Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hecla Mining Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL   US4227041062

HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hecla to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

11/29/2021 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will participate at the H. C. Wainwright Mining Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Mr. Baker will also present at the Scotiabank Mining Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Registration for the Scotiabank webcast is available at https://wsw.com/webcast/bns20/hl/1382660. Presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Mr. Russell Lawlar, Sr. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will be participating at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The presentation material will also be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HECLA MINING COMPANY
06:32aHecla to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
BU
11/18HECLA MINING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/17EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fears Fed May Turn More Hawkish to Drag on Stocks
DJ
11/09Hecla to Present at the RBC Global Mining Conference and CEO Webcast on Q3 Performance
BU
11/05HECLA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K/A
PU
11/05HECLA MINING CO/DE/ Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
11/05HECLA MINING CO/DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
11/04HECLA MINING : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Hecla Mining Company Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/04Hecla Mining Swings to Q3 Loss, Sales Decline; Cuts 2021 Silver Production Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HECLA MINING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 817 M - -
Net income 2021 24,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,0x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 3 003 M 3 003 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 591
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart HECLA MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hecla Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,58 $
Average target price 7,20 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell Lawlar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Theodore Crumley Chairman
Lauren M. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Clary Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY-13.89%3 003
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.70%9 029
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-20.17%8 277
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.29.51%7 680
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD32.83%2 342
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-24.81%1 211