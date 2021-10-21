Heeros Oyj : Business Review 1 January – 30 September 2021

Revenue growth accelerated during third quarter - Strong order backlogsupports growth towards the end of the year

Profit for the period improved significantly in January-September and customer order intake (ARR)grew strongly in the third quarter.

This is a translation of the summary of Heeros Oyj's half-year financial report July-September 2021, published today. The full report, including tables is available on the company's website https://www.heeros.com/sijoittajille/tiedotteet/.

July-September 2021 summary:

Revenue increased by 7% from the comparison period to EUR 2.3 million (7-9/2020: EUR 2.1 million).

Contract revenue increased by 14% to EUR 1.5 (1.3) million. Recurring revenue (contract and transaction revenue) increased by 5% to EUR 2.2 (2.1) million.

Customer orders, in terms of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), grew by 236% to approximately EUR 280 (85) thousand.

EBITDA remained on the level of the corresponding period last year, EUR 0.7 (0.7) million.

Operational cash flow (adjusted) grew by 57% to EUR 0.5 (0.3) million.

Combined EBITDA margin and revenue growth percentage (Rule of 40) was 36.8% (36.6%).

In September, Heeros launched the new Heeros Mobile App for business customers.

Find the release HERE.