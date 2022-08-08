Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hecla Mining Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL   US4227041062

HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:03 2022-08-08 pm EDT
4.705 USD   +1.18%
12:30pHecla to Participate at John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference
BU
12:26pWestern Metallica Names Vice President, Exploration, Provides Update on Penedela Drill Program
MT
08/05Hecla Mining, Jaguar Mining & Dore Copper Mining Headline BTV's VID Showreel
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hecla to Participate at John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference

08/08/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7141501066130939662. The presentation material will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 756 M - -
Net income 2022 -39,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -465x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 2 518 M 2 518 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart HECLA MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hecla Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,65 $
Average target price 6,31 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Russell Lawlar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine J. Boggs Chairman
Lauren M. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Clary Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY-10.92%2 518
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-16.25%4 298
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-26.23%2 107
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-11.03%697
SILVERCORP METALS INC.-27.27%471
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY-8.42%54