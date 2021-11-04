Homepage Equities United States Nyse Hecla Mining Company News Summary HL US4227041062 HECLA MINING COMPANY (HL) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 11/03 04:10:00 pm 5.89 USD +0.34% 03:31a Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results BU 10/27 Hecla Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast and Virtual Investor Event BU 10/21 HECLA MINING : October 2021 Update PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results 11/04/2021 | 03:31am EDT Send by mail :

Continued free cash flow generation as Casa Berardi achieves record quarterly throughput Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. HIGHLIGHTS* Sales of $193.6 million, consistent with the prior year quarter.

Generated $42.7 million of cash provided by operating activities with $26.9 million of additions to properties, plant, equipment and mineral interests, resulting in $15.8 million of quarterly free cash flow reflecting increased exploration spend. 1

Record quarterly exploration spend of $13.7 million.

Casa Berardi achieved record quarterly throughput of nearly 400,000 tons as the mill improvements delivered 13% higher gold production.

Testing at the Lucky Friday of a new drill and blast mining method called Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) is showing good performance in controlling seismicity and improving safety with the potential to increase productivity.

Strong balance sheet with $190.9 million in cash and over $420 million of available liquidity.

Purchased carbon credits and anticipate offsetting scope 1 and scope 2 emissions to have net zero emissions in 2021. "Hecla’s results reflect our commitment to improve and innovate our operations while delivering free cash flow,” said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President & CEO. “Casa Berardi achieved record quarterly throughput as our optimization programs in the mill increase recovery and ounce production. At the Lucky Friday, we continue to test our new drill and blast mining method, called Underhand Closed Bench, that allows improved management of seismicity which should increase safety and could possibly increase throughput. Greens Creek continued to lead the way because of its very low costs and despite staff shortages forcing a change in mine sequencing." Baker continued, "This operational performance allowed us to enhance our silver-linked dividend for the second time this year and return about 20% of our free cash flow to shareholders, while having our largest exploration program in the company's history. In addition, while Hecla already has one of the industry’s lowest carbon footprints, we have taken the next step by investing in carbon credits that allows us to be net zero for our 2021 scope 1 and scope 2 emissions. We will continue our focus on reducing emissions as well as investing in credits in the future." * All comparisons to the third quarter of 2020, unless stated FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended HIGHLIGHTS September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 FINANCIAL DATA Sales (000) $193,560 $199,703 $622,395 $502,983 Gross profit (000) $35,228 $58,688 $164,560 $110,188 (Loss) income applicable to common shareholders (000) ($1,117 ) $15,142 $22,806 ($12,976 ) Basic and diluted (loss) income per common share (in cents) (0.2 ) 2.9 4.3 (2.5 ) Cash provided by operating activities $42,742 $73,439 $166,782 $115,892 Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $1.1 million, or 0.2 cent per share, compared to net income of $15.1 million, or 2.9 cents per share, for the same period in 2020. The lower third quarter results compared to the previous year were mainly due to the following items: Lower gross profit due to lower realized silver and gold prices and Greens Creek’s lower grades based on mine sequencing impacted by staff shortages.

Exploration and pre-development expense increased by $12.9 million due to increased exploration at Midas, San Sebastian, Greens Creek, Casa Berardi and Kinskuch, and for drift development to the Hatter Graben area in Nevada.

An unrealized loss on investments in other mining companies of $2.9 million compared to a gain of $4.0 million.

$6.5 million payment in the third quarter of 2021 to settle a lawsuit related to a 1989 agreement for indemnification of certain environmental costs.

Suspension costs increased by $5.4 million due to placement of the Fire Creek mine and Midas mill on care-and-maintenance during the second quarter of 2021. These items were partially offset by: Gain on base metal derivatives contracts of $12.1 million compared to a loss of $6.7 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit at Lucky Friday increased by $6.9 million as a result of the return to full production beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Foreign exchange gain of $4.0 million versus a loss of $2.2 million in the prior year. Capital expenditures totaled $26.9 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $23.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, with the increase due to the reduced utilization of lease financing for equipment purchases and higher expenditures at Lucky Friday. Capital expenditures at the operations were $12.4 million at Casa Berardi, $6.2 million at Greens Creek and $7.5 million at Lucky Friday. Metals Prices The average realized silver price in the third quarter was $23.97 per ounce, 5% lower than the $25.32 in the third quarter of 2020. The average realized gold price was lower by 7%, at $1,792 per ounce. Average realized lead and zinc price increased 19% and 30%, respectively. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Silver – London PM Fix ($/ounce) $ 24.36 $ 24.40 $ 25.78 $ 19.22 Realized price per ounce $ 23.97 $ 25.32 $ 25.75 $ 19.72 Gold – London PM Fix ($/ounce) $ 1,789 $ 1,911 $ 1,801 $ 1,735 Realized price per ounce $ 1,792 $ 1,929 $ 1,794 $ 1,745 Lead – LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound) $ 1.06 $ 0.85 $ 0.98 $ 0.81 Realized price per pound $ 1.02 $ 0.86 $ 1.00 $ 0.81 Zinc – LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound) $ 1.36 $ 1.06 $ 1.31 $ 0.97 Realized price per pound $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ 1.34 $ 0.94 ∗ Realized prices are calculated by dividing gross revenues for each metal (which include the price adjustments and gains and losses on the forward contracts discussed below) by the payable quantities of each metal included in products sold during the period. Base Metals Forward Sales Contracts The following table summarizes the quantities of base metals committed under financially settled forward sales contracts, other than provisional hedges (which address changes in prices between shipment and settlement with customers), at September 30, 2021. Pounds Under Contract (in thousands) Average Price per Pound Zinc Lead Zinc Lead Contracts on forecasted sales 2021 settlements 7,771 6,779 $1.26 $0.94 2022 settlements 60,043 63,769 $1.28 $0.98 2023 settlements 76,280 70,327 $1.29 $1.00 2024 settlements 43,762 — $1.31 — The contracts represent about 49% of the forecasted payable zinc production through 2024 at an average