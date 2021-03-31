Log in
HECLA MINING COMPANY

HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report
Hecla Mining : to Release CEO Webcast

03/31/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will release another CEO webcast, Hecla’s Unique Dividend Policy, from its ongoing series. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website on Thursday, April 1.

This webcast series provides additional information on the Company’s dividend policies. Videos will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com and various social media platforms.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Category: Press Release


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 869 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 2 927 M 2 927 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 591
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,92 $
Last Close Price 5,47 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell Lawlar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Theodore Crumley Chairman
Lauren M. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
George R. Nethercutt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY-12.35%2 927
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED33.22%14 048
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED8.32%12 890
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.1.74%6 335
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-33.05%1 087
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.16.36%446
