Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hecla Mining Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL   US4227041062

HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/20 11:58:32 am
8.815 USD   +1.91%
11:45aHECLA MINING  : Presentation
PU
05/19HECLA MINING  : CIBC Adjusts Hecla Mining Company PT to $8.95 From $7.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/19HECLA MINING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hecla Mining : Presentation

05/20/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HECLA - A SUSTAINABLE COMPANY

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 19, 2021

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE.

NYSE: HL

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this presentation which are not historical facts, such as strategies, plans, anticipated payments, litigation outcome (including settlement negotiations), production, sales of assets, exploration results and plans, costs, and prices or sales performance are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected, or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, environmental and litigation risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, Director - Exploration of Hecla Limited and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101("NI43-101"), supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, for Casa Berardi are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015 . Also included in these four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's and Klondex's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 2

SMALL FOOTPRINT - LARGE BENEFIT

Environmental & Social Sustainability

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE.

NYSE: HL

HECLA HAS A SMALL FOOTPRINT

Small geographic, environmental & safety risk footprint

Less than 3,900 acres = less than one large

open pit mine in Nevada

  • Very low energy use and greenhouse gas emissions
    • Total energy use = 1800 bitcoins (18.7 M in circulation)
    • GHG emissions = 9,500 cars (280M cars in the U.S)
    • We produce nearly 3X more silver equivalent ounces per ton of GHG emissions as our peers
  • Low water use
    • Use less water per ounce produced (63 gallons) than a typical person does per day (100 gallons)
  • Safe industry, safer company

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 4

MINING INDUSTRY IS A SAFE INDUSTRY

Industry's safety issues of the past create an inaccurate perception

  • Least fatalities of 10 major industry categories in last 10 years
    Construction- most workplace deaths
    • Government- most nonfatal injuries and illnesses - days away from work
    • Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting- highest death rate
    • Transportation- highest injury and illness - days away from work rate

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hecla Mining Company published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 15:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HECLA MINING COMPANY
11:45aHECLA MINING  : Presentation
PU
05/19HECLA MINING  : CIBC Adjusts Hecla Mining Company PT to $8.95 From $7.50, Mainta..
MT
05/19HECLA MINING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18HECLA MINING  : RELEASES FIRST QUARTER EXPLORATION REPORT (Form 8-K)
PU
05/18HECLA MINING  : Expands Exploration Expenditure Guidance by $10 Million for 2021
MT
05/18HECLA MINING CO/DE/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/18HECLA MINING  : Releases First Quarter Exploration Report
BU
05/14HECLA MINING CO/DE/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/13HECLA MINING COMPANY  : Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
BU
05/07HECLA MINING  : CIBC Adjusts Hecla Mining Company PT to $7.50 From $6.75, Mainta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 833 M - -
Net income 2021 89,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,9x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 4 633 M 4 633 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 591
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart HECLA MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hecla Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,21 $
Last Close Price 8,65 $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell Lawlar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Theodore Crumley Chairman
Lauren M. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
George R. Nethercutt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY36.27%4 633
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED7.28%13 546
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED18.04%13 234
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.18.93%7 477
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD0.74%1 767
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-21.64%1 327