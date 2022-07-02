Hedosophia European Growth : PRESS RELEASE – ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Hedosophia European Growth
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 1 July 2022
Hedosophia European Growth - Annual report and audited financial statements 2021
Hedosophia European Growth (the "Company"), is a special purpose acquisition company (a "SPAC") which is aiming to identify a unique investment opportunity within industries which are technology-enabled, has today published its annual report and audited financial statements for 2021.
The full report can be downloaded from the Documents section of the Company's website, accessible via the following link: https://www.hedosophiaeuropeangrowth.eu/hega-documents-con-firmed/.
About Hedosophia European Growth
The Company is a SPAC which is aiming to identify a unique investment opportunity within industries which are technology-enabled and benefit from strong underlying macro trends. The Company is looking to acquire a majority stake in a business which is European focused and benefits from an established competitive position within its industry.
The Company is sponsored by Hedosophia Group Limited, a global investor in leading technology companies. Hedosophia Group Limited unites technologists, entrepreneurs and technology-oriented investors around a shared vision of identifying and supporting founders and technology companies.
The Company is registered with the Registrar of Companies under incorporation number 370531 and has its registered office in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
More information about the Company, including the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") prospectus dated 12 May 2021 (the "Prospectus"), which was approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"), can be found on the Company's website www.hedosophiaeuropeangrowth.eu.
DISCLAIMER
This announcement contains information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.
This announcement and the Company's annual financial report of 2021 referenced in this announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding a business combination, the business, the economy and other future conditions of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "aims", "forecasts", "continues", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy plans, objectives, goals, future events, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual re- sults. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward -looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.