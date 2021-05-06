Hecla Mining : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results 05/06/2021 | 03:31am EDT Send by mail :

Gross profit of $64.8 million, an increase of $53.4 million over prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities of $37.9 million and $16.5 million of quarterly free cash flow 1 .

. Silver production of 3.5 million ounces, a 7% increase over prior year period.

Net income applicable to common shareholders of $18.8 million, or $0.04 per share (basic).

Adjusted net income applicable to common stockholders of $30.6 million, or $0.06 per share. 2

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $86.1 million; net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 1.4x.4 Strong liquidity with quarter-end cash position of $139.8 million and undrawn revolving credit facility.

Increased the silver -linked dividend at the $25 per ounce silver price threshold by 50% to $0.03 annually. Board has also increased each level of the silver-linked dividend by $0.01 per year.

Greens Creek AISC 6 in the first quarter of $1.59 per silver ounce and a new estimate for the year of less than $7.25.

in the first quarter of $1.59 per silver ounce and a new estimate for the year of less than $7.25. Ratings upgrade from Moody's with Corporate Family Rating (CFR) upgraded to B2 from B3.

Continued safe management of COVID-19 across all our operations.

Sustainability report outlining our 2020 ESG performance and exploration results to be released in conjunction with the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2021. "The strong performance Hecla has had in five of the last six quarters continued in the first quarter of 2021 with the second highest sales in our history, a new record for EBITDA and gross profit on sales that is about a third higher than the next closest quarter," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. "Free cash flow generation was the most Hecla has had in the first quarter in a decade. Since the first quarter is typically our smallest quarter, we anticipate cash flow increasing over the rest of the year. Therefore, the Board has increased the silver-linked dividend at the $25 price threshold by 50% to $0.03 per share annually." Mr. Baker continued, "The backdrop for silver remains very positive with improving industrial demand due to global policies that support green energy where silver is a key component, strong investment demand and tight supply. Hecla is in a key position as the United States' largest silver producer, mining more than a third of all U.S. production, which should increase as our U.S. silver production is anticipated to be 15 million ounces by 2023 with the Lucky Friday's silver production expected to increase to 5 million ounces by then." FINANCIAL OVERVIEW First Quarter Ended HIGHLIGHTS March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 FINANCIAL DATA (000s except per share) Sales (000) $ 210,852 $ 136,925 Gross profit (000) $ 64,812 $ 11,372 Income (loss) applicable to common stockholders (000) $ 18,833 $ (17,323) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.04 $ (0.03) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.03 $ (0.03) Cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 37,936 $ 4,927 Income applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter was $18.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $17.3 million, or ($0.03 per share), in the first quarter of 2020, and was impacted by the following factors: Gross profit increased by $53.4 million due primarily to higher metal prices and production of silver, lead, and zinc. Production increased due to higher grades and Lucky Friday being in full production. Profit also improved due to lower treatment charges at Greens Creek. Casa Berardi also contributed with strong gold production from higher grades, recovery, and improved throughput in the current period.

Ramp-up and suspension costs decreased by $8.7 million primarily due to Lucky Friday's return to full production in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Lower interest expense by $5.6 million due to the following items in the first quarter of 2020: (i) interest recognized on both the 7.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and since-redeemed 2021 Notes for an overlapping period, (ii) $1.7 million in unamortized initial purchaser discount on the 2021 Notes recognized as expense upon their redemption, and (iii) amounts drawn on our revolving credit facility.

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters increased by $3.2 million due to an increase at an historic site.

Exploration and pre-development expense increased by $3.6 million. In the first quarter of 2021, exploration was primarily at our San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units.

Higher other operating expense by $2.7 million due to operational improvement project costs at Casa Berardi.

A gain on metal derivatives contracts of $0.5 million compared to a gain of $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

A net foreign exchange loss of $2.1 million versus a net gain of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, with the variance primarily related to the impact of strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar.

