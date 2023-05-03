Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Hedosophia European Growth
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEGA   KYG4406A1022

HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH

(HEGA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:03:47 2023-05-03 am EDT
10.00 EUR    0.00%
03:41aHedosophia European Growth : Initiation of redemption and liquidation
PU
01:11aHedosophia European Growth : PRESS RELEASE – INITIATION OF REDEMPTION AND LIQUIDATION
PU
04/21HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH : Threshold crossings
CO
Hedosophia European Growth : Initiation of redemption and liquidation

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
Hedosophia European Growth
Hedosophia European Growth

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date03 may 2023 - 07:01
Statutory nameHedosophia European Growth
TitleInitiation of redemption and liquidation

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hedosophia European Growth BV published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -66,9 M -73,4 M -73,4 M
Net cash 2021 0,60 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 441 M 484 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH
Duration : Period :
Hedosophia European Growth Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Osborne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Kemper Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanie Nadine Phair Independent Non-Executive Director
Jochen Engert Independent Non-Executive Director
Caspar Wahler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH1.01%484
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.78%65 703
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.02%25 835
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.29%12 556
LIFCO AB (PUBL)31.38%10 263
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.41%9 860
