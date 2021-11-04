Log in
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

11/04/2021
Continued free cash flow generation as Casa Berardi achieves record quarterly throughput

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced third quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

HIGHLIGHTS*

  • Sales of $193.6 million, consistent with the prior year quarter.
  • Generated $42.7 million of cash provided by operating activities with $26.9 million of additions to properties, plant, equipment and mineral interests, resulting in $15.8 million of quarterly free cash flow reflecting increased exploration spend.1
  • Record quarterly exploration spend of $13.7 million.
  • Casa Berardi achieved record quarterly throughput of nearly 400,000 tons as the mill improvements delivered 13% higher gold production.
  • Testing at the Lucky Friday of a new drill and blast mining method called Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) is showing good performance in controlling seismicity and improving safety with the potential to increase productivity.
  • Strong balance sheet with $190.9 million in cash and over $420 million of available liquidity.
  • Purchased carbon credits and anticipate offsetting scope 1 and scope 2 emissions to have net zero emissions in 2021.

"Hecla’s results reflect our commitment to improve and innovate our operations while delivering free cash flow,” said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President & CEO. “Casa Berardi achieved record quarterly throughput as our optimization programs in the mill increase recovery and ounce production. At the Lucky Friday, we continue to test our new drill and blast mining method, called Underhand Closed Bench, that allows improved management of seismicity which should increase safety and could possibly increase throughput. Greens Creek continued to lead the way because of its very low costs and despite staff shortages forcing a change in mine sequencing."

Baker continued, "This operational performance allowed us to enhance our silver-linked dividend for the second time this year and return about 20% of our free cash flow to shareholders, while having our largest exploration program in the company's history. In addition, while Hecla already has one of the industry’s lowest carbon footprints, we have taken the next step by investing in carbon credits that allows us to be net zero for our 2021 scope 1 and scope 2 emissions. We will continue our focus on reducing emissions as well as investing in credits in the future."

* All comparisons to the third quarter of 2020, unless stated

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

 

Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

HIGHLIGHTS

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

 

Sales (000)

$193,560

 

$199,703

$622,395

$502,983

 

Gross profit (000)

$35,228

 

$58,688

$164,560

$110,188

 

(Loss) income applicable to common shareholders (000)

($1,117

)

$15,142

$22,806

($12,976

)

Basic and diluted (loss) income per common share (in cents)

(0.2

)

2.9

4.3

(2.5

)

Cash provided by operating activities

$42,742

 

$73,439

$166,782

$115,892

 

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $1.1 million, or 0.2 cent per share, compared to net income of $15.1 million, or 2.9 cents per share, for the same period in 2020. The lower third quarter results compared to the previous year were mainly due to the following items:

  • Lower gross profit due to lower realized silver and gold prices and Greens Creek’s lower grades based on mine sequencing impacted by staff shortages.
  • Exploration and pre-development expense increased by $12.9 million due to increased exploration at Midas, San Sebastian, Greens Creek, Casa Berardi and Kinskuch, and for drift development to the Hatter Graben area in Nevada.
  • An unrealized loss on investments in other mining companies of $2.9 million compared to a gain of $4.0 million.
  • $6.5 million payment in the third quarter of 2021 to settle a lawsuit related to a 1989 agreement for indemnification of certain environmental costs.
  • Suspension costs increased by $5.4 million due to placement of the Fire Creek mine and Midas mill on care-and-maintenance during the second quarter of 2021.

These items were partially offset by:

  • Gain on base metal derivatives contracts of $12.1 million compared to a loss of $6.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross profit at Lucky Friday increased by $6.9 million as a result of the return to full production beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Foreign exchange gain of $4.0 million versus a loss of $2.2 million in the prior year.

Capital expenditures totaled $26.9 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $23.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, with the increase due to the reduced utilization of lease financing for equipment purchases and higher expenditures at Lucky Friday. Capital expenditures at the operations were $12.4 million at Casa Berardi, $6.2 million at Greens Creek and $7.5 million at Lucky Friday.

Metals Prices

The average realized silver price in the third quarter was $23.97 per ounce, 5% lower than the $25.32 in the third quarter of 2020. The average realized gold price was lower by 7%, at $1,792 per ounce. Average realized lead and zinc price increased 19% and 30%, respectively.

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Silver –

London PM Fix ($/ounce)

$

24.36

 

 

$

24.40

 

 

$

25.78

 

 

$

19.22

 

 

Realized price per ounce

$

23.97

 

 

$

25.32

 

 

$

25.75

 

 

$

19.72

 

Gold –

London PM Fix ($/ounce)

$

1,789

 

 

$

1,911

 

 

$

1,801

 

 

$

1,735

 

 

Realized price per ounce

$

1,792

 

 

$

1,929

 

 

$

1,794

 

 

$

1,745

 

Lead –

LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound)

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

Realized price per pound

$

1.02

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.81

 

Zinc –

LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound)

$

1.36

 

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

Realized price per pound

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

1.34

 

 

$

0.94

 

∗ Realized prices are calculated by dividing gross revenues for each metal (which include the price adjustments and gains and losses on the forward contracts discussed below) by the payable quantities of each metal included in products sold during the period.

Base Metals Forward Sales Contracts

The following table summarizes the quantities of base metals committed under financially settled forward sales contracts, other than provisional hedges (which address changes in prices between shipment and settlement with customers), at September 30, 2021.

 

Pounds Under Contract

(in thousands)

Average Price per Pound

 

Zinc

Lead

Zinc

Lead

Contracts on forecasted sales

 

 

 

 

2021 settlements

7,771

6,779

 

$1.26

$0.94

2022 settlements

60,043

63,769

 

$1.28

$0.98

2023 settlements

76,280

70,327

 

$1.29

$1.00

2024 settlements

43,762

 

$1.31

The contracts represent about 49% of the forecasted payable zinc production through 2024 at an average price of $1.29 per pound, and 40% of the forecasted payable lead production through 2023 at an average price of $0.99 per pound.

