Hedosophia European Growth : LMR Partners LLP - Hedosophia European Growth - Grand Cayman

LMR Partners LLP - Hedosophia European Growth - Grand Cayman
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction22 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyLMR Partners LLP
Issuing institutionHedosophia European Growth
Place of residenceGrand Cayman
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat aandeel A
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights0,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding0,00 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding0,00 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 23 May 2023
