as we mine deeper, the grade of the deposit is expected to increase at depth; and second, we've developed a new mining method here, called the Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) method, for which a patent application has been ﬁled.

Both from a geological and a geotechnical perspective, the Lucky Friday really is a unique setting. The mineral endowment

"As we contemplate the world's transition from oil to renewable energy and the demand this creates for silver, Hecla is uniquely positioned, not only with the

United States' largest silver reserves, but also with growing production."



In the U.S. alone, renewables are projected to double by 2050, with solar as a percentage of that generation increasing threefold - far outpacing wind, hydropower, and geothermal.

Disclaimer

Hecla Mining Company published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