An income and mining tax provision of $4.6 million compared to an income and mining tax benefit of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to increased income at Casa Berardi and the inclusion of $3.1 million following reclassification of the Alaska mine license tax. Cash income and mining taxes paid for the first quarter totaled $2.5 million. Cash provided by operating activities of $37.9 million increased $33.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher gross profit, partially offset by negative working capital changes of $29.3 million related to lower accounts payable and accrued liabilities, the timing of payment of incentive compensation related to prior-year performance and higher accounts receivable due to the timing of concentrate shipments. Adjusted EBITDA3 of $86.1 million increased 145% compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher sales partially offset by lower gross margins at Nevada and San Sebastian. Adjusted EBITDA is $12 million more than any quarter in Hecla's history. Capital expenditures totaled $24.7 million compared to $20.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, with the increase primarily due to spending at Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi. Capital expenditures during the first quarter of 2021 at Casa Berardi, Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Nevada operations were $13.8 million, $4.9 million, $5.9 million, and $0.1 million, respectively. Metals Prices Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 AVERAGE METAL PRICES Silver - London PM Fix ($/oz) $ 26.29 $ 16.94 Realized price per ounce $ 25.66 $ 14.48 Gold - London PM Fix ($/oz) $ 1,798 $ 1,583 Realized price per ounce $ 1,770 $ 1,588 Lead - LME Cash ($/pound) $ 0.92 $ 0.84 Realized price per pound $ 0.92 $ 0.78 Zinc - LME Cash ($/pound) $ 1.25 $ 0.96 Realized price per pound $ 1.32 $ 0.88 ∗ Realized prices are calculated by dividing gross revenues for each metal (which include the price adjustments and gains and losses on the forward contracts discussed below) by the payable quantities of each metal included in products sold during the period. Base Metals Forward Sales Contracts The following table summarizes the quantities of base metals committed under financially settled forward sales contracts, other than provisional hedges (which address changes in prices between shipment and settlement with customers), at March 31, 2021. Pounds Under Contract (in thousands) Average Price per Pound Zinc Lead Zinc Lead Contracts on forecasted sales 2021 settlements 33,841 30,479 $ 1.20 $ 0.89 2022 settlements 53,407 42,715 $ 1.26 $0.96 2023 settlements 41,171 — $ 1.27 — The contracts represent 46% of the forecasted payable zinc production for the next three years at an average price of $1.25 per pound, and 45% of the forecasted payable lead production for the next two years at an average price of $0.93 per pound. Foreign Currency Forward Purchase Contracts The following table summarizes the Canadian dollars the Company has committed to purchase under foreign exchange forward contracts at March 31, 2021: Currency Under Contract

(in thousands of CAD) Average Exchange Rate CAD CAD/USD 2021 settlements 93,026 1.32 2022 settlements 84,754 1.31 2023 settlements 52,565 1.32 2024 settlements 26,446 1.33 OPERATIONS OVERVIEW The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis: First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 PRODUCTION SUMMARY Silver - Ounces produced 3,459,446 3,245,469 Payable ounces sold 3,030,026 2,582,279 Gold - Ounces produced 52,004 58,792 Payable ounces sold 57,286 57,103 Lead - Tons produced 10,704 5,893 Payable tons sold 8,668 4,130 Zinc - Tons produced 16,107 12,847 Payable tons sold 11,027 9,836 The following table provides a summary of the production, cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (referred to herein as "cost of sales"), cash cost, after by-product credits ("cash cost"), per silver or gold ounce, and All In Sustaining Cost, after by-product credits ("AISC"), per silver or gold ounce, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Greens Creek Lucky

Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada

Operations Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 3,459,446 52,004 2,584,870 13,266 863,901 — — 36,190 10,675 2,548 — Increase/(decrease) 7 % (12) % (7) % 8 % 802 % (100) % (100) % 35 % 80 % (85) % (100) % Cost of sales (000) $ 76,069 $ 69,971 $ 53,181 $ — $ 22,794 $ 94 - $ 62,516 $ — $ 7,455 - Increase/(decrease) 26 % 7 % 8 % N/A 705 % (99) % N/A 29 % N/A (56) % N/A Cash cost per silver or gold ounce 5 $ 1.40 $ 1,052 $ (0.67) - $ 7.62 N/A - $ 1,027 - $ 1,416 - Increase/(decrease) (76) % (1) % (112) % N/A N/A (100) % N/A (19) % N/A 92 % N/A AISC per silver or gold ounce6 $ 7.21 $ 1,284 $ 1.59 - $14.24 N/A - 1,272 - $ 1,461 - Increase/(decrease) (35) % (1) % (80) % N/A N/A (100) % N/A (21) % N/A 81 % N/A Greens Creek Mine - Alaska Greens Creek continued its strong performance with slightly lower silver grades due to normal variations in the ore body and produced 2.6 million ounces of silver and 13,266 ounces of gold compared to 2.8 million ounces of silver and 12,273 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in silver production was primarily due to lower grade, with the increase in gold production resulting from higher grade, as planned. Compared to 2020, cost per ounce decreased primarily due to $5.7 million in lower treatment costs as a result of favorable smelter terms, of which $4 million are nonrecurring, and the reclassification of the Alaska mine license tax to income and mining tax provision effective January 1, 2021. With higher by-product prices, the cash cost5 and AISC6, after by-product credits, per silver ounce decreased by $6.30 and $6.31 per ounce, respectively. The mill operated at an average of 2,156 tons per day (tpd) in the first quarter compared to 2,185 tpd in the first quarter of 2020. The Company reaffirms estimated 2021 silver production of 9.5 - 10.2 million ounces of silver and 40 - 43 thousand ounces of gold. The estimate for 2021 cost of sales is $213 million. Estimated cash cost, after by-product credits5, and AISC, after by-product credits6, each per silver ounce is $1.50-$2.25 and $6.50-$7.25, respectively, with lower costs due to anticipated higher by-product credits, lower treatment charges, and the reclassification of mine license tax from production costs to income and mining tax provision effective January 1, 2021. Casa Berardi Mine - Quebec At the Casa Berardi Mine, 36,190 ounces of gold were produced compared to 26,752 ounces in the first quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of 35% due to higher tonnage, grades and recoveries. The mill operated at an average of 4,093 tpd in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3,644 tpd in 2020. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume. The decrease in cash cost and AISC, after by-product credits5,6, per gold ounce for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of higher gold production, with AISC also impacted by lower sustaining capital spending, partially offset by higher exploration spending. Business improvement activities continued in 2021 and these efforts are expected to reduce costs and increase cash flow over the next two years. Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho At the Lucky Friday Mine, 0.9 million ounces of silver were produced in the first quarter of 2021. Lucky Friday returned to full production in the fourth quarter of 2020 with estimated annual production in excess of 3.4 million ounces of silver in 2021. The mill operated at an average of 901 tpd. We continue to test and optimize the new mining method to improve safety and increase productivity which could allow Lucky Friday to increase production beyond the 5 million ounces expected by 2023 due to grade. The cost of sales for the first quarter was $22.8 million, and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce5 was $7.62. AISC6, after by-product credits, was $14.24 per silver ounce. Nevada Operations At the Nevada operations, 2,548 ounces of gold were produced from 16,459 tons of a stockpiled bulk sample of refractory material processed at a third-party facility. Cost of sales for the first quarter were $7.5 million and cash cost5 and AISC6, after by-product credits, per gold ounce was $1,416 and $1,461, respectively in the first quarter of 2021. The increase over the prior year period was the result of the lower gold production. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects to process oxide material through the Midas mill. Over the remainder of the year, 22,000 tons of refractory material are expected to be processed in third-party facilities, roughly 12,000 tons in a roaster and 10,000 tons in an autoclave. Production for the remainder of the year is expected to be in the range of 17,000 to 19,000 ounces of gold. Fire Creek and the Midas mill are expected to be on care and maintenance by the end of the second quarter. Activities will be limited primarily to development at Hollister for Hatter Graben and exploration at Midas. PRE-DEVELOPMENT Pre-development spending was $0.7 million for the quarter, principally in connection with permitting of Rock Creek and Montanore. The Federal District Court's recent ruling set aside the U.S. Forest Service's 2018 Record of Decision and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's 2019 Supplement to the Biological Opinion for the evaluation phase of the Rock Creek project. While we await action by the Federal agencies on possible appeal of this decision, the Company will reconsider its evaluation plan for the Rock Creek project and continue to advance the Montanore evaluation project. At Hollister, development of the decline to allow drilling of the Hatter Graben has commenced. The pre-development cost in 2021 is expected to be about $4 million. 2021 ESTIMATES7 The Company has updated its guidance for annual production, cost and expenditures as follows: 2021 Production Outlook Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Greens Creek * 9.5-10.2 40-43 20.5-21.5 227-237 Lucky Friday * 3.4-3.8 N/A 6.2-6.4 67-70 Casa Berardi N/A 125-128 11.5-11.7 125-128 Nevada Operations N/A 20-22 1.8-2.0 20-22 2021 Total 12.9-14.0 185-193 40.0-41.6 439-457 2022 Total 13.7-14.5 173-181 41.0-42.5 448-465 2023 Total 14.2-15.0 177-186 42.5-44.5 467-485 * Equivalent ounces include Lead and Zinc production 2021 Cost Outlook Cost of Sales

