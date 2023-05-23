Advanced search
    HEGA   KYG4406A1022

HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH

(HEGA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:41:57 2023-05-17 am EDT
10.00 EUR    0.00%
Hedosophia European Growth : LMR Partners LLP - Hedosophia European Growth - Grand Cayman
PU
Hedosophia European Growth : BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Hedosophia European Growth - Grand Cayman
PU
HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH : Threshold crossings
CO
Hedosophia European Growth : LMR Partners LLP - Hedosophia European Growth - Grand Cayman

05/23/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
LMR Partners LLP - Hedosophia European Growth - Grand Cayman
LMR Partners LLP - Hedosophia European Growth - Grand Cayman

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction22 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyLMR Partners LLP
Issuing institutionHedosophia European Growth
Place of residenceGrand Cayman
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat aandeel A Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 23 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hedosophia European Growth published this content on 22 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -66,9 M -72,1 M -72,1 M
Net cash 2021 0,60 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 441 M 475 M 475 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Osborne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Kemper Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanie Nadine Phair Independent Non-Executive Director
Jochen Engert Independent Non-Executive Director
Caspar Wahler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEDOSOPHIA EUROPEAN GROWTH1.01%477
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.47%63 836
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.86%24 951
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA3.54%11 584
LIFCO AB (PUBL)35.97%10 183
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-10.04%9 627
