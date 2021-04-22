Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Heeros Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEEROS   FI4000127527

HEEROS OYJ

(HEEROS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heeros Oyj : business review 1 January–31 March 2021

04/22/2021 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Heeros Oyj's business review 1 January-31 March 2021

Heeros' strategy implementation proceeds according to plan.Profitability continued to improve in the first quarterdespiteweakerrevenue resulting from coronavirus pandemic.

January-March 2021 summary

  • Revenue remained at almost same level as last year and amounted to EUR 2.19 million (1-3/2020: EUR 2.21 million).
  • Recurring revenue decreased slightly due to lower transaction revenue.
  • EBITDA grew strongly to EUR 0.34 million (-0.29).
  • Adjusted operational cash flow was EUR 0.46 million (0.19).
  • Combined EBITDA margin and revenue growth percentage (Rule of 40) was 14.3% (-3.7%).
  • During the reporting period, Heeros and its current e-invoice operator OpenText signed a strategic partnership agreement that will open a new sales channel for Heeros to small and medium-sized customers in Europe, enable expansion of Heeros services into new markets and improve the services for existing customers.
  • Heeros' outlook for 2021 remains unchanged: Heeros is expecting to increase the combined EBITDA margin (EBITDA, % of revenue) and revenue growth percentage (Rule of 40) to 30% level for the 2021 financial period.

Mikko Pilkama, CEO:

'Heeros' business is proceeding according to plan. In the first quarter of the year, profitability continued to develop strongly, although transaction revenue, which is based on invoice volumes, decreased due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions and overall economic uncertainty. Pandemic-related restrictions affected our customers above all in hospitality sectors.

Recurring revenue was close to the level of the first quarter of last year when the corona pandemic not yet impacted Heeros' revenue. In line with our strategy, we have continued to renew our customer contracts to reduce the impact of transaction-based revenues.

In the challenging operating environment, Heeros' sales continued strong during the first quarter. We received customer orders worth about EUR 300 thousand in terms of ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue). Another success story that I want to highlight is that Heeros' customer base grew by more than 800 new end-customers during January-March. The actions taken last spring to boost sales competitiveness are now bearing fruit: the ARR of customer orders has more than doubled from the first quarter of last year.

During the reporting period, we continued to build easier and smoother financial management for our customers.

As a part of this work, we signed a new strategic partnership agreement with OpenText. The contract will open a new sales channel for Heeros in Europe and enable expansion of our services into the fast digitalising European financial administration markets. This partnership will make it possible for us to offer even better support for our existing and new customers. We are excited about the opportunity to co-operate with the world's leading e-invoice operator.

In the beginning of the year, Heeros' product development launched new customer driven functionalities. An example of this is the tax interface of Heeros Kirjanpito (Heeros Accounting) that enables easy and automated sending of required official reports. Additionally, our new functionality of guided, fast and easy creation of new customers was launched to all our accounting firm customers, and the user path was further automated.

Interface development is another key theme in Heeros' product development in 2021, in addition to development of renewed user interfaces and automation. By adding automated interfaces into our solution, we will enable an even better end-to-end user experience for our customers - also when financial administration has to be integrated to other business-critical systems.

We are thrilled to have started the renewal of Heeros' mobile application in the first quarter. We have chosen as our partner the leading Finnish company, Qvik, with whom we will launch a new mobile enterprise application during the third quarter of 2021.

Heeros has now a scalable growth model and a cost level that supported continued strong profitability growth during the first quarter of the year. Additionally, significant progress was made in both sales and product development. I would like to extend my thanks to Heeros' personnel for the outstanding work to achieve this.'

Find the press release HERE.

Disclaimer

Heeros Oyj published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 08:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEEROS OYJ
04:58aHEEROS OYJ  : business review 1 January–31 March 2021
PU
04/12HEEROS OYJ  : at OpenText World Europe conference 14 – 15.4.2021
PU
04/09HEEROS OYJ  : Boosting R&D sense of community with Tech Days
PU
03/30HEEROS OYJ  : and OpenText sign a strategic partnership deal
PU
03/09HEEROS OYJ  : As the industry and technology develop, so do our financial admini..
PU
03/04HEEROS OYJ  : Reasons to automate your invoice handling process
PU
02/28HEEROS OYJ  : Processing purchase invoices – four steps to improved effici..
PU
02/11HEEROS OYJ : Financial statement report 1 January–31 December 2020
PU
2020HEEROS OYJ  : Processing purchase invoices in a single window increases efficien..
PU
2019HEEROS IS HIRING : Service Center Employee
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,40 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2021 0,80 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,5 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart HEEROS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Heeros Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00 €
Last Close Price 7,28 €
Spread / Highest target 9,89%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mikko Pilkama Chief Executive Officer
Juho Pakkanen Chie Financial Officer
Marko Tapani Kauppi Chairman
Olli Vättö Chief Technology Officer
Anna Floman Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEEROS OYJ-2.93%39
ORACLE CORPORATION22.49%228 491
SAP SE8.84%165 652
INTUIT INC.6.72%111 987
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.72%106 047
DOCUSIGN, INC.-1.32%42 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