price of $1.29 per pound, and 40% of the forecasted payable lead production through 2023 at an average price of $0.99 per pound. Foreign Currency Forward Purchase Contracts The following table summarizes the Canadian dollars the Company has committed to purchase under foreign exchange forward contracts at September 30, 2021, which is roughly 72% of forecasted Canadian dollar direct production costs for the remainder of 2021, 48% for 2022, 37% for 2023, 18% for 2024 and 5% for 2025: Currency Under Contract (in thousands of CAD) Average Exchange Rate CAD/USD 2021 settlements 29,450 $1.33 2022 settlements 94,524 $1.31 2023 settlements 75,165 $1.31 2024 settlements 37,496 $1.31 2025 settlements 9,000 $1.28 OPERATIONS OVERVIEW Overview The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 PRODUCTION SUMMARY Silver - Ounces produced 2,676,084 3,541,371 9,660,313 10,190,621 Payable ounces sold 2,581,690 3,147,048 9,027,180 9,077,966 Gold - Ounces produced 42,207 41,174 153,350 159,948 Payable ounces sold 53,000 51,049 157,454 159,550 Lead - Tons produced 9,904 9,750 32,148 24,620 Payable tons sold 8,835 7,792 28,166 19,948 Zinc - Tons produced 15,546 17,997 48,864 48,699 Payable tons sold 11,174 12,892 33,344 34,717 The following tables provide a summary of the (i) final production; (ii) cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization ("cost of sales"); (iii) cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce2; and (iv) all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce3 for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, with comparisons to the prior year periods: Third Quarter Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday Casa Berardi Nevada Ops September 30, 2021 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 2,676,084 42,207 1,837,270 9,734 831,532 29,722 7,012 2,751 270 Increase/(decrease) (865,287 ) 1,033 (797,166 ) (3,104 ) 195,143 3,317 3,157 2,751 270 Cost of sales(000) $78,784 $79,549 $55,193 — $23,591 $58,164 — $21,384 — Increase/(decrease) $3,219 $11,851 $7,088 — $2,091 $6,591 — $7,507 — Cash costs per silver or gold ounce 2 $2.49 $1,163 $0.74 — $6.36 $1,175 — — — Increase/(decrease) $(0.92 ) $(235 ) $(2.26 ) — — $(223 ) — — — AISC per silver or gold ounce 3 $12.82 $1,450 $5.94 — $16.79 $1,476 — — — Increase/(decrease) $2.30 $(404 ) $(0.64 ) — — $(378 ) — — — Nine Months Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday Casa Berardi Nevada Ops September 30, 2021 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 9,660,313 153,350 6,980,587 35,859 2,608,727 97,245 25,604 20,246 45,395 Increase/(decrease) (530,308 ) (6,598 ) (1,183,475 ) (2,356 ) 1,407,053 13,332 10,320 (11,510 ) 7,952 Cost of sales (000) $238,243 $219,592 $163,861 — $74,287 $172,760 — $46,832 — Increase/(decrease) $30,689 $27,516 $10,365 — $38,500 $31,867 — $2,484 — Cash costs per silver or gold ounce 2 $1.26 $1,127 $(1.03 ) — $7.37 $1,127 — $1,124 — Increase/(decrease) $(3.32 ) $73 $(5.48 ) — — $(54 ) — $408 — AISC per silver or gold ounce 3 $8.88 $1,349 $2.40 — $15.00 $1,387 — $1,167 — Increase/(decrease) $(1.21 ) $50 $(4.63 ) — — $(106 ) — $380 — Greens Creek Mine - Alaska The Greens Creek Mine produced 1.8 million ounces of silver and 9,734 ounces of gold with the mill operating at an average of 2,295 tons per day (tpd). The decrease in silver production compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due to lower grades resulting from mine sequencing which was primarily driven by manpower scheduling issues as a result of COVID-19 and increased competition for labor. With limited personnel, production came partially from more easily accessible but lower grade areas. In the future, we anticipate adequate staffing which will allow mining higher-grade material, that is in deeper parts of the mine. Compared to 2020, cost of sales decreased by $7.1 million, due to lower production costs, driven partially by lower COVID-19 related costs. The per ounce silver cash cost and AISC decreased by $2.26 and $5.48, respectively, due to lower production costs as well as higher by-products credits resulting from higher by-product prices and lower treatment costs from favorable changes in smelter terms.2,3 The Company's estimated 2021 silver production is lowered to 9.2 - 9.5 million ounces to reflect lower production from the third quarter. Gold production guidance of 43 - 45 thousand ounces is unchanged. Estimated cost of sales for 2021 are maintained at $222 million and cash cost and AISC, each per silver ounce is also unchanged at ($1.00)-$1.00 and $3.25-$4.00, respectively.2,3 Casa Berardi Mine - Quebec At the Casa Berardi Mine, 29,722 ounces of gold were produced compared to 26,405 ounces in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher mill throughput, partially offset by lower grades. The mill operated at an average of 4,328 tpd, which was 38% higher than the prior year period and achieved record quarterly throughput of 398,143 tons milled as the mill optimization continues to deliver results. Mill recoveries have continued to increase due to improvements in the grinding, gravity and CIL circuits. The increase in cost of sales was due to higher throughput, mill contractor maintenance costs, and underground maintenance costs resulting from repairs and replacements of major components for the production fleet. The decrease in cash cost and AISC per gold ounce for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 was the result of the higher gold production, partially offset by higher production costs, with AISC also impacted by lower sustaining capital, partially offset by higher exploration spending. In the 160 pit, 1.0 million tons of overburden and waste rock was removed during the quarter. Mining and processing of 160 pit ore is expected to commence during Q4 2021. The Company is increasing 2021 gold production guidance to 130 - 135 thousand ounces. The estimate for 2021 cost of sales is increased to $230 million. Estimated cash cost per gold ounce is unchanged at $1,000-$1,125 per gold ounce as 72% of the direct production costs are hedged at an average USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.33.2 All-in sustaining cost guidance is increased to $1,350-$1,400 to reflect in the increased sustaining capital spend which is currently unhedged under the Company's foreign exchange hedging program.3 Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho At the Lucky Friday Mine, 0.8 million ounces of silver were produced in the quarter, an increase of 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020, with the mine at full production. The mill operated at an average of 850 tpd. A new mining method, with a patent pending, called the Underhand Closed Bench (UCB), has been in testing for the past year with the third quarter mining 87% of tons with the method. The benefit of the method is better management of seismicity, increasing safety and potentially increasing production. With the success of this new drill and blast mining method, the Remote Vein Miner (RVM), a continuous rock cutting machine, will be tested at another property. Additionally during the quarter, the land needed for Lucky Friday’s planned tailings facilities was acquired. Cost of sales for the second quarter was $23.6 million, and the