(millions) Cash cost, after by-product

credits, per silver/gold ounce4 AISC, after by-product credits,

per produced silver/gold ounce5 Original Current Original Current Original Current Greens Creek $220 $213 $5.75-$6.25 $1.50-$2.25 $10.25-$11.00 $6.50-$7.25 Lucky Friday $91 $91 $7.75-$9.75 $7.75-$9.75 $13.75-$16.50 $13.75-$16.50 Total Silver $311 $304 $6.25-$7.25 $3.25-$4.25 $13.50-$15.00 $10.75-$12.50 Casa Berardi $176 $212 $900-$975 $900-$975 $1,185-$1,275 $1,185-$1,275 Nevada Operations $41 $41 $1,300-$1,425 $1,300-$1,425 $1,385-$1,525 $1,385-$1,525 Total Gold $217 $253 $950-$1,050 $950-$1,050 $1,200-$1,300 $1,200-$1,300 2021 Capital and Exploration Outlook (millions) Original Current Capital expenditures $110 $110 Exploration expenditures (including Corporate Development) $30 $30 Pre-development expenditures $4.5 $8.5 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST A conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-833-350-1380 or for international dialing 1-647-689-6934. The Conference ID is 7584113. Please dial-in and provide the Conference ID number at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to join the call and mitigate any hold times. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors/Events & Webcasts (https://ir.hecla-mining.com/news-events/events-webcasts/default.aspx). The webcast will also be archived on the site. ABOUT HECLA Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in seven world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America. NOTES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. (1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment. (2) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. (4) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the closest GAAP measurements of net income (loss) and debt can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA. (5) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other primary silver mining companies. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. With regard to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations, management uses cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce to compare its performance with other gold mines with a by-product credit recognized for the value of their silver production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. (6) All in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Other (7) Calculations for 2021 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations converted using Au $1,525/oz, Ag $17/oz, Zn $1.00/lb, and Pb $0.85/lb. Numbers may be rounded. Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation: (i) the Company will increase cash flow generation over the rest of the year; (ii) expected increase of the Company’s silver production to 15 million ounces by 2023; (iii) expected increase in Lucky Friday’s silver production to 5 million ounces by 2023; (iv) the new mining method being tested at Lucky Friday could improve safety and productivity at the mine beyond the 5 million ounces expected by 2023 due to grade; (v) Greens Creek estimates of full-year 2021 silver and gold production reaffirmed at 9.5 -10.2 million and 40-43 thousand, respectively, estimated 2021 cost of sales updated to $213 million, estimated cash costs, after by-product credits, and AISC, after by-product credits, each per silver ounce updated to $1.50 - $2.25 and $6.50 - $7.25, respectively; (vi) ability of business improvement activities at Casa Berardi to reduce costs and increase cash flow over the next two years; (vii) expectation of the Company to process 25,000 ore tons through the Midas mill and roughly 12,000 tons through a third-party roasting facility, and an additional 10,000 tons for processing at a third-party autoclave facility in the second half of the year with production in the range of 17,000 to 19,000 ounces of gold at the Nevada operations; and (viii) Company-wide estimates of future production, sales, costs of sales, cash costs, after by-product credits, AISC, after by-product credits, as well as estimated spending on capital, exploration and pre-development for 2021. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments; (x) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; (xi) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver, and (xii) we are unable to refinance the maturing senior notes. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, filed on February 18, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk. HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Sales of products $ 210,852 $ 136,925 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 96,709 85,887 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,331 39,666 146,040 125,553 Gross profit 64,812 11,372 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 8,007 8,939 Exploration 5,951 2,530 Pre-development 739 535 Other operating expense 3,639 920 Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 3,709 516 Ramp-up and suspension costs 4,318 12,996 26,363 26,436 Income (loss) from operations 38,449 (15,064 ) Other income (expense): Gain on derivative contracts 473 7,893 Other expense (161 ) (423 ) Gain on exchange of investments 1,158 — Unrealized loss on investments (3,506 ) (978 ) Net foreign exchange (loss) gain (2,064 ) 6,636 Interest expense (10,744 ) (16,311 ) (14,844 ) (3,183 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes 23,605 (18,247 ) Income and mining tax (provision) benefit (4,634 ) 1,062 Net income (loss) 18,971 (17,185 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) Income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 18,833 $ (17,323 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 534,101 523,215 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 540,527 523,215 HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 18,971 $ (17,185) Non-cash elements included in net income (loss): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,546 41,630 Gain on exchange of investments (1,158) — Unrealized loss on investments 3,506 978 Provision for reclamation and closure costs 4,529 1,548 Stock compensation 500 1,219 Deferred taxes 32 (3,252) Amortization of loan origination fees 539 2,140 Gain on derivative contracts (10,962) (10,437) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,755 (8,066) Other non-cash charges, net 8 (104) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,664) 9,955 Inventories 2,120 (6,602) Other current and non-current assets 1,528 (2,642) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (24,545) (11,879) Accrued payroll and related benefits (7,995) 9,495 Accrued taxes 2,031 1,332 Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities 195 (3,203) Cash provided by operating activities 37,936 4,927 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (21,413) (19,870) Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment 19 154 Net cash used in investing activities (21,394) (19,716) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid to common stockholders (4,688) (1,304) Dividends paid to preferred stockholders (138) (138) Debt origination fees (82) (458) Borrowings on debt — 679,500 Payments on debt — (506,500) Repayments of finance leases (1,881) (1,284) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,789) 169,816 Effect of exchange rates on cash 167 (1,736) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,920 153,291 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 130,883 63,477 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 140,803 $ 216,768 HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,750 $ 129,830 Accounts receivable: Trade 35,274 27,864 Other, net 8,475 11,329 Inventories 94,252 96,544 Derivative assets 7,195 3,470 Other current assets 12,971 15,644 Total current assets 297,917 284,681 Investments 11,717 15,148 Restricted cash and investments 1,053 1,053 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,320,547 2,345,219 Operating lease right-of-use asset 9,775 10,628 Deferred taxes 3,886 2,912 Derivatives assets 6,346 4,558 Other non-current assets 3,836 3,525 Total assets $ 2,655,077 $ 2,667,724 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 53,130 $ 68,516 Accrued payroll and related benefits 22,800 31,807 Accrued taxes 7,854 8,349 Finance leases 6,706 6,491 Operating leases 2,832 3,008 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 6,592 5,582 Derivatives liabilities 3,906 11,737 Other current liabilities 5,298 14,295 Total current liabilities 109,118 149,785 Finance leases 10,304 9,274 Operating leases 6,954 7,634 Long-term debt - Senior Notes 507,992 507,242 Deferred tax liability 149,220 144,330 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 113,671 110,466 Pension liability 28,797 44,144 Other non-current liabilities 4,146 4,364 Total liabilities 930,202 977,239 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 135,546 134,629 Capital surplus 2,021,072 2,003,576 Accumulated deficit (377,229 ) (391,374 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,057 ) (32,889 ) Treasury stock (23,496 ) (23,496 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,724,875 1,690,485 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,655,077 $ 2,667,724 Common shares outstanding 535,334 531,666 HECLA MINING COMPANY Production Data Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 GREENS CREEK UNIT Tons of ore milled 194,080 198,804 Total production cost per ton $ 182.61 $ 185.92 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 16.01 16.87 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.09 0.08 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 3.06 3.12 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 7.62 6.89 Silver produced (oz.) 2,584,870 2,775,707 Gold produced (oz.) 13,266 12,273 Lead produced (tons) 4,924 5,198 Zinc produced (tons) 13,354 12,487 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ (0.67 ) $ 5.63 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 1.59 $ 7.90 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 4,892 $ 5,510 LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT Tons of ore processed 81,071 10,219 Total production cost per ton $ 181.28 $ — Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.18 9.87 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 7.51 7.23 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.70 3.85 Silver produced (oz.) 863,901 95,748 Lead produced (tons) 5,780 695 Zinc produced (tons) 2,753 360 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 7.62 $ — AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 14.24 $ — Capital additions (in thousands) $ 5,912 $ 4,295 CASA BERARDI UNIT Tons of ore milled - underground 186,919 160,937 Tons of ore milled - surface pit 181,484 170,681 Tons of ore milled - total 368,403 331,618 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 1,991,087 1,724,974 Total production cost per ton $ 99.67 $ 102.45 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.147 0.170 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.048 0.068 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.120 0.102 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.04 0.02 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 27,569 17,581 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 8,621 9,171 Gold produced (oz.) - total 36,190 26,752 Silver produced (oz.) 10,675 5,934 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,027 $ 1,268 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,272 $ 1,615 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 13,847 $ 8,506 SAN SEBASTIAN UNIT Tons of ore milled — 35,476 Total production cost per ton $ — $ 178.02 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) — 10.64 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) — 0.091 Silver produced (oz.) — 346,625 Gold produced (oz.) — 2,802 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ — $ 6.91 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ — $ 9.59 Capital additions (in thousands) $ — $ 803 NEVADA OPERATIONS UNIT Tons of ore milled 16,459 17,298 Total production cost per ton $ 360.72 $ 745.14 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.185 1.055 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) — 1.470 Gold produced (oz.) 2,548 16.965 Silver produced (oz.) — 21.455 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,416 $ 735 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,461 $ 808 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 89 $ 857 (1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-products credits, per ounce represent a non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurement. A reconciliation of cash cost, after by-product credits and AISC, after by-products credits to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production. Reconciliation of Total cost of sales (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits and AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measures of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison to other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, and royalties. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, reclamation, exploration, and pre-development. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that our reporting of these non-GAAP measures are the same as those reported by other mining companies. The Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and combined gold properties information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, its primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other three units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total