Foreign Currency Forward Purchase Contracts

The following table summarizes the Canadian dollars the Company has committed to purchase under foreign exchange forward contracts at September 30, 2021, which is roughly 72% of forecasted Canadian dollar direct production costs for the remainder of 2021, 48% for 2022, 37% for 2023, 18% for 2024 and 5% for 2025:

 

Currency Under Contract

(in thousands of CAD)

Average Exchange Rate

CAD/USD

2021 settlements

29,450

$1.33

2022 settlements

94,524

$1.31

2023 settlements

75,165

$1.31

2024 settlements

37,496

$1.31

2025 settlements

9,000

$1.28

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Overview

The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

PRODUCTION SUMMARY

 

 

 

 

Silver -

Ounces produced

2,676,084

 

3,541,371

 

 

9,660,313

 

10,190,621

 

 

Payable ounces sold

2,581,690

 

3,147,048

 

 

9,027,180

 

9,077,966

 

Gold -

Ounces produced

42,207

 

41,174

 

 

153,350

 

159,948

 

 

Payable ounces sold

53,000

 

51,049

 

 

157,454

 

159,550

 

Lead -

Tons produced

9,904

 

9,750

 

 

32,148

 

24,620

 

 

Payable tons sold

8,835

 

7,792

 

 

28,166

 

19,948

 

Zinc -

Tons produced

15,546

 

17,997

 

 

48,864

 

48,699

 

 

Payable tons sold

11,174

 

12,892

 

 

33,344

 

34,717

 

The following tables provide a summary of the (i) final production; (ii) cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization ("cost of sales"); (iii) cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce2; and (iv) all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce3 for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, with comparisons to the prior year periods:

Third Quarter Ended

 

 

Greens Creek

Lucky

Friday

Casa Berardi

Nevada Ops

September 30, 2021

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Production (ounces)

2,676,084

 

42,207

 

1,837,270

 

9,734

 

831,532

29,722

 

7,012

2,751

 

270

Increase/(decrease)

(865,287

)

1,033

 

(797,166

)

(3,104

)

195,143

3,317

 

3,157

2,751

 

270

Cost of sales(000)

$78,784

 

$79,549

 

$55,193

 

 

$23,591

$58,164

 

$21,384

 

Increase/(decrease)

$3,219

 

$11,851

 

$7,088

 

 

$2,091

$6,591

 

$7,507

 

Cash costs per silver or gold ounce 2

$2.49

 

$1,163

 

$0.74

 

 

$6.36

$1,175

 

 

Increase/(decrease)

$(0.92

)

$(235

)

$(2.26

)

 

$(223

)

 

AISC per silver or gold ounce 3

$12.82

 

$1,450

 

$5.94

 

 

$16.79

$1,476

 

 

Increase/(decrease)

$2.30

 

$(404

)

$(0.64

)

 

$(378

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

Greens Creek

Lucky

Friday

Casa Berardi

Nevada Ops

September 30, 2021

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Production (ounces)

9,660,313

 

153,350

 

6,980,587

 

35,859

 

2,608,727

97,245

 

25,604

20,246

 

45,395

Increase/(decrease)

(530,308

)

(6,598

)

(1,183,475

)

(2,356

)

1,407,053

13,332

 

10,320

(11,510

)

7,952

Cost of sales (000)

$238,243

 

$219,592

 

$163,861

 

 

$74,287

$172,760

 

$46,832

 

Increase/(decrease)

$30,689

 

$27,516

 

$10,365

 

 

$38,500

$31,867

 

$2,484

 

Cash costs per silver or gold ounce 2

$1.26

 

$1,127

 

$(1.03

)

 

$7.37

$1,127

 

$1,124

 

Increase/(decrease)

$(3.32

)

$73

 

$(5.48

)

 

$(54

)

$408

 

AISC per silver or gold ounce 3

$8.88

 

$1,349

 

$2.40

 

 

$15.00

$1,387

 

$1,167

 

Increase/(decrease)

$(1.21

)

$50

 

$(4.63

)

 

$(106

)

$380

 

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

The Greens Creek Mine produced 1.8 million ounces of silver and 9,734 ounces of gold with the mill operating at an average of 2,295 tons per day (tpd). The decrease in silver production compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due to lower grades resulting from mine sequencing which was primarily driven by manpower scheduling issues as a result of COVID-19 and increased competition for labor. With limited personnel, production came partially from more easily accessible but lower grade areas. In the future, we anticipate adequate staffing which will allow mining higher-grade material, that is in deeper parts of the mine. Compared to 2020, cost of sales decreased by $7.1 million, due to lower production costs, driven partially by lower COVID-19 related costs. The per ounce silver cash cost and AISC decreased by $2.26 and $5.48, respectively, due to lower production costs as well as higher by-products credits resulting from higher by-product prices and lower treatment costs from favorable changes in smelter terms.2,3

The Company's estimated 2021 silver production is lowered to 9.2 - 9.5 million ounces to reflect lower production from the third quarter. Gold production guidance of 43 - 45 thousand ounces is unchanged. Estimated cost of sales for 2021 are maintained at $222 million and cash cost and AISC, each per silver ounce is also unchanged at ($1.00)-$1.00 and $3.25-$4.00, respectively.2,3

Casa Berardi Mine - Quebec

At the Casa Berardi Mine, 29,722 ounces of gold were produced compared to 26,405 ounces in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher mill throughput, partially offset by lower grades. The mill operated at an average of 4,328 tpd, which was 38% higher than the prior year period and achieved record quarterly throughput of 398,143 tons milled as the mill optimization continues to deliver results. Mill recoveries have continued to increase due to improvements in the grinding, gravity and CIL circuits. The increase in cost of sales was due to higher throughput, mill contractor maintenance costs, and underground maintenance costs resulting from repairs and replacements of major components for the production fleet. The decrease in cash cost and AISC per gold ounce for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 was the result of the higher gold production, partially offset by higher production costs, with AISC also impacted by lower sustaining capital, partially offset by higher exploration spending.

In the 160 pit, 1.0 million tons of overburden and waste rock was removed during the quarter. Mining and processing of 160 pit ore is expected to commence during Q4 2021.

The Company is increasing 2021 gold production guidance to 130 - 135 thousand ounces. The estimate for 2021 cost of sales is increased to $230 million. Estimated cash cost per gold ounce is unchanged at $1,000-$1,125 per gold ounce as 72% of the direct production costs are hedged at an average USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.33.2 All-in sustaining cost guidance is increased to $1,350-$1,400 to reflect in the increased sustaining capital spend which is currently unhedged under the Company's foreign exchange hedging program.3

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

At the Lucky Friday Mine, 0.8 million ounces of silver were produced in the quarter, an increase of 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020, with the mine at full production. The mill operated at an average of 850 tpd. A new mining method, with a patent pending, called the Underhand Closed Bench (UCB), has been in testing for the past year with the third quarter mining 87% of tons with the method. The benefit of the method is better management of seismicity, increasing safety and potentially increasing production. With the success of this new drill and blast mining method, the Remote Vein Miner (RVM), a continuous rock cutting machine, will be tested at another property. Additionally during the quarter, the land needed for Lucky Friday’s planned tailings facilities was acquired.

Cost of sales for the second quarter was $23.6 million, and the cash cost per silver ounce was $6.36. AISC was $16.79 per silver ounce.2,3

The Company's estimated 2021 silver production of 3.4 - 3.8 million ounces is unchanged. Estimated 2021 cost of sales are $103 million and cash cost and AISC, each per silver ounce, are unchanged at $7.60-$8.50 and $14.25-$16.25, respectively.2,3

Nevada Operations

At the Nevada operations, 2,751 ounces of gold were produced from approximately 12,000 tons of previously stockpiled refractory material processed at a third-party autoclave facility. Total cost of sales for the third quarter was $21.4 million. Cash cost and AISC per gold ounce were $1,038 and $1,167, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.2,3 The increase over the prior year period was primarily due to costs associated with the previously stockpiled material processed in the current period.