cash cost per silver ounce was $6.36. AISC was $16.79 per silver ounce.2,3 The Company's estimated 2021 silver production of 3.4 - 3.8 million ounces is unchanged. Estimated 2021 cost of sales are $103 million and cash cost and AISC, each per silver ounce, are unchanged at $7.60-$8.50 and $14.25-$16.25, respectively.2,3 Nevada Operations At the Nevada operations, 2,751 ounces of gold were produced from approximately 12,000 tons of previously stockpiled refractory material processed at a third-party autoclave facility. Total cost of sales for the third quarter was $21.4 million. Cash cost and AISC per gold ounce were $1,038 and $1,167, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.2,3 The increase over the prior year period was primarily due to costs associated with the previously stockpiled material processed in the current period. We anticipate production and sales from the remaining approximately 2,200 tons of previously stockpiled refractory material processed at the third-party autoclave facility will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Hollister’s exploration drift to access the Hatter Graben is ongoing and drilling began in the fourth quarter while we continue surface drilling at Midas. EXPLORATION In the third quarter exploration expenditures were $13.7 million, an increase of $10.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to increasing exploration activity at Midas, Greens Creek, Casa Berardi, San Sebastian, Heva-Hosco and Kinskuch since there were fewer limitations due to COVID. This is the largest quarterly exploration expense in the company’s history and about 50% more than the second quarter. For more details on Hecla’s exploration activities please see the Exploration Update provided on September 14th. PRE-DEVELOPMENT Pre-development spending was $3.4 million for the quarter, compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase is principally due to development of the decline at Hollister to allow drilling of the Hatter Graben to begin in the fourth quarter. With the Federal District Court's ruling setting aside the federal agencies’ Record of Decision and related Biological Opinion for the Rock Creek project, Hecla will provide the next steps for both Rock Creek and Montanore by early 2022. DIVIDENDS Common On September 8th, 2021, the Board of Directors added 1 cent per share for the annual silver-linked dividend component and approved a reduction in the minimum realized silver price threshold to $20 from $25 per ounce. On November 3, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.625 cent per share of common stock, consisting of 0.375 cent per share for the minimum dividend component and 0.75 cent per share for the silver-linked component of our dividend policy. The common dividend is payable on or about December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021. The realized silver price was $23.97 in the third quarter satisfying the criteria for the silver-linked dividend component of the Company's dividend policy. Preferred The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 87.5 cent per share on the outstanding shares of Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on or about January 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021. 2021 ESTIMATES4 The Company has updated its guidance for annual production and cost as follows: 2021 Production Outlook Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Previous Current Previous Current Greens Creek * 9.5-10.2 9.2-9.5 43-45 43-45 Lucky Friday * 3.4-3.8 3.4-3.8 N/A N/A Casa Berardi N/A N/A 128-132 130-135 Nevada Operations N/A N/A 20-21 20-21 Total4 12.9-14.0 12.6-13.3 191-198 193-201 Silver equivalent production for 2021 is estimated at 42.0 – 43.5 million ounces while gold equivalent production is expected to be 469 – 485 thousand ounces.

* Equivalent ounces include Lead and Zinc production 2021 Cost Outlook Cost of Sales (millions) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce2 AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce3 Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current Greens Creek $222 $222 ($1.00)-$1.00 ($1.00)-$1.00 $3.25-$4.00 $3.25-$4.00 Lucky Friday $103 $103 $7.50-$8.50 $7.50-$8.50 $14.25-$16.25 $14.25-$16.25 Total Silver $325 $325 $1.00-$2.00 $1.00-$2.00 $9.00-$11.00 $9.00-$11.00 Casa Berardi $220 $230 $1,000-$1,125 $1,000-$1,125 $1,200-$1,325 $1,350-$1,400 Nevada Operations $43 $43 $1,300-$1,425 $1,300-$1,425 $1,385-$1,525 $1,385-$1,525 Total Gold $263 $273 $1,050-$1,200 $1,050-$1,200 $1,250-$1,350 $1,300-$1,375 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST A conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. We recommend that you dial in at least 10 minutes before the call is due to commence. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-833-350-1380 or for international dialing 1-647-689-6934. The Participant Code is 5460648 and must be provided when dialing in. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors. One-on-One Calls Hecla will be holding a Virtual Investor Event on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET. Hecla invites shareholders, investors, and other interested parties to schedule a personal, 30-minute virtual meeting (video or telephone) with a member of senior management to discuss ESG, exploration, operations, or general matters. Click on the link below to schedule a call (or copy and paste the link into your web browser). You can select a topic once you have entered the meeting calendar. If you are unable to book a time, either due to high demand or for other reasons, please reach out to Russell Lawlar, Sr. Vice President – CFO and Treasurer at rlawlar@hecla-mining.com or 208-769-4130. One-on-One meeting URL: https://calendly.com/2021-november-vie NYSE CELEBRATORY EVENT Hecla is celebrating 130 years and will ring the NYSE closing bell on November 16th, 2021. Hecla will be holding a celebratory event at the NYSE and invites shareholders, investors and other interested parties to the event. If you would like to attend, please contact Cheryl Turner at cturner@hecla-mining.com or 208-209-1261 by November 5th, 2021. ABOUT HECLA Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America. NOTES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. (1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment. (2) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the third quarters and first nine-month periods of 2020 and 2019, as production was limited due to the strike and subsequent ramp-up and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production. (3) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all-in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Other (4) Calculations for 2021 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations converted using actual Au $1,525/oz, Ag $17/oz, Zn $1.00/lb, and Pb $0.85/lb. Numbers may be rounded. Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation: (i) new mining method being tested at Lucky Friday will continue to successfully control seismicity, improve safety and potentially increase productivity; (ii) Greens Creek’s ability to achieve adequate staffing levels in order to mine higher-grade material, which is in deeper parts of the mine; (iii) Greens Creek's estimated 2021 silver production, gold production, cost of sales, cash cost and AISC; (iv) Casa Berardi's estimated 2021 gold production, cost of sales, cash cost and AISC; (v) Ore from the 160 pit at Casa Berardi is expected to start being mined and processed in Q4 2021; (vi) expectation that production and sales from the remaining approximately 2,200 tons of previously stockpiled refractory material from the Nevada operations processed at the third-party autoclave facility will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021; (vii) Lucky Friday's estimated 2021 silver production, cost of sales, cash cost and AISC; and (viii) Company-wide estimates of future production, sales, costs of sales, cash cost, after by-product credits, AISC, after by-product credits, as well as estimated spending on capital, exploration and pre-development for 2021. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances, (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments; (x) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; (xi) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver, and (xii) we are unable to refinance the maturing senior notes. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, filed on February 18, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly, revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk. HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Sales of products $ 193,560 $ 199,703 $ 622,395 $ 502,983 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 112,542 103,025 318,917 280,303 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45,790 37,990 138,918 112,492 158,332 141,015 457,835 392,795 Gross profit 35,228 58,688 164,560 110,188 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 8,874 11,713 27,985 27,631 Exploration 13,675 3,407 27,993 7,899 Pre-development 3,433 759 7,046 1,857 Other operating expense 3,344 3,499 10,626 5,864 Provision or closed operations and environmental matters 7,564 1,254 12,297 2,807 Ramp-up and suspension costs 6,910 1,541 17,014 24,109 Foundation grant — — — 1,970 43,800 22,173 102,961 72,137 (Loss) income from operations (8,572 ) 36,515 61,599 38,051 Other income (expense): Gain on exchange of investments — — 1,158 — Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (2,861 ) 3,979 (7,117 ) 9,410 Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 12,148 (6,666 ) (4,692 ) (12,775 ) Net foreign exchange gain (loss) 3,995 (2,196 ) 24 1,235 Other expense 247 (392 ) (192 ) (2,141 ) Interest expense (10,469 ) (10,779 ) (31,484 ) (38,919 ) 3,060 (16,054 ) (42,303 ) (52,600 ) (Loss) income before income and mining taxes (5,512 ) 20,461 19,296 (14,549 ) Income and mining tax benefit (provision) 4,533 (5,151 ) 3,924 (7,423 ) Net (loss) income (979 ) 15,280 23,220 (21,972 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (414 ) (414 ) (Loss) income applicable to common shareholders $ (1,117 ) $ 15,142 $ 22,806 $ (22,386 ) Basic (loss) income per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) (0.2 ) 2.9 4.3 (2.5 ) Diluted (loss) income per common share after preferred dividends (0.2 ) 2.8 4.2 (2.5 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 536,966 529,838 535,542 526,098 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 536,966 535,788 541,769 526,098 HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (979 ) $ 15,280 $ 23,220 $ (12,562 ) Non-cash elements included in net (loss) income: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 46,939 40,478 139,800 120,076 Gain on exchange of investments — — (1,158 ) — Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 2,861 (3,979 ) 7,117 (9,410 ) Write-down to stockpile inventory 93 — 6,524 — Provision for reclamation and closure costs 1,638 1,545 7,821 4,638 Stock compensation 1,472 2,801 4,774 5,229 Deferred income taxes (10,141 ) (6290 ) (17,886 ) (4,578 ) Amortization of loan origination fees and loss on extinguishment of debt 488 442 1,406 3,066 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (16,053 ) (6,705 ) (13,937 ) 4,483 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,842 ) 915 615 (2,810 ) Foundation grant — — — 1,970 Other non-cash items, net — — — — Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,634 2,309 (3,798 ) (3,741 ) Inventories 16,653 (8,510 ) 22,372 (13,090 ) Other current and non-current assets (2,475 ) 7,672 1,650 6,748 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,200 ) 13,653 (14,689 ) (1,762 ) Accrued payroll and related benefits 3,522 5,899 (1,829 ) 11,317 Accrued taxes 3,729 (636 ) 2,730 3,276 Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities 1,793 2,918 2,489 2,483 Cash provided by operating activities 42,742 73,439 166,982 115,892 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (26,899 ) (23,693 ) (80,210 ) (54,382 ) Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment 431 105 562 305 Purchase of carbon credits (200 ) — (200 ) — Purchases of investments — (1,024 ) — (1,661 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,857 ) (24,612 ) (78,037 ) (55,738 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of treasury shares — — (4,525 ) (2,745 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (6,040 ) (1,329 ) (16,755 ) (3,951 ) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders (138 ) (138 ) (414 ) (414 ) Credit facility fees paid (26 ) (736 ) (108 ) (1,287 ) Borrowings on debt — 27,607 — 707,107 Repayments of debt — (50,000 ) — (716,500 ) Payments on finance leases (1,828 ) (1,406 ) (5,598 ) (4,246 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,032 ) (26,002 ) (27,400 ) (22,036 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (443 ) (79 ) (471 ) (1,873 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,410 22,746 61,074 36,245 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 182,547 76,976 130,883 63,477 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 191,957 $ 99,722 $ 191,957 $ 99,722 HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and share in thousands - unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,904 $ 129,830 Accounts receivable: Trade 32,821 27,864 Taxes Other, net 10,152 11,329 Inventories 58,439 96,175 Derivative assets 5,220 3,470 Other current assets 12,744 15,644 Total current assets 310,280 284,312 Investments 8,030 15,148 Restricted cash 1,053 1,053 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,331,018 2,378,074 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,201 10,628 Deferred income taxes 5,576 2,912 Derivative assets 6,748 4,558 Other non-current assets 3,511 3,525 Total assets $ 2,674,417 $ 2,700,210 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 62,571 $ 68,516 Accrued payroll and related benefits 26,493 31,807 Accrued taxes 8,557 5,774 Finance leases 5,637 6,491 Operating leases 2,385 3,008 Other current liabilities 103 138 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 11,036 5,582 Accrued interest 5,221 14,157 Derivatives liabilities 4,179 11,737 Total current liabilities 126,182 147,210 Finance leases 8,540 9,274 Operating leases 5,820 7,634 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 108,670 110,466 Long-term debt 507,712 507,242 Deferred tax liability 142,750 156,091 Pension liability 26,229 44,144 