Silver Total cost of sales $ 53,181 $ 22,794 $ 94 $ 76,069 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (14,821 ) (6,336 ) — (21,157 ) Treatment costs 10,541 4,978 — 15,519 Change in product inventory 401 (93 ) — 308 Reclamation and other costs (261 ) (233 ) (94 ) (588 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 49,041 21,110 — 70,151 Reclamation and other costs 848 264 — 1,112 Exploration 123 — — 435 558 Sustaining capital 4,892 5,454 — — 10,346 General and administrative — — — 8,007 8,007 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 54,904 26,828 — 90,174 By-product credits: Zinc (22,767 ) (4,753 ) — (27,520 ) Gold (20,996 ) — — (20,996 ) Lead (7,020 ) (9,775 ) — (16,795 ) Total By-product credits (50,783 ) (14,528 ) — (65,311 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (1,742 ) $ 6,582 $ — $ 4,840 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 4,121 $ 12,300 $ — $ 24,863 Divided by ounces produced 2,585 864 — 3,449 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 18.98 $ 24.43 $ — $ 20.34 By-product credits per ounce (19.65 ) (16.81 ) — (18.94 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ (0.67 ) $ 7.62 $ — $ 1.40 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 21.24 $ 31.05 $ — $ 26.15 By-product credits per ounce (19.65 ) (16.81 ) — (18.94 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 1.59 $ 14.24 $ — $ 7.21 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Casa Berardi (4) Nevada

