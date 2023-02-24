Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hecla Mining Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL   US4227041062

HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-23 pm EST
5.020 USD   -2.33%
07:02aHecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
BU
02/22Paycore Minerals Falls as Updates on Exploration and 16,000-Meter Drill Program at FAD Project
MT
02/21Hecla Mining Signs Deal With Mine Vision Systems for FaceCapture Mapping System
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

02/24/2023 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that representatives of the Company will present and participate at multiple investor conferences.

SME 2023 Annual Conference
Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give the Keynote lecture at the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) in Denver, Colorado on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, where Hecla will be awarded the Murray Innovation Award for Lucky Friday’s pioneering Underhand Closed Bench mining method.

BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference
Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 32nd Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://app.webinar.net/31wonkPYRm9.

J.P. Morgan Leveraged Finance Conference
Russell D. Lawlar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

PDAC 2023 Convention
Anvita Mishra Patil, Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasurer, will present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto, Ontario on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:47 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla.com under the section News & Media.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HECLA MINING COMPANY
07:02aHecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
BU
02/22Paycore Minerals Falls as Updates on Exploration and 16,000-Meter Drill Program at FAD ..
MT
02/21Hecla Mining Signs Deal With Mine Vision Systems for FaceCapture Mapping System
MT
02/21Toronto Stocks Fall; Teck Resources Rises on Steelmaking-Coal Business Spinoff
DJ
02/21Hecla Mining Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire ATAC Resources
MT
02/21Hecla Mining Company Enters Multi-year Agreement with Mine Vision Systems
PR
02/21Hecla Mining Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire ATAC Resources for CA$..
MT
02/21ATAC Resources in LOI with Hecla Mining Co; Comes Day After Victoria Gold Said Offer to..
MT
02/21ATAC Resources Brief: Announcing Today Letter of Intent with Hecla ..
MT
02/21Hecla Confirms Letter of Intent to Acquire ATAC Resources
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HECLA MINING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 808 M - -
Net income 2023 31,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,2x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 3 051 M 3 051 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart HECLA MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hecla Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,02 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Russell Lawlar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine J. Boggs Chairman
Lauren M. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Clary Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY-9.71%3 051
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-18.35%1 803
MAG SILVER CORP.-22.46%1 225
AYA GOLD & SILVER INC.-20.84%612
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-6.85%572
SILVERCORP METALS INC.2.51%532