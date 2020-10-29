Log in
Hecla Mining : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

10/29/2020 | 06:40am EDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its third quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Monday, November 9, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held Monday, November 9, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-833-350-1380 or for international by dialing 1-647-689-6934. The Conference ID is 6996406. Please dial-in and provide the Conference ID number at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to join the call and mitigate any hold times.

Hecla's live webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors/Events & Webcasts (https://ir.hecla-mining.com/news-events/events-webcasts/default.aspx). The webcast will also be archived on the site.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Mexico, and is a growing gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made or information provided in this news release that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Words such as 'may', 'will', 'should', 'expects', 'intends', 'projects', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'anticipates' and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected, or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company's Form 10-K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Category: Press Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005331/en/

Jeanne DuPont
Corporate Communications Coordinator
800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)
Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla-mining.com
Website: www.hecla-mining.com

Source: Hecla Mining Company

Disclaimer

Hecla Mining Company published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:39:03 UTC

