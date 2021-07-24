HEG : Business Responsibility Report 2020-21 07/24/2021 | 06:18am EDT Send by mail :

HEG LIMITED Management Report Business Responsibility Report Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 About this report The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as per its Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 has mandated the inclusion of a "Business Responsibility Report" (BRR) as part of Company's Annual Report for top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization at the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The reporting framework is based on the 'National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business (NVGs)' released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, in July 2011, which contains 9 Principles and Core Elements for each of these 9 Principles. Following is the Fourth Business Responsibility Report of HEG Ltd which is based on the format suggested by the SEBI. Any feedback related to this report may be sent to manish. gulati@lnjbhilwara.com SECTION A: GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Company: L23109MP1972PLC008290 Name of the Company: HEG Limited Registered address : Mandideep (Near Bhopal), Distt. Raisen - 462 046, Madhya Pradesh Website : www.hegltd.com E-mail id : heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com Financial Year reported : 2020-21 Sector(s) that the Company is engaged in (industrial activity code-wise) - Graphite Electrode (NIC Code 329) List three key products/services that the Company manufactures/provides (as in balance sheet) -

Graphite Electrodes & Power Total number of locations where business activity is undertaken by the Company Number of International Locations (Provide details of major 5) - Nil Number of National Locations - 02 Markets served by the Company - Local / State / National/ International

India, USA, Europe, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, UAE, South Africa . SECTION B: FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE COMPANY Paid up Capital (INR) : B38.60 Crores Total Turnover (INR) : B1,256.23 Crores Total profit/(Loss) after taxes (INR) : (25.30) Crores Total Spending on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as percentage of profit after tax (%) : 2%. Please refer to annexure VI of Board Report. List of activities in which expenditure in 4 above has been incurred:-

Please refer to annexure VI of Board Report. SECTION C: OTHER DETAILS Does the Company have any Subsidiary Company/ Companies?

