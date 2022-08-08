Hecla to Participate at John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7141501066130939662. The presentation material will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