We anticipate production and sales from the remaining approximately 2,200 tons of previously stockpiled refractory material processed at the third-party autoclave facility will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Hollister’s exploration drift to access the Hatter Graben is ongoing and drilling began in the fourth quarter while we continue surface drilling at Midas.

EXPLORATION

In the third quarter exploration expenditures were $13.7 million, an increase of $10.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to increasing exploration activity at Midas, Greens Creek, Casa Berardi, San Sebastian, Heva-Hosco and Kinskuch since there were fewer limitations due to COVID. This is the largest quarterly exploration expense in the company’s history and about 50% more than the second quarter. For more details on Hecla’s exploration activities please see the Exploration Update provided on September 14th.

PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Pre-development spending was $3.4 million for the quarter, compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase is principally due to development of the decline at Hollister to allow drilling of the Hatter Graben to begin in the fourth quarter.

With the Federal District Court's ruling setting aside the federal agencies’ Record of Decision and related Biological Opinion for the Rock Creek project, Hecla will provide the next steps for both Rock Creek and Montanore by early 2022.

DIVIDENDS

Common

On September 8th, 2021, the Board of Directors added 1 cent per share for the annual silver-linked dividend component and approved a reduction in the minimum realized silver price threshold to $20 from $25 per ounce. On November 3, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.625 cent per share of common stock, consisting of 0.375 cent per share for the minimum dividend component and 0.75 cent per share for the silver-linked component of our dividend policy. The common dividend is payable on or about December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021. The realized silver price was $23.97 in the third quarter satisfying the criteria for the silver-linked dividend component of the Company's dividend policy.

Preferred

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 87.5 cent per share on the outstanding shares of Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on or about January 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.

2021 ESTIMATES4

The Company has updated its guidance for annual production and cost as follows:

2021 Production Outlook

 

Silver Production

(Moz)

Gold Production

(Koz)

 

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Greens Creek *

9.5-10.2

9.2-9.5

43-45

43-45

Lucky Friday *

3.4-3.8

3.4-3.8

N/A

N/A

Casa Berardi

N/A

N/A

128-132

130-135

Nevada Operations

N/A

N/A

20-21

20-21

Total4

12.9-14.0

12.6-13.3

191-198

193-201

Silver equivalent production for 2021 is estimated at 42.0 – 43.5 million ounces while gold equivalent production is expected to be 469 – 485 thousand ounces.
* Equivalent ounces include Lead and Zinc production

2021 Cost Outlook

Cost of Sales

(millions)

Cash cost, after by-product

credits, per silver/gold ounce2

AISC, after by-product credits,

per produced silver/gold ounce3

 

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Greens Creek

$222

$222

($1.00)-$1.00

($1.00)-$1.00

$3.25-$4.00

$3.25-$4.00

Lucky Friday

$103

$103

$7.50-$8.50

$7.50-$8.50

$14.25-$16.25

$14.25-$16.25

Total Silver

$325

$325

$1.00-$2.00

$1.00-$2.00

$9.00-$11.00

$9.00-$11.00

Casa Berardi

$220

$230

$1,000-$1,125

$1,000-$1,125

$1,200-$1,325

$1,350-$1,400

Nevada Operations

$43

$43

$1,300-$1,425

$1,300-$1,425

$1,385-$1,525

$1,385-$1,525

Total Gold

$263

$273

$1,050-$1,200

$1,050-$1,200

$1,250-$1,350

$1,300-$1,375

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment.

(2) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the third quarters and first nine-month periods of 2020 and 2019, as production was limited due to the strike and subsequent ramp-up and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

(3) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all-in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Other

(4) Calculations for 2021 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations converted using actual Au $1,525/oz, Ag $17/oz, Zn $1.00/lb, and Pb $0.85/lb.

Numbers may be rounded.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation: (i) new mining method being tested at Lucky Friday will continue to successfully control seismicity, improve safety and potentially increase productivity; (ii) Greens Creek’s ability to achieve adequate staffing levels in order to mine higher-grade material, which is in deeper parts of the mine; (iii) Greens Creek's estimated 2021 silver production, gold production, cost of sales, cash cost and AISC; (iv) Casa Berardi's estimated 2021 gold production, cost of sales, cash cost and AISC; (v) Ore from the 160 pit at Casa Berardi is expected to start being mined and processed in Q4 2021; (vi) expectation that production and sales from the remaining approximately 2,200 tons of previously stockpiled refractory material from the Nevada operations processed at the third-party autoclave facility will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021; (vii) Lucky Friday's estimated 2021 silver production, cost of sales, cash cost and AISC; and (viii) Company-wide estimates of future production, sales, costs of sales, cash cost, after by-product credits, AISC, after by-product credits, as well as estimated spending on capital, exploration and pre-development for 2021. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances, (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments; (x) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; (xi) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver, and (xii) we are unable to refinance the maturing senior notes. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, filed on February 18, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly, revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

Sales of products

$

193,560

 

$

199,703

 

$

622,395

 

$

502,983

 

Cost of sales and other direct production costs

112,542

 

103,025

 

318,917

 

280,303

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

45,790

 

37,990

 

138,918

 

112,492

 

 

158,332

 

141,015

 

457,835

 

392,795

 

Gross profit

35,228

 

58,688

 

164,560

 

110,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

8,874

 

11,713

 

27,985

 

27,631

 

Exploration

13,675

 

3,407

 

27,993

 

7,899

 

Pre-development

3,433

 

759

 

7,046

 

1,857

 

Other operating expense

3,344

 

3,499

 

10,626

 

5,864

 

Provision or closed operations and environmental matters

7,564

 

1,254

 

12,297

 

2,807

 

Ramp-up and suspension costs

6,910

 

1,541

 

17,014

 

24,109

 

Foundation grant

 

 

 

1,970

 

 

43,800

 

22,173

 

102,961

 

72,137

 

(Loss) income from operations

(8,572

)

36,515

 

61,599

 

38,051

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

Gain on exchange of investments

 

 

1,158

 

 

Unrealized (loss) gain on investments

(2,861

)

3,979

 

(7,117

)

9,410

 

Gain (loss) on derivative contracts

12,148

 

(6,666

)

(4,692

)

(12,775

)

Net foreign exchange gain (loss)

3,995

 

(2,196

)

24

 

1,235

 

Other expense

247

 

(392

)

(192

)

(2,141

)

Interest expense

(10,469

)

(10,779

)

(31,484

)

(38,919

)

 

3,060

 

(16,054

)

(42,303

)

(52,600

)

(Loss) income before income and mining taxes

(5,512

)

20,461

 

19,296

 

(14,549

)

Income and mining tax benefit (provision)

