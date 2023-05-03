Hedosophia European Growth : Initiation of redemption and liquidation

Hedosophia European Growth
Hedosophia European Growth
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date03 may 2023 - 07:01
Statutory nameHedosophia European Growth
TitleInitiation of redemption and liquidation
Date last update: 03 May 2023
Disclaimer
Hedosophia European Growth BV published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.