Operations (5) Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 62,516 $ 7,455 $ 69,971 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (25,541 ) (2,633 ) (28,174 ) Treatment costs 714 11 725 Change in product inventory (47 ) (1,084 ) (1,131 ) Reclamation and other costs (208 ) (27 ) (235 ) Cash costs excluded — (115 ) (115 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 37,434 3,607 41,041 Reclamation and other costs 208 27 235 Exploration 907 — 907 Sustaining capital 7,758 89 7,847 General and administrative — AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 46,307 3,723 50,030 By-product credits: Silver (278 ) — (278 ) Total By-product credits (278 ) — (278 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 37,156 $ 3,607 $ 40,763 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 46,029 $ 3,723 $ 49,752 Divided by ounces produced 36 3 39 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,035 $ 1,416 $ 1,059 By-product credits per ounce $ (8 ) $ — $ (7 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,027 $ 1,416 $ 1,052 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,280 $ 1,461 $ 1,291 By-product credits per ounce $ (8 ) $ — $ (7 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,272 $ 1,461 $ 1,284 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Total cost of sales $ 76,069 $ 69,971 $ 146,040 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (21,157 ) (28,174 ) (49,331 ) Treatment costs 15,519 725 16,244 Change in product inventory 308 (1,131 ) (823 ) Reclamation and other costs (588 ) (235 ) (823 ) Cash costs excluded — (115 ) (115 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 70,151 41,041 111,192 Reclamation and other costs 1,112 235 1,347 Exploration 558 907 1,465 Sustaining capital 10,346 7,847 18,193 General and administrative 8,007 — 8,007 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 90,174 50,030 140,204 By-product credits: Zinc (27,520 ) — (27,520 ) Gold (20,996 ) — (20,996 ) Lead (16,795 ) — (16,795 ) Silver — (278 ) (278 ) Total By-product credits (65,311 ) (278 ) (65,589 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 4,840 $ 40,763 $ 45,603 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 24,863 $ 49,752 $ 74,615 Divided by ounces produced 3,449 39 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.34 $ 1,059 By-product credits per ounce (18.94 ) $ (7 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.40 $ 1,052 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.15 $ 1,291 By-product credits per ounce (18.94 ) $ (7 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.21 $ 1,284 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(2) San

Sebastian Corporate(3) Total

Silver Total cost of sales $ 49,182 $ 2,832 $ 8,300 $ 60,314 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,429 ) (302 ) (1,473 ) (14,204 ) Treatment costs 15,826 432 104 16,362 Change in product inventory 2,870 914 253 4,037 Reclamation and other costs 319 — (361 ) (42 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (3,876 ) — (3,876 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 55,768 — 6,823 62,591 Reclamation and other costs 788 — 114 902 Exploration 4 — 767 350 1,121 Sustaining capital 5,510 — 56 — 5,566 General and administrative — — — 8,939 8,939 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 62,070 — 7,760 79,119 By-product credits: Zinc (16,026 ) — — (16,026 ) Gold (17,197 ) — (4,429 ) (21,626 ) Lead (6,926 ) — — (6,926 ) Total By-product credits (40,149 ) — (4,429 ) (44,578 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 15,619 $ — $ 2,394 $ 18,013 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 21,921 $ — $ 3,331 $ 34,541 Divided by ounces produced 2,776 — 347 3,123 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.09 $ — $ 19.67 $ 20.04 By-product credits per ounce (14.46 ) — (12.76 ) (14.27 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.63 $ — $ 6.91 $ 5.77 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.36 $ — $ 22.35 $ 25.33 By-product credits per ounce (14.46 ) — (12.76 ) (14.27 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.90 $ — $ 9.59 $ 11.06 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Casa

Berardi Nevada

Operations Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 48,325 $ 16,914 $ 65,239 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (16,397 ) (9,065 ) (25,462 ) Treatment costs 574 26 600 Change in product inventory 1,608 5,280 6,888 Reclamation and other costs (97 ) (326 ) (423 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 34,013 12,829 46,842 Reclamation and other costs 96 327 423 Exploration 691 85 776 Sustaining capital 8,506 826 9,332 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 43,306 14,067 57,373 By-product credits: Silver (100 ) (353 ) (453 ) Total By-product credits (100 ) (353 ) (453 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 33,913 $ 12,476 $ 46,389 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 43,206 $ 13,714 $ 56,920 Divided by ounces produced 27 17 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,272 $ 756 $ 1,071 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) (21 ) (10 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,268 $ 735 $ 1,061 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,619 $ 829 $ 1,312 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) (21 ) (10 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,615 $ 808 $ 1,302 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Total cost of sales $ 60,314 $ 65,239 $ 125,553 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (14,204) (25,462) (39,666) Treatment costs 16,362 600 16,962 Change in product inventory 4,037 6,888 10,925 Reclamation and other costs (42) (423) (465) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (3,876) — (3,876) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 62,591 46,842 109,433 Reclamation and other costs 902 423 1,325 Exploration 1,121 776 1,897 Sustaining capital 5,566 9,332 14,898 General and administrative 8,939 — 8,939 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 79,119 57,373 136,492 By-product credits: Zinc (16,026) — (16,026) Gold (21,626) — (21,626) Lead (6,926) — (6,926) Silver — (453) (453) Total By-product credits (44,578) (453) (45,031) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 18,013 $ 46,389 $ 64,402 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 34,541 $ 56,920 $ 91,461 Divided by ounces produced 3,123 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.04 $ 1,071 By-product credits per ounce (14.27) (10) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.77 $ 1,061 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 25.33 $ 1,312 (14.27) (10) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 11.06 $ 1,302 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Original Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Greens