4,533

 

(5,151

)

3,924

 

(7,423

)

Net (loss) income

(979

)

15,280

 

23,220

 

(21,972

)

Preferred stock dividends

(138

)

(138

)

(414

)

(414

)

(Loss) income applicable to common shareholders

$

(1,117

)

$

15,142

 

$

22,806

 

$

(22,386

)

Basic (loss) income per common share after preferred dividends (in cents)

(0.2

)

2.9

 

4.3

 

(2.5

)

Diluted (loss) income per common share after preferred dividends

(0.2

)

2.8

 

4.2

 

(2.5

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

536,966

 

529,838

 

535,542

 

526,098

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

536,966

 

535,788

 

541,769

 

526,098

 

 
HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands - unaudited)

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(979

)

$

15,280

 

$

23,220

 

$

(12,562

)

Non-cash elements included in net (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

46,939

 

40,478

 

139,800

 

120,076

 

Gain on exchange of investments

 

 

(1,158

)

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on investments

2,861

 

(3,979

)

7,117

 

(9,410

)

Write-down to stockpile inventory

93

 

 

6,524

 

 

Provision for reclamation and closure costs

1,638

 

1,545

 

7,821

 

4,638

 

Stock compensation

1,472

 

2,801

 

4,774

 

5,229

 

Deferred income taxes

(10,141

)

(6290

)

(17,886

)

(4,578

)

Amortization of loan origination fees and loss on extinguishment of debt

488

 

442

 

1,406

 

3,066

 

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts

(16,053

)

(6,705

)

(13,937

)

4,483

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(3,842

)

915

 

615

 

(2,810

)

Foundation grant

 

 

 

1,970

 

Other non-cash items, net

 

 

 

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

5,634

 

2,309

 

(3,798

)

(3,741

)

Inventories

16,653

 

(8,510

)

22,372

 

(13,090

)

Other current and non-current assets

(2,475

)

7,672

 

1,650

 

6,748

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(8,200

)

13,653

 

(14,689

)

(1,762

)

Accrued payroll and related benefits

3,522

 

5,899

 

(1,829

)

11,317

 

Accrued taxes

3,729

 

(636

)

2,730

 

3,276

 

Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities

1,793

 

2,918

 

2,489

 

2,483

 

Cash provided by operating activities

42,742

 

73,439

 

166,982

 

115,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

(26,899

)

(23,693

)

(80,210

)

(54,382

)

Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment

431

 

105

 

562

 

305

 

Purchase of carbon credits

(200

)

 

(200

)

 

Purchases of investments

 

(1,024

)

 

(1,661

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(24,857

)

(24,612

)

(78,037

)

(55,738

)

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of treasury shares

 

 

(4,525

)

(2,745

)

Dividends paid to common shareholders

(6,040

)

(1,329

)

(16,755

)

(3,951

)

Dividends paid to preferred shareholders

(138

)

(138

)

(414

)

(414

)

Credit facility fees paid

(26

)

(736

)

(108

)

(1,287

)

Borrowings on debt

 

27,607

 

 

707,107

 

Repayments of debt

 

(50,000

)

 

(716,500

)

Payments on finance leases

(1,828

)

(1,406

)

(5,598

)

(4,246

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,032

)

(26,002

)

(27,400

)

(22,036

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(443

)

(79

)

(471

)

(1,873

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

9,410

 

22,746

 

61,074

 

36,245

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

182,547

 

76,976

 

130,883

 

63,477

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

191,957

 

$

99,722

 

$

191,957

 

$

99,722

 

 
HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and share in thousands - unaudited)

 

 

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

190,904

 

$

129,830

 

Accounts receivable:

 

 

Trade

32,821

 

27,864

 

Taxes

 

 

Other, net

10,152

 

11,329

 

Inventories

58,439

 

96,175

 

Derivative assets

5,220

 

3,470

 

Other current assets

12,744

 

15,644

 

Total current assets

310,280

 

284,312

 

Investments

8,030

 

15,148

 

Restricted cash

1,053

 

1,053

 

Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net

2,331,018

 

2,378,074

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,201

 

10,628

 

Deferred income taxes

5,576

 

2,912

 

Derivative assets

6,748

 

4,558

 

Other non-current assets

3,511

 

3,525

 

Total assets

$

2,674,417

 

$

2,700,210

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

62,571

 

$

68,516

 

Accrued payroll and related benefits

26,493

 

31,807

 

Accrued taxes

8,557

 

5,774

 

Finance leases

5,637

 

6,491

 

Operating leases

2,385

 

3,008

 

Other current liabilities

103

 

138

 

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

11,036

 

5,582

 

Accrued interest

5,221

 

14,157

 

Derivatives liabilities

4,179

 

11,737

 

Total current liabilities

126,182

 

147,210

 

Finance leases

8,540

 

9,274

 

Operating leases

5,820

 

7,634

 

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

108,670

 

110,466

 

Long-term debt

507,712

 

507,242

 

Deferred tax liability

142,750

 

156,091

 

Pension liability

26,229

 

44,144

 

Derivatives liabilities

752

 

18

 

Other non-current liabilities

4,787

 

4,346

 

Total liabilities

931,442

 

986,425

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

Preferred stock

39

 

39

 

Common stock

136,350

 

134,629

 

Capital surplus

2,032,334

 

2,003,576

 

Accumulated deficit

(362,023

)

(368,074

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(35,704

)

(32,889

)

Treasury stock

(28,021

)

(23,496

)

Total shareholders’ equity

1,742,975

 

1,713,785

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

2,674,417

 

$

2,700,210

 

Common shares outstanding

537,977

 

531,666

 

 
HECLA MINING COMPANY

Production Data

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

GREENS CREEK UNIT

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled

211,142

 

215,237

 

620,153

 

629,316

 

Total production cost per ton

 

 

 

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

11.14

 

15.04

 

13.84

 

15.79

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

0.068

 

0.084

 

0.079

 

0.084

 

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

2.68

%

3.26

%

2.96

%

3.22

%

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

7.05

%

8.17

%

7.41

%

7.76

%

Silver produced (oz.)

1,837,270

 

2,634,436

 

6,980,587

 

8,164,062

 

Gold produced (oz.)

9,734

 

12,838

 

35,859

 

38,215

 

Lead produced (tons)

4,591

 

5,909

 

15,142

 

16,996

 

Zinc produced (tons)

13,227

 

16,187

 

41,191

 

44,858

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

0.74

 

$

3.00

 

$

(1.03)

 

$

4.45

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

5.94

 

$

6.58

 

$

2.40

 

$

7.03

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

6,228

 

$

8,265

 

$

17,459

 

$

18,276

 

LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled

78,227

 

55,050

 

241,740

 

109,951

 

Total production cost per ton

 

 

 

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

11.21

 

12.10

 

11.34

 

11.43

 

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

7.22

%

7.35

%

7.43

%

7.33

%

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

3.3

%

3.76

%

3.48

%

3.89

%

Silver produced (oz.)