- No. Do the Subsidiary Company/Companies participate in the BR Initiatives of the parent company? If yes, then indicate the number of such subsidiary company(s) : NA Do any other entity/entities (e.g. suppliers, distributors etc.) that the Company does business with, participate in the BR initiatives of the Company? If yes, then indicate the percentage of such entity/entities? [Less than 30%, 30-60%, More than 60%] : No SECTION D: BR INFORMATION 1. Details of Director/Directors responsible for BR Details of the Director responsible for implementation of the BR policy/policies DIN : 00060972 Name : Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala Designation : Chairman, Managing Director & CEO HEG LIMITED 2021 REPORT 54 ANNUAL b) Details of the BR head No. Particulars Details 1. DIN Number (if applicable) 08697512 2. Name Shri Manish Gulati 3 Designation Executive Director 4 Telephone number 07480-405500, 233524 to 233527 5 e-mail id Manish.gulati@lnjbhilwara.com 2. Principle-wise (as per NVGs) BR Policy/policies Details of compliance (Reply in Y/N) No. Questions P1 Ethics, transparency & accountability 1 Do you Y have a policy/ policies for... 2 Has the policy Y being formulated in consultation with the relevant stakeholders? 3 Does the NA policy conform to any national / international standards? If yes, specify? (50 words) 4 Has the policy being Y approved by the Board? Is yes, has it been signed by MD/ owner/ CEO/ appropriate Board Director? 5 Does the company Y have a specified committee of the Board/ Director/ Official to oversee the implementation of the policy? 6 Indicate the 1. Code of Conduct link for the policy to be 2. Whistle viewed Blower Policy online# 3. Code of Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information 4. Policy on Related Party Transactions 5. Policy on Disclosure on Material Events and Information 6. Policy for dealing with any leak in UPSI and Whistle Blower Policy for Employee to report any leak or suspected leak of UPSI P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 Sustain- Employee Responsive Promotion Environ- Respo- Inclusive Customer ability well-being towards of human mental nsible growth & value throughout stake- rights protection public equitable the life- holders policy develop- cycle of the adv- ment product ocacy Y Y Y Y Y N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y NA Y Y Y Y NA NA Y NA NA NA NEMA OHSAS ISO Standards 18001 14001, are ISO 9001 followed Y Y Y Y Y NA Y Y Y Y Y Y Y NA Y Y 1. Quality and 1 Code of 1. Whistle 1. Whistle 1. Quality 1. CSR 1. Quality Safety Policy Conduct Blower Blower Policy Policy Policy 2. Whistle Policy Policy 2. Safety 2. Share- Blower 2. Preven- 2. Preven- Policy holders / Policy tion, tion, 3. Enviro- Investors 3. Preve- Prohibition Prohibition Services nment and and ntion, Policy Redressal Redressal Prohibition against against and Sexual Sexual Redressal Harassment Harassment against of Women of Women Sexual Employees Employees Harassment of Women 3. Dividend Employees Distribution Policy 4. Share- holder / Investor Services 55 HEG LIMITED Management Report No. 7 8 9 10 Questions P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 Ethics, transparency Sustain- Employee Responsive Promotion Environ- Respo- Inclusive Customer & ability well-being towards of human mental nsible growth & value accountability throughout stake- rights protection public equitable the life- holders policy develop- cycle of the adv- ment product ocacy Has the policy Y Y Y Y Y Y NA Y Y been formally communicated to all relevant internal and external stakeholders? Does the company Y Y Y Y Y Y NA Y Y have in-house structure to implement the policy/ policies? Does the Company Y Y Y Y Y Y NA Y Y have a grievance redressal mechanism related to the policy/ policies to address stakeholders' grievances related to the policy/ policies? Has the company N N Y, OHSAS N N Yes, ISO NA N N carried out 18001 14001, independent audit/ Certification Certification evaluation of the ISO 9001 working of this policy by an internal or external agency? ED, CFO and Internal Audit Department monitor policy implementation and progress on initiatives and actions through periodic reviews. # Link for Policies CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CODE_OF_CONDUCT_HEG_05-02-2015.pdf CODE OF PRACTICES AND PROCEDURES FOR FAIR DISCLOSURE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Code-of-Fair-Discloures-and-Conduct-final1.pdf DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Whistle-Blower-Policy-08.05.2018.pdf POLICY ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Related-Party-Transaction-Policy.pdf POLICY ON DISCLOSURE ON MATERIAL EVENTS AND INFORMATION http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Policy-on-Determination-Materiality-of-Events12022019.pdf QUALITY AND SAFETY POLICY http://hegltd.com/quality-safety-policy/ PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL AGAINST SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN EMPLOYEES http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Sexual-Harrassment-Policy_January-2020.pdf SHAREHOLDER / INVESTOR SERVICES http://hegltd.com/# The policies are accessible to the employees always and are available on the intranet. The policies that are relevant to other stakeholders are communicated to them, time-to-time. HEG LIMITED 2021 REPORT 56 ANNUAL b) If answer to the question at serial number 1 against any principle, is 'No', please explain why: (Tick up to 2 options) No. Questions Principle 7: Responsible public policy advocacy 1 The company has not understood the Principles - 2 The company is not at a stage where it finds itself in a - position to formulate and implement the policies on specified principles 3 The company does not have financial or manpower - resources available for the task 4 It is planned to be done within next 6 months - 5 It is planned to be done within the next 1 year - 6 Any other reason (please specify) HEG is member of various Industrial and trade bodies and is part of task forces and forums within these bodies. We actively participate in these forums on issues and policy matters that impact the interest of our stakeholders. We prefer to be part of the broader policy development process and do not practice lobbying on any specific issue and hence do not feel such a policy is necessary given our way of doing business. 3. Governance related to BR Indicate the frequency with which the Board of Directors, Committee of the Board or CEO to assess the BR performance of the Company. Within 3 months, 3-6 months, Annually, More than 1 year : Does the Company publish a BR or a Sustainability Report? What is the hyperlink for viewing this report? How frequently it is published? Annually This is the Fourth Business Responsibility Report and is published annually as part of the Annual Report. Previous report can be assessed at http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/BRR-HEG-AR-2019-20.pdf SECTION E: PRINCIPLE-WISE PERFORMANCE Principle 1 Business should conduct and govern themselves with Ethics, Transparency and Accountability 1. 2 Does the policy relating to ethics, bribery and corruption cover only the company? Yes/ No. Does it extend to the Group/Joint Ventures/ Suppliers/Contractors/NGOs / Others? How many stakeholder complaints have been received in the past financial year and what percentage was satisfactorily resolved by the management? If so, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so. The Company considers Corporate Governance as an integral part of good management. The Company's philosophy on Corporate Governance envisages the attainment of the highest levels of transparency, accountability and equity, in all facets of its operations, and all its interactions with the stakeholders including shareholders, employees, customers, government, suppliers and lenders and to build the confidence of the society in general. The Company believes in adopting the philosophy of professionalism, transparency and accountability in all areas and is committed to pursue growth by adhering to the highest national and international standards of Corporate Governance. http://hegltd.com/various- policies/ No concerns/complaints were received relating to ethics, bribery and corruption from any of our stakeholders during financial year 2020-21. Principle 2 Businesses should provide goods and services that are safe and contribute to sustainability throughout their life cycle. 1. List up to 3 of your products or services whose design has incorporated social or environmental concerns, risks and/or opportunities. Graphite electrodes Graphite Fines, flakes and lumps Refer to Schedule - I of Business Responsibility Report. For each such product, provide the following details in respect of resource use (energy, water, raw material etc.) per unit of product (optional): Reduction during sourcing/production/ distribution achieved since the previous year throughout the value chain? Reduction during usage by consumers (energy, water) has been achieved since the previous year? Does the company have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing (including transportation)? Yes. 57 HEG LIMITED Management Report If yes, what percentage of your inputs was sourced sustainably? Also, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so.

