Heeros Oyj : financial statement release 1 January–31 December 2021

Revenue growth rate increasedduringsecond half of the year- net profit improved significantly.

Strong development in customer order intake, recovery of transaction volumes to a pre-pandemic level in the last quarter of the year and the acquisition of Taimer Ltd lay the foundation for stronger growth in 2022.



This article is an unofficialtranslation of the summary of Heeros Oyj's 2021 financial statement release. The complete financial statement releasein Finnish, including tables,is available on the company's website atwww.heeros.com/sijoittajille/tiedotteet.

July-December 2021 summary:

Revenue increased by 8% from the comparison period to EUR 4.8 million (7-12/2020: EUR 4.4 million).

Recurring revenue (contract and transaction revenue) increased by 6% to EUR 4.4 (4.2) million. Contract revenue increased by 19% to EUR 3.0 (2.5) million. Transaction revenue decreased by 14% to EUR 1.4 (1.6) million.

December contract revenue (Monthly Recurring Revenue, MRR) amounted to EUR 540 (424) thousand, growing by 27% from December 2020.

Customer orders, in terms of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), grew by 37% from the comparison period to EUR 540 (393) thousand.

EBITDA increased by 17% to EUR 1.3 (1.1) million. The adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% to EUR 1.3 (1.1) million.

Operational cash flow (adjusted) increased by 38% to EUR 1.1 (0.8) million.

Combined adjusted EBITDA margin and revenue growth percentage (Rule of 40) was

36% (27%).

January-December 2021 summary:

Revenue increased by 5% from the previous year to EUR 9.2 million (1-12/2020: EUR 8.8 million).

Recurring revenue (contract and transaction revenue) increased by 4% to EUR 8.6 (8.3) million. Contract revenue increased by 13% to EUR 5.7 (5.1) million. Transaction revenue decreased by 11% to EUR 2.9 (3.3) million.

Customer orders, in terms of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), grew by 63% from the year before, to EUR 1,197 thousand.

EBITDA increased by 39% to EUR 2.0 (1.4) million. The adjusted EBITDA increased by 8% to EUR 2.1 (1.9) million.

Net profit increased to EUR 499 (22) thousand.

Operational cash flow (adjusted) increased by 22% to EUR 1.7 (1.4) million.

Combined adjusted EBITDA margin and revenue growth percentage (Rule of 40) was 28% (23%).

At the end of 2021, Heeros announced that it was acquiring the software company Taimer Ltd. The acquisition, completed on 1 January 2022, expands Heeros' offering with ERP solutions.

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividends be paid for the 2021 financial period.

Heeros' financial outlook for 2022: Heeros is expecting to increase the combined EBITDA margin (EBITDA, % of revenue) and revenue growth percentage (Rule of 40)

to over 40% for the 2022 financial period.

Find the release HERE.