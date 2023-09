Hecla Mining Company discovers, acquires and develops mines and other mineral interests and produces and markets concentrates containing silver, gold, lead and zinc; carbon material containing silver and gold, and unrefined dore containing silver and gold. Its segments include Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, Casa Berardi, and the Nevada Operations. It produces zinc, silver and precious metals flotation concentrates at Greens Creek and silver and zinc flotation concentrates at Lucky Friday. At Greens Creek, it also produces gravity concentrates containing payable silver, gold and lead. It also produces unrefined gold and silver bullion bars, loaded carbon and precipitates at Casa Berardi and the Nevada Operations. Its Casa Berardi unit is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. Its Nevada Operations consists of four land packages in northern Nevada totaling approximately 110 square miles. It also operates Rackla and Connaught projects in Yukon, Canada.