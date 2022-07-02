Hedosophia European Growth : PRESS RELEASE – ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Hedosophia European Growth

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 1 July 2022

Hedosophia European Growth - Annual report and audited financial statements 2021

Hedosophia European Growth (the "Company"), is a special purpose acquisition company (a "SPAC") which is aiming to identify a unique investment opportunity within industries which are technology-enabled, has today published its annual report and audited financial statements for 2021.

The full report can be downloaded from the Documents section of the Company's website, accessible via the following link: https://www.hedosophiaeuropeangrowth.eu/hega-documents-con-firmed/.

About Hedosophia European Growth

The Company is a SPAC which is aiming to identify a unique investment opportunity within industries which are technology-enabled and benefit from strong underlying macro trends. The Company is looking to acquire a majority stake in a business which is European focused and benefits from an established competitive position within its industry.

The Company is sponsored by Hedosophia Group Limited, a global investor in leading technology companies. Hedosophia Group Limited unites technologists, entrepreneurs and technology-oriented investors around a shared vision of identifying and supporting founders and technology companies.

The Company is registered with the Registrar of Companies under incorporation number 370531 and has its registered office in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

More information about the Company, including the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") prospectus dated 12 May 2021 (the "Prospectus"), which was approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"), can be found on the Company's website www.hedosophiaeuropeangrowth.eu.