831,532

 

636,389

 

2,608,727

 

1,201,674

 

Lead produced (tons)

5,313

 

3,841

 

17,006

 

7,624

 

Zinc produced (tons)

2,319

 

1,810

 

7,673

 

3,841

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

6.36

 

$

 

$

7.37

 

$

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

16.79

 

$

15.00

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

7,534

 

$

5,547

 

$

19,177

 

$

14,603

 

CASA BERARDI UNIT

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled - underground

157,734

 

157,734

 

472,936

 

472,936

 

Tons of ore milled - surface pit

130,948

 

130,948

 

427,784

 

427,784

 

Tons of ore milled - total

398,143

 

288,682

 

1,141,229

 

900,720

 

Surface tons mined - ore and waste

1,410,505

 

1,410,505

 

4,065,596

 

4,065,596

 

Total production cost per ton

 

 

 

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground

0.124

 

0.124

 

0.132

 

0.132

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit

0.052

 

0.052

 

0.051

 

0.051

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined

0.087

 

0.114

 

0.102

 

0.114

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

0.02

 

0.02

 

0.02

 

0.02

 

Gold produced (oz.) - underground

19,605

 

19,605

 

62,260

 

62,260

 

Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit

6,800

 

6,800

 

21,652

 

21,652

 

Gold produced (oz.) - total

29,722

 

26,405

 

97,245

 

83,913

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1)

$

1,175

 

$

1,398

 

$

1,127

 

$

1,181

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1)

$

1,476

 

$

1,855

 

$

1,387

 

$

1,493

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

12,377

 

$

11,629

 

$

38,377

 

$

24,413

 

SAN SEBASTIAN

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled

 

47,093

 

 

104,216

 

Total production cost per ton

 

 

 

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

 

6.27

 

 

8.11

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

 

0.052

 

 

0.07

 

Silver produced (oz.)

 

266,691

 

 

772,158

 

Gold produced (oz.)

 

1,931

 

 

6,064

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

7.53

 

$

5.93

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

8.87

 

$

6.76

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

3

 

$

233

 

$

10

 

$

537

 

Nevada Operations

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled

11,953

 

 

67,359

 

27,984

 

Total production cost per ton

 

 

 

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

0.234

 

 

0.324

 

1.232

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

 

 

 

 

Gold produced (oz.)

2,751

 

 

20,246

 

31,756

 

Silver produced (oz.)

270

 

 

45,395

 

37,443

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1)

$

1,038

 

$

 

$

1,124

 

$

716

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1)

$

1,167

 

$

1,167

 

$

787

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

29

 

$

380

 

$

195

 

$

1,849

 

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits. per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production.

Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits and AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines, to compare our performance with that of other primary silver mining companies and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison with other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining exploration and capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and combined gold properties information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, its primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other three units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Greens

Creek

Lucky

Friday(2)

San

Sebastian(3)

Corporate(4)

Total Silver

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

55,193

 

$

23,591

 

$

 

$

78,784

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(13,097

)

 

(6,590

)

 

 

(19,687

)

Treatment costs

7,979

 

 

3,427

 

 

 

11,406

 

Change in product inventory

(122

)

 

(68

)

 

 

(190

)

Reclamation and other costs

(786

)

 

(281

)

 

 

(1,067

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

49,167

 

 

20,079

 

 

 

69,246

 

Reclamation and other costs

848

 

 

264

 

 

 

1,112

 

Exploration

2,472

 

 

 

 

474

2,946

 

Sustaining capital

6,228

 

 

8,406

 

 

 

14,634

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

8,874

 

8,874

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

58,715

 

 

28,749

 

 

 

96,812

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(25,295

)

 

(4,611

)

 

 

(29,906

)

Gold

(14,864

)

 

 

 

 

(14,864

)

Lead

(7,640

)

 

(10,188

)

 

 

(17,828

)

Total By-product credits

(47,799

)

 

(14,799

)

 

 

(62,598

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

1,368

 

$

5,280

 

$

 

 

$

6,648

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

10,916

 

$

13,950

 

$

 

 

$

34,214

 

Divided by silver ounces produced

1,837

 

 

832

 

 

 

2,669

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

26.76

 

$

24.14

 

$

 

 

$

25.93

 

By-product credits per ounce

(26.02

)

$

(17.79

)

 

 

(23.44

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

0.74

 

$

6.35

 

$

 

 

$

2.49

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

31.96

 

$

34.58

 

$

 

 

$

36.26

 

By-product credits per ounce

(26.02

)

$

(17.79

)

 

 

(23.44

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

5.94

 

 

16.79

 

$

 

 

$

12.82

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Casa Berardi(5)

Nevada Operations(6)

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

58,164

 

$

21,384

 

$

79,548

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(19,968

)

(6,135

)

(26,103

)

Treatment costs

475

 

1

 

476

 

Change in product inventory

(3,369

)

(12,389

)

(15,758

)

Reclamation and other costs

(210

)

 

(210

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

35,092

 

2,861

 

37,953

 

Reclamation and other costs

209

 

327

 

536

 

Exploration

1,541

 

 

1,541

 

Sustaining capital

7,208

 

29

 

7,237

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

44,050

 

3,217

 

47,267

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Silver

(169

)

(6

)

(175

)

Total By-product credits

(169

)

(6

)

(175

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

34,923

 

$

2,855

 

$

37,778

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

43,881

 

$

3,211

 

$

47,092

 

Divided by gold ounces produced

30

 

3

 

33

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,181

 

$

1,040

 

$

1,168

 

By-product credits per ounce

(6

)

(2.18

)

(5

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,175

 

$

1,038

 

$

1,163

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,482

 

$

1,484

 

$

1,455

 

By-product credits per ounce

(6

)

(2

)

(5

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,476

 

$

1,482

 

$

1,450

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

78,784

 

$

79,548

 

$

158,332

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(19,687

)

 

(26,103

)

(45,790

)

Treatment costs

11,406

 

 

476

 

11,882

 

Change in product inventory

(190

)

 

(15,758

)

(15,948

)

Reclamation and other costs

(1,067

)

 

(210

)

(1,277

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

69,246

 

 

37,953

 

107,199

 

Reclamation and other costs

1,112

 

 

536

 

1,648

 

Exploration

2,946

 

 

1,541

 

4,487

 

Sustaining capital

14,634

 

 

7,237

 

21,871

 

General and administrative

8,874

 

 

 

8,874

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

96,812

 

 

47,267

 

144,079

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Zinc

(29,906

)

 

 

(29,906

)

Gold

(14,864

)

 

 

(14,864

)

Lead

(17,828

)

 

 

(17,828

)

Silver

 

 

(175

)

(175

)

Total By-product credits

(62,598

)

 

(175

)

(62,773

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

6,648

 