Derivatives liabilities 752 18 Other non-current liabilities 4,787 4,346 Total liabilities 931,442 986,425 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 136,350 134,629 Capital surplus 2,032,334 2,003,576 Accumulated deficit (362,023 ) (368,074 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,704 ) (32,889 ) Treasury stock (28,021 ) (23,496 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,742,975 1,713,785 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,674,417 $ 2,700,210 Common shares outstanding 537,977 531,666 HECLA MINING COMPANY Production Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 GREENS CREEK UNIT Tons of ore milled 211,142 215,237 620,153 629,316 Total production cost per ton Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.14 15.04 13.84 15.79 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.068 0.084 0.079 0.084 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.68 % 3.26 % 2.96 % 3.22 % Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 7.05 % 8.17 % 7.41 % 7.76 % Silver produced (oz.) 1,837,270 2,634,436 6,980,587 8,164,062 Gold produced (oz.) 9,734 12,838 35,859 38,215 Lead produced (tons) 4,591 5,909 15,142 16,996 Zinc produced (tons) 13,227 16,187 41,191 44,858 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 0.74 $ 3.00 $ (1.03) $ 4.45 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 5.94 $ 6.58 $ 2.40 $ 7.03 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 6,228 $ 8,265 $ 17,459 $ 18,276 LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT Tons of ore milled 78,227 55,050 241,740 109,951 Total production cost per ton Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.21 12.10 11.34 11.43 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 7.22 % 7.35 % 7.43 % 7.33 % Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.3 % 3.76 % 3.48 % 3.89 % Silver produced (oz.) 831,532 636,389 2,608,727 1,201,674 Lead produced (tons) 5,313 3,841 17,006 7,624 Zinc produced (tons) 2,319 1,810 7,673 3,841 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 6.36 $ — $ 7.37 $ — AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 16.79 — $ 15.00 — Capital additions (in thousands) $ 7,534 $ 5,547 $ 19,177 $ 14,603 CASA BERARDI UNIT Tons of ore milled - underground 157,734 157,734 472,936 472,936 Tons of ore milled - surface pit 130,948 130,948 427,784 427,784 Tons of ore milled - total 398,143 288,682 1,141,229 900,720 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 1,410,505 1,410,505 4,065,596 4,065,596 Total production cost per ton Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.124 0.124 0.132 0.132 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.052 0.052 0.051 0.051 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.087 0.114 0.102 0.114 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 19,605 19,605 62,260 62,260 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 6,800 6,800 21,652 21,652 Gold produced (oz.) - total 29,722 26,405 97,245 83,913 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,175 $ 1,398 $ 1,127 $ 1,181 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,476 $ 1,855 $ 1,387 $ 1,493 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 12,377 $ 11,629 $ 38,377 $ 24,413 SAN SEBASTIAN Tons of ore milled — 47,093 — 104,216 Total production cost per ton Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) — 6.27 — 8.11 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) — 0.052 — 0.07 Silver produced (oz.) — 266,691 — 772,158 Gold produced (oz.) — 1,931 — 6,064 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) — $ 7.53 — $ 5.93 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) — $ 8.87 — $ 6.76 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 3 $ 233 $ 10 $ 537 Nevada Operations Tons of ore milled 11,953 — 67,359 27,984 Total production cost per ton Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.234 — 0.324 1.232 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) Gold produced (oz.) 2,751 — 20,246 31,756 Silver produced (oz.) 270 — 45,395 37,443 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,038 $ — $ 1,124 $ 716 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,167 — $ 1,167 $ 787 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 29 $ 380 $ 195 $ 1,849 (1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits. per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production. Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits and AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines, to compare our performance with that of other primary silver mining companies and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison with other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining exploration and capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective. The Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and combined gold properties information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, its primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other three units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian(3) Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 55,193 $ 23,591 $ — $ 78,784 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (13,097 ) (6,590 ) — (19,687 ) Treatment costs 7,979 3,427 — 11,406 Change in product inventory (122 ) (68 ) — (190 ) Reclamation and other costs (786 ) (281 ) — (1,067 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 49,167 20,079 — 69,246 Reclamation and other costs 848 264 — 1,112 Exploration 2,472 — — 474 2,946 Sustaining capital 6,228 8,406 — — 14,634 General and administrative 8,874 8,874 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 58,715 28,749 — 96,812 By-product credits: Zinc (25,295 ) (4,611 ) — (29,906 ) Gold (14,864 ) — — (14,864 ) Lead (7,640 ) (10,188 ) — (17,828 ) Total By-product credits (47,799 ) (14,799 ) — (62,598 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 1,368 $ 5,280 $ — $ 6,648 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 10,916 $ 13,950 $ — $ 34,214 Divided by silver ounces produced 1,837 832 — 2,669 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.76 $ 24.14 $ — $ 25.93 By-product credits per ounce (26.02 ) $ (17.79 ) — (23.44 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 0.74 $ 6.35 $ — $ 2.49 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 31.96 $ 34.58 $ — $ 36.26 By-product credits per ounce (26.02 ) $ (17.79 ) — (23.44 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.94 16.79 $ — $ 12.82 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Casa Berardi(5) Nevada Operations(6) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 58,164 $ 21,384 $ 79,548 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (19,968 ) (6,135 ) (26,103 ) Treatment costs 475 1 476 Change in product inventory (3,369 ) (12,389 ) (15,758 ) Reclamation and other costs (210 ) — (210 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 35,092 2,861 37,953 Reclamation and other costs 209 327 536 Exploration 1,541 — 1,541 Sustaining capital 7,208 29 7,237 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 44,050 3,217 47,267 By-product credits: Silver (169 ) (6 ) (175 ) Total By-product credits (169 ) (6 ) (175 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 