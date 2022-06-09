Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hecla Mining Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL   US4227041062

HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
4.620 USD   -5.33%
05:31pHecla to Participate at PDAC and the Mining Investment Event of the North
BU
08:51aDrilling underway for 24,000 meter program at goliath's extensive new high-grade gold-silver discovery in the golden triangle, b.c
AQ
06/01Emergent Closes Private Placement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hecla to Participate at PDAC and the Mining Investment Event of the North

06/09/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) and The Mining Investment Event of the North.

The presentation at the PDAC mining convention is in Toronto on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:18 a.m. EDT.

The Mining Investment Event of the North is in Quebec City. On Monday, June 20 at 4:30 p.m. EDT, Mr. Baker will be a panelist on “Trends in Energy Metals” to discuss the roll of silver in decarbonization of the economy and its use in the generation of green energy. On Tuesday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. EDT, Mr. Baker will provide an update on Hecla.

The presentation materials for both presentations will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HECLA MINING COMPANY
05:31pHecla to Participate at PDAC and the Mining Investment Event of the North
BU
08:51aDrilling underway for 24,000 meter program at goliath's extensive new high-grade gold-s..
AQ
06/01Emergent Closes Private Placement
AQ
06/01SILVER STOCKS : Global Demand Expected to Continue Upward Trajectory, Reports Silver Insti..
MT
05/27HECLA MINING CO/DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to ..
AQ
05/27Hecla Mining Company Announces Management Changes
CI
05/25HECLA MINING : RELEASES 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT - Form 8-K
PU
05/25HECLA MINING CO/DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Hecla Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
05/24HECLA MINING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HECLA MINING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 785 M - -
Net income 2022 47,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,0x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 2 631 M 2 631 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart HECLA MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hecla Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,88 $
Average target price 6,89 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Russell Lawlar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine J. Boggs Chairman
Lauren M. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Clary Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY-6.51%2 631
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-7.83%4 869
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-22.03%2 315
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-9.72%698
SILVERCORP METALS INC.-23.89%509
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY8.79%65