$

37,778

 

$

44,426

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

34,214

 

$

47,092

 

$

81,306

 

Divided by ounces produced

2,669

 

 

33

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

25.93

 

$

1,168

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(23.44

)

 

(5

)

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

2.49

 

$

1,163

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

36.26

 

$

1,455

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(23.44

)

 

(5

)

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

12.82

 

$

1,450

 

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Greens Creek

Lucky

Friday(2)

San

Sebastian

Corporate(4)

Total Silver

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

48,105

 

$

21,500

 

$

5,960

 

 

$

75,565

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(11,735

)

(2,956

)

(781

)

 

(15,472

)

Treatment costs

22,675

 

4,038

 

81

 

 

26,794

 

Change in product inventory

2,899

 

11

 

826

 

 

3,736

 

Reclamation and other costs

(891

)

 

(392

)

 

(1,283

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs

 

(22,593

)

 

 

(22,593

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

61,053

 

 

5,694

 

 

66,747

 

Reclamation and other costs

788

 

 

114

 

 

902

 

Exploration

370

 

 

 

429

799

 

Sustaining capital

8,265

 

 

244

 

38

 

8,547

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

10,345

 

10,345

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

70,476

 

 

6,052

 

 

87,340

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(23,772

)

 

 

 

(23,772

)

Gold

(21,226

)

 

(3,686

)

 

(24,912

)

Lead

(8,149

)

 

 

 

(8,149

)

Total By-product credits

(53,147

)

 

(3,686

)

 

(56,833

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

7,906

 

$

 

$

2,008

 

 

$

9,914

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

17,329

 

$

 

$

2,366

 

 

$

30,507

 

Divided by ounces produced

2,634

 

 

267

 

 

2,901

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

23.18

 

$

 

$

21.33

 

 

$

23.00

 

By-product credits per ounce

(20.18

)

 

(13.81

)

 

(19.59

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

3.00

 

$

 

$

7.52

 

 

$

3.41

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

26.76

 

$

 

$

22.68

 

 

$

30.11

 

By-product credits per ounce

(20.18

)

 

(13.81

)

 

(19.59

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

6.58

 

$

 

$

8.87

 

 

$

10.52

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

51,573

 

$

13,877

 

$

65,450

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(15,223

)

(7,295

)

(22,518

)

Treatment costs

562

 

 

562

 

Change in product inventory

543

 

6,920

 

7,463

 

Reclamation and other costs

(449

)

(324

)

(773

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

37,006

 

 

37,006

 

Reclamation and other costs

97

 

 

97

 

Exploration

335

 

 

335

 

Sustaining capital

11,629

 

 

11,629

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

49,067

 

 

49,067

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Silver

(93

)

 

(93

)

Total By-product credits

(93

)

 

(93

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

36,913

 

$

 

$

36,913

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

48,974

 

$

 

$

48,974

 

Divided by ounces produced

26

 

 

26

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,402

 

$

 

$

1,402

 

By-product credits per ounce

(4

)

 

(4

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,398

 

$

 

$

1,398

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,859

 

$

 

$

1,859

 

By-product credits per ounce

(4

)

 

(4

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,855

 

$

 

$

1,855

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

75,565

 

$

65,450

 

$

141,015

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(15,472

)

 

(22,518

)

(37,990

)

Treatment costs

26,794

 

 

562

 

27,356

 

Change in product inventory

3,736

 

 

7,463

 

11,199

 

Reclamation and other costs

(1,283

)

 

(773

)

(2,056

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs

(22,593

)

 

(22,593

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

66,747

 

 

37,006

 

116,931

 

Reclamation and other costs

902

 

 

97

 

999

 

Sustaining exploration

799

 

 

335

 

1,134

 

Sustaining capital

8,547

 

 

11,629

 

20,176

 

General and administrative

10,345

 

 

 

10,345

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

87,340

 

 

49,067

 

149,585

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Zinc

(23,772

)

 

 

(23,772

)

Gold

(24,912

)

 

 

(24,912

)

Lead

(8,149

)

 

 

(8,149

)

Silver

 

 

(93

)

(93

)

Total By-product credits

(56,833

)

 

(93

)

(56,926

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

9,914

 

$

36,913

 

$

60,005

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

30,507

 

$

48,974

 

$

92,659

 

Divided by ounces produced

2,901

 

 

26

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

23.00

 

$

1,402

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(19.59

)

 

(4

)

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

3.41

 

$

1,398

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

30.11

 

$

1,859

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(19.59

)

 

(4

)

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

10.52

 

$

1,855

 

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Greens

Creek

Lucky

Friday(2)

San

Sebastian(3)

Corporate(4)

Total Silver

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

163,861

 

$

74,287

 

$

95

 

 

$

238,243

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(42,410

)

(20,328

)

 

 

(62,738

)

Treatment costs

27,444

 

13,087

 

 

 

40,531

 

Change in product inventory

(156

)

(1,757

)

 

 

(1,913

)

Reclamation and other costs

(1,777

)

(840

)

(95

)

 

(2,712

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

146,962

 

64,449

 

 

 

211,411

 

Reclamation and other costs

2,543

 

792

 

 

 

3,335

 

Sustaining exploration

3,895

 

 

 

1,359

5,254

 

Sustaining capital

17,459

 

19,104

 

 

 

36,563

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

27,985

 

27,985

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

170,859

 

84,345

 

 

 

284,548

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(74,571

)

(14,457

)

 

 

(89,028

)

Gold

(56,299

)

 

 

 

(56,299

)

Lead

(23,265

)

(30,762

)

 

 

(54,027

)

Total By-product credits

(154,135

)

(45,219

)

 

 

(199,354

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

(7,173

)

$

19,230

 

$

 

 

$

12,057

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

16,724

 

$

39,126

 

$

 

 

$

85,194

 

Divided by silver ounces produced

6,981

 

2,609

 

 

 

9,590

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

21.05

 

$

24.70

 

$

 

 

$

22.05

 

By-product credits per ounce

(22.08

)

(17.33

)

 

 

(20.79

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

(1.03

)

$

7.37

 

$

 

 

$

1.26

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

24.48

 

$

32.33

 

$

 

 

$

29.67

 

By-product credits per ounce

(22.08

)

(17.33

)

 

 

(20.79

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

2.40

 

$

15.00

 

$

 

 

$

8.88

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Casa Berardi(5)

Nevada Operations(6)

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

172,760

 

$

46,832

 

$

219,592

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(61,159

)

(15,021

)

(76,180

)

Treatment costs

1,723

 

1,731

 

3,454

 

Change in product inventory

(2,401

)

(9,951

)

(12,352

)

Reclamation and other costs

(632

)

299

 

(333

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

110,291

 

23,890

 

134,181

 

Reclamation and other costs

632

 

681

 

1,313

 

Sustaining exploration

3,551

 

 

3,551

 

Sustaining capital

21,030

 

