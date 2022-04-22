Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Heeros Oyj
  News
  Summary
    HEEROS   FI4000127527

HEEROS OYJ

(HEEROS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/22 03:56:25 am EDT
4.090 EUR   -7.88%
05:00aHEEROS OYJ : Stronger revenue growth supported by acquisition of Taimer
PU
04/19HEEROS OYJ : participating in the Chief of Finance 2022 event
PU
02/16HEEROS OYJ : to accelerate international growth
PU
Summary 
Summary

Heeros Oyj: Stronger revenue growth supported by acquisition of Taimer

04/22/2022 | 05:00am EDT
The first quarter of the year was an excellent period of growth and expansion for Heeros. The merger of the software company Taimer into Heeros group as of the beginning of 2022 was a considerable investment into accelerating the revenue growth. The integration had an expected negative impact on Heeros' profitability and cash flow during the first quarter of the year.

Read the press release HERE

Disclaimer

Heeros Oyj published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11,7 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2022 0,60 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
Net Debt 2022 1,70 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,2 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart HEEROS OYJ
Heeros Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,44 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Pilkama Chief Executive Officer
Juho Pakkanen Chie Financial Officer
Marko Tapani Kauppi Chairman
Eero Saarinen Director-Research & Development
Keijo Markus Karjalainen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEEROS OYJ-16.23%25
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.86%212 065
SAP SE-20.29%126 856
SERVICENOW INC.-24.25%98 334
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.25%36 068
HUBSPOT, INC.-38.67%19 231