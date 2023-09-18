Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining said on Monday production at its Idaho mine, which earlier reported a fire, would remain suspended throughout 2023.
(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