34,923 $ 2,855 $ 37,778 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 43,881 $ 3,211 $ 47,092 Divided by gold ounces produced 30 3 33 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,181 $ 1,040 $ 1,168 By-product credits per ounce (6 ) (2.18 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,175 $ 1,038 $ 1,163 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,482 $ 1,484 $ 1,455 By-product credits per ounce (6 ) (2 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,476 $ 1,482 $ 1,450 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 78,784 $ 79,548 $ 158,332 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (19,687 ) (26,103 ) (45,790 ) Treatment costs 11,406 476 11,882 Change in product inventory (190 ) (15,758 ) (15,948 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,067 ) (210 ) (1,277 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 69,246 37,953 107,199 Reclamation and other costs 1,112 536 1,648 Exploration 2,946 1,541 4,487 Sustaining capital 14,634 7,237 21,871 General and administrative 8,874 — 8,874 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 96,812 47,267 144,079 By-product credits: Zinc (29,906 ) — (29,906 ) Gold (14,864 ) — (14,864 ) Lead (17,828 ) — (17,828 ) Silver (175 ) (175 ) Total By-product credits (62,598 ) (175 ) (62,773 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 6,648 $ 37,778 $ 44,426 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 34,214 $ 47,092 $ 81,306 Divided by ounces produced 2,669 33 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 25.93 $ 1,168 By-product credits per ounce (23.44 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.49 $ 1,163 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 36.26 $ 1,455 By-product credits per ounce (23.44 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 12.82 $ 1,450 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 48,105 $ 21,500 $ 5,960 $ 75,565 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (11,735 ) (2,956 ) (781 ) (15,472 ) Treatment costs 22,675 4,038 81 26,794 Change in product inventory 2,899 11 826 3,736 Reclamation and other costs (891 ) — (392 ) (1,283 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (22,593 ) (22,593 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 61,053 — 5,694 66,747 Reclamation and other costs 788 — 114 902 Exploration 370 — — 429 799 Sustaining capital 8,265 — 244 38 8,547 General and administrative 10,345 10,345 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 70,476 — 6,052 87,340 By-product credits: Zinc (23,772 ) — — (23,772 ) Gold (21,226 ) — (3,686 ) (24,912 ) Lead (8,149 ) — — (8,149 ) Total By-product credits (53,147 ) — (3,686 ) (56,833 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 7,906 $ — $ 2,008 $ 9,914 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 17,329 $ — $ 2,366 $ 30,507 Divided by ounces produced 2,634 267 2,901 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.18 $ — $ 21.33 $ 23.00 By-product credits per ounce (20.18 ) — (13.81 ) (19.59 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 3.00 $ — $ 7.52 $ 3.41 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.76 $ — $ 22.68 $ 30.11 By-product credits per ounce (20.18 ) — (13.81 ) (19.59 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 6.58 $ — $ 8.87 $ 10.52 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 51,573 $ 13,877 $ 65,450 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (15,223 ) (7,295 ) (22,518 ) Treatment costs 562 — 562 Change in product inventory 543 6,920 7,463 Reclamation and other costs (449 ) (324 ) (773 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 37,006 — 37,006 Reclamation and other costs 97 — 97 Exploration 335 — 335 Sustaining capital 11,629 — 11,629 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 49,067 — 49,067 By-product credits: Silver (93 ) — (93 ) Total By-product credits (93 ) — (93 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 36,913 $ — $ 36,913 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 48,974 $ — $ 48,974 Divided by ounces produced 26 — 26 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,402 $ — $ 1,402 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) — (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,398 $ — $ 1,398 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,859 $ — $ 1,859 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) — (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,855 $ — $ 1,855 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 75,565 $ 65,450 $ 141,015 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (15,472 ) (22,518 ) (37,990 ) Treatment costs 26,794 562 27,356 Change in product inventory 3,736 7,463 11,199 Reclamation and other costs (1,283 ) (773 ) (2,056 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (22,593 ) (22,593 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 66,747 37,006 116,931 Reclamation and other costs 902 97 999 Sustaining exploration 799 335 1,134 Sustaining capital 8,547 11,629 20,176 General and administrative 10,345 — 10,345 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 87,340 49,067 149,585 By-product credits: Zinc (23,772 ) — (23,772 ) Gold (24,912 ) — (24,912 ) Lead (8,149 ) — (8,149 ) Silver (93 ) (93 ) Total By-product credits (56,833 ) (93 ) (56,926 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 9,914 $ 36,913 $ 60,005 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 30,507 $ 48,974 $ 92,659 Divided by ounces produced 2,901 26 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.00 $ 1,402 By-product credits per ounce (19.59 ) (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 3.41 $ 1,398 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 30.11 $ 1,859 By-product credits per ounce (19.59 ) (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.52 $ 1,855 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian(3) Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 163,861 $ 74,287 $ 95 $ 238,243 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (42,410 ) (20,328 ) — (62,738 ) Treatment costs 27,444 13,087 — 40,531 Change in product inventory (156 ) (1,757 ) — (1,913 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,777 ) (840 ) (95 ) (2,712 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 146,962 64,449 — 211,411 Reclamation and other costs 2,543 792 — 3,335 Sustaining exploration 3,895 — — 1,359 5,254 Sustaining capital 17,459 19,104 — — 36,563 General and administrative 27,985 27,985 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 170,859 84,345 — 284,548 By-product credits: Zinc (74,571 ) (14,457 ) — (89,028 ) Gold (56,299 ) — — (56,299 ) Lead (23,265 ) (30,762 ) — (54,027 ) Total By-product credits (154,135 ) (45,219 ) — (199,354 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (7,173 ) $ 19,230 $ — $ 12,057 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 16,724 $ 39,126 $ — $ 85,194 Divided by silver ounces produced 6,981 2,609 — 9,590 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 21.05 $ 24.70 $ — $ 22.05 By-product credits per ounce (22.08 ) (17.33 ) — (20.79 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ (1.03 ) $ 7.37 $ — $ 1.26 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 24.48 $ 32.33 $ — $ 29.67 By-product credits per ounce (22.08 ) (17.33 ) — (20.79 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 2.40 $ 15.00 $ — $ 8.88 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Casa Berardi(5) Nevada Operations(6) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 172,760 $ 46,832 $ 219,592 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (61,159 ) (15,021 ) (76,180 ) Treatment costs 1,723 1,731 3,454 Change in product inventory (2,401 ) (9,951 ) (12,352 ) Reclamation and other costs (632 ) 299 (333 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 110,291 23,890 134,181 Reclamation and other costs 632 681 1,313 Sustaining exploration 3,551 — 3,551 Sustaining capital 21,030 195 21,225 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 135,504 24,766 160,270 By-product credits: Silver (656 ) (1,131 ) (1,787 ) Total By-product credits (656 ) (1,131 ) (1,787 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 109,635 $ 22,759 $ 132,394 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 134,848 $ 23,635 $ 158,483 Divided by gold ounces produced 97 20 117 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,134 $ 1,180 $ 1,142 By-product credits per ounce (7 ) (56 ) (15 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,127 $ 1,124 $ 1,127 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,394 $ 1,223 $ 1,364 By-product credits per ounce (7 ) (56 ) (15 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,387 $ 1,167 $ 1,349 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 238,243 $ 219,592 $ 457,835 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (62,738 ) (76,180 ) (138,918 ) Treatment costs 40,531 3,454 43,985 Change in product inventory (1,913 ) (12,352 ) (14,265 ) Reclamation and other costs (2,712 ) (333 ) (3,045 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 211,411 134,181 345,592 Reclamation and other costs 3,335 1,313 4,648 Sustaining exploration 5,254 3,551 8,805 Sustaining capital 36,563 21,225 57,788 General and administrative 27,985 — 27,985 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 284,548 160,270 444,818 By-product credits: Zinc (89,028 ) — (89,028 ) Gold (56,299 ) — (56,299 ) Lead (54,027 ) — (54,027 ) Silver (1,787 ) (1,787 ) Total By-product credits (199,354 ) (1,787 ) (201,141 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 12,057 $ 132,394 $ 144,451 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 85,194 $ 158,483 $ 243,677 Divided by ounces produced 9,590 117 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.05 $ 1,142 By-product credits per ounce (20.79 ) (15 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.26 $ 1,127 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 29.67 $ 1,364 By-product credits per ounce (20.79 ) (15 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 8.88 $ 1,349 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(4) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 153,496 $ 35,787 $ 18,271 $ 207,854 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (37,152 ) (5,152 ) (3,149 ) (45,453 ) Treatment costs 58,517 7,502 232 66,251 Change in product inventory 1,749 807 681 3,237 Reclamation and other costs (478 ) — (1,050 ) (1,528 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs — (38,944 ) (38,944 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 176,132 — 14,985 191,417 Reclamation and other costs 2,365 — 342 2,707 Sustaining exploration 374 — — 1,362 1,736 Sustaining capital 18,276 — 299 38 18,613 General and administrative 26,263 26,263 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 197,147 — 15,626 240,736 By-product credits: Zinc (59,711 ) — — (59,711 ) Gold (57,850 ) — (10,402 ) (68,252 ) Lead (22,208 ) — — (22,208 ) Total By-product credits (139,769 ) — (10,402 ) (150,171 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 36,363 $ — $ 4,583 $ 41,246 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 57,378 $ — $ 5,224 $ 90,565 Divided by ounces produced 8,164 — 772 8,936 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.57 $ — $ 19.41 $ 21.39 By-product credits per ounce (17.12 ) — (13.47 ) (16.81 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.45 $ — $ 5.94 $ 4.58 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.15 $ — $ 20.23 $ 26.90 By-product credits per ounce (17.12 ) — (13.47 ) (16.81 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.03 $ — $ 6.76 $ 10.09 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 140,893 $ 44,348 $ 185,241 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (44,314 ) (22,725 ) (67,039 ) Treatment costs 1,693 45 1,738 Change in product inventory 1,751 15,869 17,620 Reclamation and other costs (637 ) (978 ) (1,615 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 99,386 23,381 122,767 Reclamation and other costs 287 654 941 Sustaining exploration 1,493 — 1,493 Sustaining capital 24,413 1,600 26,013 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 125,579 25,635 151,214 By-product credits: Silver (285 ) (635 ) (920 ) Total By-product credits (285 ) (635 ) (920 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 99,101 $ 22,746 $ 121,847 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 125,294 $ 25,000 $ 150,294 Divided by ounces produced 84 32 116 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,184 $ 736 $ 1,061 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (20 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,181 $ 716 $ 1,053 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,496 $ 807 $ 1,307 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (20 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,493 $ 787 $ 1,299 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 207,854 $ 185,241 $ 393,095 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (45,453 ) (67,039 ) (112,492 ) Treatment costs 66,251 1,738 67,989 Change in product inventory 3,237 17,620 20,857 Reclamation and other costs (1,528 ) (1,615 ) (3,143 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (38,944 ) — (38,944 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 191,417 122,767 327,362 Reclamation and other costs 2,707 941 3,648 Sustaining exploration 1,736 1,493 3,229 Sustaining capital 18,613 26,013 44,626 General and administrative 26,263 — 26,263 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 240,736 151,214 405,128 By-product credits: Zinc (59,711 ) — (59,711 ) Gold (68,252 ) — (68,252 ) Lead (22,208 ) — (22,208 ) Silver (920 ) (920 ) Total By-product credits (150,171 ) (920 ) (151,091 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 41,246 $ 121,847 $ 176,271 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 90,565 $ 150,294 $ 254,037 Divided by ounces produced 8,936 116 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.39 $ 1,061 By-product credits per ounce (16.81 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.58 $ 1,053 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.90 $ 1,307 By-product credits per ounce (16.81 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.09 $ 1,299 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Previous Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 212,000 $ 41,000 $ 253,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (87,500 ) (5,600 ) (93,100 ) Treatment costs 400 4,600 5,000 Change in product inventory (9,000 ) (11,600 ) (20,600 ) Reclamation and other costs 300 500 800 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 116,200 28,900 145,100 Reclamation and other costs 500 100 600 Exploration 3,800 — 3,800 Sustaining capital 31,500 2,000 33,500 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 152,000 31,000 183,000 By-product credits: Silver (600 ) (550 ) (1,150 ) Total By-product credits (600 ) (550 ) (1,150 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 115,600 $ 28,350 $ 143,950 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 151,400 $ 30,450 $ 181,850 Divided by gold ounces produced 127 21 148 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 919 $ 1,376 $ 984 By-product credits per gold ounce (5 ) (26 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 914 $ 1,350 $ 976 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,201 $ 1,476 $ 1,241 By-product credits per gold ounce (5 ) (26 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,196 $ 1,450 $ 1,233 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Previous Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Total cost of sales $ 303,400 $ 253,000 $ 556,400 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (81,000 ) (93,100 ) (174,100 ) Treatment costs 55,100 5,000 60,100 Change in product inventory 4,000 (20,600 ) (16,600 ) Reclamation and other costs 5,500 800 6,300 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 287,000 145,100 432,100 Reclamation and other costs 5,000 600 5,600 Exploration 4,000 3,800 7,800 Sustaining capital 58,000 33,500 91,500 General and administrative 34,500 — 34,500 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 388,500 183,000 571,500 By-product credits: Zinc (100,500 ) — (100,500 ) Gold (70,000 ) — (70,000 ) Lead (66,900 ) — (66,900 ) Silver (1,150 ) (1,150 ) Total By-product credits (237,400 ) (1,150 ) (238,550 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 49,600 $ 143,950 $ 193,550 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 151,100 $ 181,850 $ 332,950 Divided by ounces produced 13,450 148 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.34 $ 984 By-product credits per ounce (17.65 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 3.69 $ 976 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.88 $ 1,241 By-product credits per ounce (17.65 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 11.23 $ 1,233 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unchanged from Previous Estimate) Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Corporate(4) Total Silver Total cost of sales $ 222,000 $ 102,500 $ — $ 324,500 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (59,200 ) (27,400 ) — (86,600 ) Treatment costs 37,500 14,500 — 52,000 Change in product inventory (3,700 ) (1,250 ) — (4,950 ) Reclamation and other costs 1,500 1,500 — 3,000 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 198,100 89,850 — 287,950 Reclamation and other costs 3,400 1,000 — 4,400 Exploration 4,300 — — 1,732 6,032 Sustaining capital 35,000 26,500 — 61,500 General and administrative — — — 38,700 38,700 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 240,800 117,350 — 398,582 By-product credits: Zinc (98,000 ) (17,000 ) — (115,000 ) Gold (75,100 ) — — (75,100 ) Lead (31,000 ) (43,000 ) — (74,000 ) Total By-product credits (204,100 ) (60,000 ) — (264,100 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (6,000 ) $ 29,850 $ — $ 23,850 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 36,700 $ 57,350 $ — $ 134,482 Divided by silver ounces produced 9,850 3,600 — 13,450 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 20.11 $ 24.96 $ — $ 21.41 By-product credits per silver ounce (20.72 ) (16.67 ) — (19.64 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ (0.61 ) $ 8.29 $ — $ 1.77 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 24.45 $ 32.60 $ — $ 29.63 By-product credits per silver ounce (20.72 ) (16.67 ) — (19.64 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 3.73 $ 15.93 $ — $ 10.00 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 230,400 $ 42,600 $ 273,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (81,500 ) (14,500 ) (96,000 ) Treatment costs 500 5,000 1,700 Change in product inventory (8,200 ) (4,650 ) (14,750 ) Reclamation and other costs 550 675 1,174 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 141,700 29,125 165,125 Reclamation and other costs 700 300 1,275 Exploration 4,400 — 4,400 Sustaining capital 31,300 125 31,485 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 178,100 29,550 202,285 By-product credits: Silver (840 ) (1,125 ) (2,040 ) Total By-product credits (840 ) (1,125 ) (2,040 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 140,860 $ 28,000 $ 163,085 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 177,260 $ 28,425 $ 200,245 Divided by gold ounces produced 133 21 153 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,069 $ 1,421 $ 1,076 By-product credits per gold ounce (6 ) (55 ) (13 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,063 $ 1,366 $ 1,066 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,344 $ 1,441 $ 1,322 By-product credits per gold ounce (7 ) (55 ) (13 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,338 $ 1,386 $ 1,309 In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Total Silver Total Gold Total Total cost of sales $ 324,500 $ 273,000 $ 597,500 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (86,600 ) (96,000 ) (182,600 ) Treatment costs 52,000 1,700 53,700 Change in product inventory (4,950 ) (14,750 ) (19,700 ) Reclamation and other costs 3,000 1,175 4,175 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 287,950 165,125 453,075 Reclamation and other costs 4,400 1,275 5,675 Exploration 6,032 4,400 10,432 Sustaining capital 61,500 31,485 92,985 General and administrative 38,700 — 38,700 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 398,582 202,285 600,867 By-product credits: Zinc (115,000 ) — (115,000 ) Gold (75,100 ) — (75,100 ) Lead (74,000 ) — (74,000 ) Silver (2,040 ) (2,040 ) Total By-product credits (264,100 ) (2,040 ) (266,140 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 23,850 $ 163,085 $ 186,935 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 134,482 $ 202,285 $ 334,727 Divided by ounces produced 13,450 153 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.41 $ 1,076 By-product credits per ounce (19.64 ) (13 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.77 $ 1,066 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 29.63 $ 1,322 By-product credits per ounce (19.64 ) (13 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.00 $ 1,309 (1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. (2) The unionized employees at Lucky Friday were on strike from March 2017 until January 2020, and production at Lucky Friday was limited from the start of the strike until the ramp-up was substantially completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Costs related to ramp-up activities totaling $5.4 million, along with $6.3 million in non-cash depreciation expense, in the first nine months of 2020 have been excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Cre