Hecla to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will participate at the H. C. Wainwright Mining Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Mr. Baker will also present at the Scotiabank Mining Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Registration for the Scotiabank webcast is available at https://wsw.com/webcast/bns20/hl/1382660. Presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Mr. Russell Lawlar, Sr. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will be participating at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The presentation material will also be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

