Heeros Oyj : at OpenText World Europe conference 14 – 15.4.2021

04/12/2021 | 03:21am EDT
Heeros at OpenText World Europe conference 14 - 15.4.2021

Heeros joins its new strategic partner OpenText in their OpenText World Europe 2021 conference. On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 16:00 EET you will have a chance to hear Henri Liuska, Director of Products at Heeros, sharing his point of view on data driven and efficient processes in financial management. Welcome!

With the new strategic partnership Heeros is present at the virtual OpenText World Europe 2021 conference. The 2-day digital technology event taking place April 14-15 brings leading information technology experts together online to explore the technology needed to support modern work, engage customers and communities, connect global commerce and stay ahead of the competition.

Henri Liuska, Director of Products at Heeros joins other OpenText partners in a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 16:00 EET. The panelists will touch on and exchange perspectives on data-driven products and efficient processes as well as the benefits of turn-key solutions in this space.

The panel also offers a multitude of views on topics such as:

  • Content management
  • Corporate networks
  • Digital experience
  • Cyber security
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Analytics
  • Applications

Register to attend this sneak peek of the future of digital information management!

Heeros Plc and OpenText Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership agreement xpanding their relationship beyond Finland into European markets. Read more here.

Disclaimer

Heeros Oyj published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