Creek Lucky Friday San

Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Total cost of sales $ 220,000 $ 90,400 $ — $ 310,400 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (46,000 ) (26,000 ) — (72,000 ) Treatment costs 49,000 17,100 — 66,100 Change in product inventory (5,700 ) — — (5,700 ) Reclamation and other costs 1,500 1,000 — 2,500 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 218,800 82,500 — 301,300 Reclamation and other costs 3,400 500 — 3,900 Exploration 4,000 — — 4,000 Sustaining capital 38,000 22,000 — 60,000 General and administrative — — — 32,000 32,000 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 264,200 105,000 — 401,200 By-product credits: Zinc (70,000 ) (14,500 ) — (84,500 ) Gold (62,000 ) — — (62,000 ) Lead (28,000 ) (38,900 ) — (66,900 ) Total By-product credits (160,000 ) (53,400 ) — (213,400 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 58,800 $ 29,100 $ — $ 87,900 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 104,200 $ 51,600 $ — $ 187,800 Divided by silver ounces produced 9,850 3,600 — 13,450 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 22.21 $ 22.92 $ — $ 22.40 By-product credits per silver ounce (16.24 ) (14.83 ) — (15.87 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 5.97 $ 8.09 $ — $ 6.53 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 26.82 $ 29.17 $ — $ 29.83 By-product credits per silver ounce (16.24 ) (14.83 ) — (15.87 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 10.58 $ 14.34 $ — $ 13.96 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Original Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Casa Berardi Nevada

Operations Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 175,900 $ 41,000 $ 216,900 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (61,000 ) (5,600 ) (66,600 ) Treatment costs 400 4,600 5,000 Change in product inventory 600 (11,600 ) (11,000 ) Reclamation and other costs 300 500 800 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 116,200 28,900 145,100 Reclamation and other costs 500 100 600 Exploration 3,800 — 3,800 Sustaining capital 31,500 2,000 33,500 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 152,000 31,000 183,000 By-product credits: Silver (600 ) (550 ) (1,150 ) Total By-product credits (600 ) (550 ) (1,150 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 115,600 $ 28,350 $ 143,950 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 151,400 $ 30,450 $ 181,850 Divided by gold ounces produced 127 21 148 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 919 $ 1,376 $ 984 By-product credits per gold ounce (5 ) (26 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 914 $ 1,350 $ 976 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,201 $ 1,476 $ 1,241 By-product credits per gold ounce (5 ) (26 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,196 $ 1,450 $ 1,233 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Original Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Total cost of sales $ 310,400 $ 216,900 $ 527,300 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (72,000 ) (66,600 ) (138,600 ) Treatment costs 66,100 5,000 71,100 Change in product inventory (5,700 ) (11,000 ) (16,700 ) Reclamation and other costs 2,500 800 3,300 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 301,300 145,100 446,400 Reclamation and other costs 3,900 600 4,500 Exploration 4,000 3,800 7,800 Sustaining capital 60,000 33,500 93,500 General and administrative 32,000 — 32,000 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 401,200 183,000 584,200 By-product credits: Zinc (84,500 ) — (84,500 ) Gold (62,000 ) — (62,000 ) Lead (66,900 ) — (66,900 ) Silver (1,150 ) (1,150 ) Total By-product credits (213,400 ) (1,150 ) (214,550 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 87,900 $ 143,950 $ 231,850 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 187,800 $ 181,850 $ 369,650 Divided by ounces produced 13,450 148 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.40 $ 984 By-product credits per ounce (15.87 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 6.53 $ 976 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 29.83 $ 1,241 By-product credits per ounce (15.87 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 13.96 $ 1,233 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Greens

Creek Lucky Friday San

Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Total cost of sales $ 213,000 $ 90,400 $ — $ 303,400 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (55,000) (26,000) — (81,000) Treatment costs 38,000 17,100 — 55,100 Change in product inventory 4,000 — — 4,000 Reclamation and other costs 4,500 1,000 — 5,500 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 204,500 82,500 — 287,000 Reclamation and other costs 4,500 500 — 5,000 Exploration 4,000 — — 4,000 Sustaining capital 36,000 22,000 — 58,000 General and administrative — — — 34,500 34,500 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 249,000 105,000 — 388,500 By-product credits: Zinc (86,000) (14,500) — (100,500) Gold (70,000) — — (70,000) Lead (28,000) (38,900) — (66,900) Total By-product credits (184,000) (53,400) — (237,400) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 20,500 $ 29,100 $ — $ 49,600 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 65,000 $ 51,600 $ — $ 151,100 Divided by silver ounces produced 9,850 3,600 — 13,450 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 20.76 $ 22.92 $ — $ 21.34 By-product credits per silver ounce (18.68) (14.83) — (17.65) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 2.08 $ 8.09 $ — $ 3.69 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 25.28 $ 29.17 $ — $ 28.88 By-product credits per silver ounce (18.68) (14.83) — (17.65) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 6.60 $ 14.34 $ — $ 11.23 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Casa Berardi Nevada