195

 

21,225

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

135,504

 

24,766

 

160,270

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Silver

(656

)

(1,131

)

(1,787

)

Total By-product credits

(656

)

(1,131

)

(1,787

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

109,635

 

$

22,759

 

$

132,394

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

134,848

 

$

23,635

 

$

158,483

 

Divided by gold ounces produced

97

 

20

 

117

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,134

 

$

1,180

 

$

1,142

 

By-product credits per ounce

(7

)

(56

)

(15

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,127

 

$

1,124

 

$

1,127

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,394

 

$

1,223

 

$

1,364

 

By-product credits per ounce

(7

)

(56

)

(15

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,387

 

$

1,167

 

$

1,349

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

238,243

 

$

219,592

 

$

457,835

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(62,738

)

 

(76,180

)

(138,918

)

Treatment costs

40,531

 

 

3,454

 

43,985

 

Change in product inventory

(1,913

)

 

(12,352

)

(14,265

)

Reclamation and other costs

(2,712

)

 

(333

)

(3,045

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

211,411

 

 

134,181

 

345,592

 

Reclamation and other costs

3,335

 

 

1,313

 

4,648

 

Sustaining exploration

5,254

 

 

3,551

 

8,805

 

Sustaining capital

36,563

 

 

21,225

 

57,788

 

General and administrative

27,985

 

 

 

27,985

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

284,548

 

 

160,270

 

444,818

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Zinc

(89,028

)

 

 

(89,028

)

Gold

(56,299

)

 

 

(56,299

)

Lead

(54,027

)

 

 

(54,027

)

Silver

 

 

(1,787

)

(1,787

)

Total By-product credits

(199,354

)

 

(1,787

)

(201,141

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

12,057

 

$

132,394

 

$

144,451

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

85,194

 

$

158,483

 

$

243,677

 

Divided by ounces produced

9,590

 

 

117

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

22.05

 

$

1,142

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(20.79

)

 

(15

)

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1.26

 

$

1,127

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

29.67

 

$

1,364

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(20.79

)

 

(15

)

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

8.88

 

$

1,349

 

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Greens

Creek

Lucky

Friday(2)

San

Sebastian

Corporate(4)

Total Silver

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

153,496

 

$

35,787

 

$

18,271

 

 

$

207,854

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(37,152

)

(5,152

)

(3,149

)

 

(45,453

)

Treatment costs

58,517

 

7,502

 

232

 

 

66,251

 

Change in product inventory

1,749

 

807

 

681

 

 

3,237

 

Reclamation and other costs

(478

)

 

(1,050

)

 

(1,528

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs

 

(38,944

)

 

 

(38,944

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

176,132

 

 

14,985

 

 

191,417

 

Reclamation and other costs

2,365

 

 

342

 

 

2,707

 

Sustaining exploration

374

 

 

 

1,362

1,736

 

Sustaining capital

18,276

 

 

299

 

38

 

18,613

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

26,263

 

26,263

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

197,147

 

 

15,626

 

 

240,736

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(59,711

)

 

 

 

(59,711

)

Gold

(57,850

)

 

(10,402

)

 

(68,252

)

Lead

(22,208

)

 

 

 

(22,208

)

Total By-product credits

(139,769

)

 

(10,402

)

 

(150,171

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

36,363

 

$

 

$

4,583

 

 

$

41,246

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

57,378

 

$

 

$

5,224

 

 

$

90,565

 

Divided by ounces produced

8,164

 

 

772

 

 

8,936

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

21.57

 

$

 

$

19.41

 

 

$

21.39

 

By-product credits per ounce

(17.12

)

 

(13.47

)

 

(16.81

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

4.45

 

$

 

$

5.94

 

 

$

4.58

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

24.15

 

$

 

$

20.23

 

 

$

26.90

 

By-product credits per ounce

(17.12

)

 

(13.47

)

 

(16.81

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

7.03

 

$

 

$

6.76

 

 

$

10.09

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

140,893

 

$

44,348

 

$

185,241

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(44,314

)

(22,725

)

(67,039

)

Treatment costs

1,693

 

45

 

1,738

 

Change in product inventory

1,751

 

15,869

 

17,620

 

Reclamation and other costs

(637

)

(978

)

(1,615

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

99,386

 

23,381

 

122,767

 

Reclamation and other costs

287

 

654

 

941

 

Sustaining exploration

1,493

 

 

1,493

 

Sustaining capital

24,413

 

1,600

 

26,013

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

125,579

 

25,635

 

151,214

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Silver

(285

)

(635

)

(920

)

Total By-product credits

(285

)

(635

)

(920

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

99,101

 

$

22,746

 

$

121,847

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

125,294

 

$

25,000

 

$

150,294

 

Divided by ounces produced

84

 

32

 

116

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,184

 

$

736

 

$

1,061

 

By-product credits per ounce

(3

)

(20

)

(8

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,181

 

$

716

 

$

1,053

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,496

 

$

807

 

$

1,307

 

By-product credits per ounce

(3

)

(20

)

(8

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,493

 

$

787

 

$

1,299

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

207,854

 

$

185,241

 

$

393,095

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(45,453

)

 

(67,039

)

(112,492

)

Treatment costs

66,251

 

 

1,738

 

67,989

 

Change in product inventory

3,237

 

 

17,620

 

20,857

 

Reclamation and other costs

(1,528

)

 

(1,615

)

(3,143

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs

(38,944

)

 

 

(38,944

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

191,417

 

 

122,767

 

327,362

 

Reclamation and other costs

2,707

 

 

941

 

3,648

 

Sustaining exploration

1,736

 

 

1,493

 

3,229

 

Sustaining capital

18,613

 

 

26,013

 

44,626

 

General and administrative

26,263

 

 

 

26,263

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

240,736

 

 

151,214

 

405,128

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Zinc

(59,711

)

 

 

(59,711

)

Gold

(68,252

)

 

 

(68,252

)

Lead

(22,208

)

 

 

(22,208

)

Silver

 

 

(920

)

(920

)

Total By-product credits

(150,171

)

 

(920

)

(151,091

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

41,246

 

$

121,847

 

$

176,271

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

90,565

 

$

150,294

 

$

254,037

 

Divided by ounces produced

8,936

 

 

116

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

21.39

 

$

1,061

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(16.81

)

 

(8

)

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

4.58

 

$

1,053

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

26.90

 

$

1,307

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(16.81

)

 

(8

)

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

10.09

 

$

1,299

 

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Previous Estimate for Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

 

Casa Berardi

Nevada

Operations

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

212,000

 

$

41,000

 

$

253,000

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(87,500

)

(5,600

)

(93,100

)

Treatment costs

400

 

4,600

 

5,000

 

Change in product inventory

(9,000

)

(11,600

)

(20,600

)

Reclamation and other costs

300

 

500

 

800

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

116,200

 

28,900

 

145,100

 