Our source of needle coke has always been imports and from manufacturers, which are oil refineries. Fuel supplies are all from Indian oil refineries. Other inputs material like pitch and fillers are sourced from Indian manufactures, which are common for both graphite and aluminium industry. Sourcing from both domestic and import sources have been consistent since last 38 years.

For inward and outward transportation, we are using both sea ways, railways and road transport sources. For import and export items, major part of the journey is covered using sea and rail transport, whereas for domestic supplies, we are relying more on road transportation, for door to door delivery commitments. 4. Has the company taken any steps to procure goods and services from local & small producers, including communities surrounding their place of work? Yes. If yes, what steps have been taken to improve their capacity and capability of local and small vendors? Indian government has come up with the MSME Act in the year 2006 to protect the interest of micro, small and medium enterprises in India. Towards supporting this cause of the government and community at large, the list of MSME used for sourcing/job contracting were 381 vendors in 2020-21 which included 173 new vendors added to the list of MSME and that their interests are adequately taken care off. The company is also registered on TReDS Platform, an institutional mechanism set up in order to facilitate the trade receivable financing of MSMEs from corporate buyers through multiple financiers. 5. Does the company have a mechanism to recycle products and waste? If yes what is the percentage of recycling of products and waste (separately as <5%, 5-10%, >10%). Also, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so Yes, 100% of the waste generated after the first process (GEP) is reusable and are a part of our SOP. Our by products like graphite fines are not only re-used in making of graphite electrode and graphite speciality products, but are also sold to the steel industry (as carburisor) also lithium Iron batteries makers (for anode material). We sell these by products to the actual users. The structural steel scrap is re-melted into steel globally and hence is fully recyclable, thus reducing the mining of natural resources from the earth. Principle 3 Businesses should promote the well-being of all employees Please indicate the Total number of employees -Total employees stands at 842 as on 31 st March, 2021. Please indicate the Total number of employees hired on temporary/ contractual/ casual basis - Total 1240 Nos. engaged in temporary / contractual and casual basis. Please indicate the Number of permanent women employees. 14 Nos. Please indicate the Number of permanent employees with disabilities : Nil Do you have an employee association that is recognized by management : Yes, 3 Nos. What percentage of your permanent employees is members of this recognized employee association? 69% (39% in BMS, 12% in INTUC-1, 18% in INTUC-2) Please indicate the Number of complaints relating to child labour, forced labour, involuntary labour, sexual harassment in the last financial year and pending, as on the end of the financial year. No. Category No of complaints No. of complaints filed during the pending as on end financial year of the financial year 1 Child labour/forced Nil Nil labour/involuntary labour 2 Sexual harassment Nil Nil 3 Discriminatory Nil Nil employment The Company had undertaken seven Workshops/Awareness programs for prevention against Sexual Harassment at Workplace. The Company has an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) to deal with complaints related to Sexual Harassment. 8. What percentage of your under mentioned employees were given safety & skill up- gradation training in the last year? Permanent Employees: 95% Permanent Women Employees: 100% Casual/Temporary/Contractual Employees: 100% Employees with Disabilities: N.A This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