Operations Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 212,000 $ 41,000 $ 253,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (87,500 ) (5,600 ) (93,100 ) Treatment costs 400 4,600 5,000 Change in product inventory (9,000 ) (11,600 ) (20,600 ) Reclamation and other costs 300 500 800 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 116,200 28,900 145,100 Reclamation and other costs 500 100 600 Exploration 3,800 — 3,800 Sustaining capital 31,500 2,000 33,500 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 152,000 31,000 183,000 By-product credits: Silver (600 ) (550 ) (1,150 ) Total By-product credits (600 ) (550 ) (1,150 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 115,600 $ 28,350 $ 143,950 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 151,400 $ 30,450 $ 181,850 Divided by gold ounces produced 127 21 148 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 919 $ 1,376 $ 984 By-product credits per gold ounce (5 ) (26 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 914 $ 1,350 $ 976 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,201 $ 1,476 $ 1,241 By-product credits per gold ounce (5 ) (26 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,196 $ 1,450 $ 1,233 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Total cost of sales $ 303,400 $ 253,000 $ 556,400 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (81,000) (93,100) (174,100) Treatment costs 55,100 5,000 60,100 Change in product inventory 4,000 (20,600) (16,600) Reclamation and other costs 5,500 800 6,300 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 287,000 145,100 432,100 Reclamation and other costs 5,000 600 5,600 Exploration 4,000 3,800 7,800 Sustaining capital 58,000 33,500 91,500 General and administrative 34,500 — 34,500 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 388,500 183,000 571,500 By-product credits: Zinc (100,500) — (100,500) Gold (70,000) — (70,000) Lead (66,900) — (66,900) Silver — (1,150) (1,150) Total By-product credits (237,400) (1,150) (238,550) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 49,600 $ 143,950 $ 193,550 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 151,100 $ 181,850 $ 332,950 Divided by ounces produced 13,450 148 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.34 $ 984 By-product credits per ounce (17.65) (8) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 3.69 $ 976 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.88 $ 1,241 By-product credits per ounce (17.65) (8) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 11.23 $ 1,233 (1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, and royalties, after by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital cost. (2) The unionized employees at Lucky Friday were on strike from March 2017 until January 2020, and production at Lucky Friday had been limited from the start of the strike until the ramp-up was substantially completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Costs related to ramp-up activities totaling $6.3 million, along with $1.8 million in non-cash depreciation expense, in the first quarter of 2020 have been excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (3) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital. (4) In late March, the Government of Quebec ordered the mining industry to reduce to minimum operations as part of the fight against the COVID-19 virus, causing us to suspend our Casa Berardi operations from approximately March 24 until April 15, when limited mining operations resumed, resulting in the reduced mill throughput. Suspension-related costs totaling $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Cash Cost and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce. (5) Production was suspended at the Hollister and Midas mines and Aurora mill in the latter part of 2019. Suspension-related costs at Nevada Operations totaling $3.6 million and $4.0 million for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Cash Cost and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Stockholders (non-GAAP) This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance. Dollars are in thousands (except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Income (loss) income applicable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 18,833 $ (17,323 ) Adjusting items: Gain on derivatives contracts (473 ) (7,893 ) Ramp-up and suspension costs 4,318 12,996 Provisional price gains (552 ) (2,610 ) Environmental accruals 2,882 — Additional interest associated with early repayment of long-term debt — 2,902 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,666 Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,064 (6,636 ) Unrealized loss on investments 3,506 978 Gain on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 9 (104 ) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 30,587 $ (16,024 ) Weighted average shares - basic 534,101 523,215 Weighted average shares - diluted 540,527 523,215 Basic and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.06 $ (0.03 ) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP) This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining tax provision (benefit), depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, acquisition costs,, foreign exchange gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, suspension-related costs, provisional price gains and losses, stock-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses on investments, provisions for closed operations, and interest and other income (expense). Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes and 2021 Notes and capital leases, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net (loss) income and debt to Adjusted EBITDA and net debt: Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 18,971 $ (17,185 ) $ 19,366 $ (91,209 ) Plus: Interest expense 10,744 16,311 44,002 54,093 Plus: Income and mining taxes 4,634 (1,062 ) 5,831 (17,947 ) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,331 39,666 166,795 200,397 Plus: Acquisition costs — — 20 632 (Less)/Plus: Foreign exchange (gain) loss 2,064 (6,636 ) 13,305 (1,533 ) (Less)/Plus: (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (10,962 ) (10,437 ) 5,053 (6,623 ) Plus: Ramp-up and suspension costs 4,318 12,996 16,233 22,269 (Less)/Plus: Provisional price gains (552 ) (2,610 ) (5,950 ) (2,683 ) Plus/(Less): (Loss) gain on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 9 (104 ) 685 4,539 Plus: Stock-based compensation 500 1,219 5,739 5,307 Plus: Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 4,529 1,548 9,170 6,868 Plus/(Less): Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 3,506 978 (7,740 ) 3,463 Plus: Other (997 ) 423 2,806 2,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,095 $ 35,107 $ 275,315 $ 180,378 Total debt $ 525,002 $ 690,222 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ (139,750 ) $ (215,715 ) Net debt $ 385,252 $ 474,507 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1.4 2.6 Category: Earnings View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005366/en/