Reclamation and other costs

500

 

100

 

600

 

Exploration

3,800

 

 

3,800

 

Sustaining capital

31,500

 

2,000

 

33,500

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

152,000

 

31,000

 

183,000

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Silver

(600

)

(550

)

(1,150

)

Total By-product credits

(600

)

(550

)

(1,150

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

115,600

 

$

28,350

 

$

143,950

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

151,400

 

$

30,450

 

$

181,850

 

Divided by gold ounces produced

127

 

21

 

148

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

919

 

$

1,376

 

$

984

 

By-product credits per gold ounce

(5

)

(26

)

(8

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

914

 

$

1,350

 

$

976

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,201

 

$

1,476

 

$

1,241

 

By-product credits per gold ounce

(5

)

(26

)

(8

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,196

 

$

1,450

 

$

1,233

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Previous Estimate for Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

 

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total cost of sales

$

303,400

 

$

253,000

 

$

556,400

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(81,000

)

(93,100

)

(174,100

)

Treatment costs

55,100

 

5,000

 

60,100

 

Change in product inventory

4,000

 

(20,600

)

(16,600

)

Reclamation and other costs

5,500

 

800

 

6,300

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

287,000

 

145,100

 

432,100

 

Reclamation and other costs

5,000

 

600

 

5,600

 

Exploration

4,000

 

3,800

 

7,800

 

Sustaining capital

58,000

 

33,500

 

91,500

 

General and administrative

34,500

 

 

34,500

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

388,500

 

183,000

 

571,500

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Zinc

(100,500

)

 

(100,500

)

Gold

(70,000

)

 

(70,000

)

Lead

(66,900

)

 

(66,900

)

Silver

 

(1,150

)

(1,150

)

Total By-product credits

(237,400

)

(1,150

)

(238,550

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

49,600

 

$

143,950

 

$

193,550

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

151,100

 

$

181,850

 

$

332,950

 

Divided by ounces produced

13,450

 

148

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

21.34

 

$

984

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(17.65

)

(8

)

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

3.69

 

$

976

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

28.88

 

$

1,241

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(17.65

)

(8

)

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

11.23

 

$

1,233

 

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Unchanged from Previous Estimate)

 

Greens

Creek

Lucky Friday

San

Sebastian

Corporate(4)

Total Silver

Total cost of sales

$

222,000

 

$

102,500

 

$

 

$

324,500

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(59,200

)

(27,400

)

 

 

(86,600

)

Treatment costs

37,500

 

14,500

 

 

 

52,000

 

Change in product inventory

(3,700

)

(1,250

)

 

 

(4,950

)

Reclamation and other costs

1,500

 

1,500

 

 

 

3,000

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

198,100

 

89,850

 

 

 

287,950

 

Reclamation and other costs

3,400

 

1,000

 

 

 

4,400

 

Exploration

4,300

 

 

 

1,732

6,032

 

Sustaining capital

35,000

 

26,500

 

 

 

61,500

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

38,700

 

38,700

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

240,800

 

117,350

 

 

 

398,582

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(98,000

)

(17,000

)

 

 

(115,000

)

Gold

(75,100

)

 

 

 

(75,100

)

Lead

(31,000

)

(43,000

)

 

 

(74,000

)

Total By-product credits

(204,100

)

(60,000

)

 

 

(264,100

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

(6,000

)

$

29,850

 

$

 

 

$

23,850

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

36,700

 

$

57,350

 

$

 

 

$

134,482

 

Divided by silver ounces produced

9,850

 

3,600

 

 

 

13,450

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

20.11

 

$

24.96

 

$

 

 

$

21.41

 

By-product credits per silver ounce

(20.72

)

(16.67

)

 

 

(19.64

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

(0.61

)

$

8.29

 

$

 

 

$

1.77

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

24.45

 

$

32.60

 

$

 

 

$

29.63

 

By-product credits per silver ounce

(20.72

)

(16.67

)

 

 

(19.64

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

3.73

 

$

15.93

 

$

 

 

$

10.00

 

 
 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

Casa Berardi

Nevada

Operations

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

230,400

 

$

42,600

 

$

273,000

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(81,500

)

(14,500

)

(96,000

)

Treatment costs

500

 

5,000

 

1,700

 

Change in product inventory

(8,200

)

(4,650

)

(14,750

)

Reclamation and other costs

550

 

675

 

1,174

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

141,700

 

29,125

 

165,125

 

Reclamation and other costs

700

 

300

 

1,275

 

Exploration

4,400

 

 

4,400

 

Sustaining capital

31,300

 

125

 

31,485

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

178,100

 

29,550

 

202,285

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Silver

(840

)

(1,125

)

(2,040

)

Total By-product credits

(840

)

(1,125

)

(2,040

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

140,860

 

$

28,000

 

$

163,085

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

177,260

 

$

28,425

 

$

200,245

 

Divided by gold ounces produced

133

 

21

 

153

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,069

 

$

1,421

 

$

1,076

 

By-product credits per gold ounce

(6

)

(55

)

(13

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,063

 

$

1,366

 

$

1,066

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,344

 

$

1,441

 

$

1,322

 

By-product credits per gold ounce

(7

)

(55

)

(13

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,338

 

$

1,386

 

$

1,309

 

 
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total cost of sales

$

324,500

 

$

273,000

 

$

597,500

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(86,600

)

(96,000

)

(182,600

)

Treatment costs

52,000

 

1,700

 

53,700

 

Change in product inventory

(4,950

)

(14,750

)

(19,700

)

Reclamation and other costs

3,000

 

1,175

 

4,175

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

287,950

 

165,125

 

453,075

 

Reclamation and other costs

4,400

 

1,275

 

5,675

 

Exploration

6,032

 

4,400

 

10,432

 

Sustaining capital

61,500

 

31,485

 

92,985

 

General and administrative

38,700

 

 

38,700

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

398,582

 

202,285

 

600,867

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

Zinc

(115,000

)

 

(115,000

)

Gold

(75,100

)

 

(75,100

)

Lead

(74,000

)

 

(74,000

)

Silver

 

(2,040

)

(2,040

)

Total By-product credits

(264,100

)

(2,040

)

(266,140

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

23,850

 

$

163,085

 

$

186,935

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

134,482

 

$

202,285

 

$

334,727

 

Divided by ounces produced

13,450

 

153

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

21.41

 

$

1,076

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(19.64

)

(13

)

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1.77

 

$

1,066

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

29.63

 

$

1,322

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(19.64

)

(13

)

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

10.00

 

$

1,309

 

 

(1)

 

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs.

 

 

 

(2)

 

The unionized employees at Lucky Friday were on strike from March 2017 until January 2020, and production at Lucky Friday was limited from the start of the strike until the ramp-up was substantially completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Costs related to ramp-up activities totaling $5.4 million, along with $6.3 million in non-cash depreciation expense, in the first nine months of 2020 have been excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Cre