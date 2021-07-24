Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HEG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/23
2225.05 INR   +0.95%
06:18aHEG : Business Responsibility Report 2020-21
PU
07/19HEG LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/13HEG : India Ratings Affirms HEG's Rating at AA- on Strong Financial Profile; Outlook Stable
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEG : Business Responsibility Report 2020-21

07/24/2021 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

53

HEG LIMITED

Management Report

Business Responsibility Report

Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

About this report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as per its Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 has mandated the inclusion of a "Business Responsibility Report" (BRR) as part of Company's Annual Report for top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization at the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The reporting framework is based on the 'National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business (NVGs)' released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, in July 2011, which contains 9 Principles and Core Elements for each of these 9 Principles. Following is the Fourth Business Responsibility Report of HEG Ltd which is based on the format suggested by the SEBI. Any feedback related to this report may be sent to manish. gulati@lnjbhilwara.com

SECTION A: GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY

  1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Company: L23109MP1972PLC008290
  2. Name of the Company: HEG Limited
  3. Registered address : Mandideep (Near Bhopal), Distt. Raisen - 462 046, Madhya Pradesh
  4. Website : www.hegltd.com
  5. E-mailid : heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
  6. Financial Year reported : 2020-21
  7. Sector(s) that the Company is engaged in (industrial activity code-wise) - Graphite Electrode (NIC Code 329)
  8. List three key products/services that the Company manufactures/provides (as in balance sheet) -
    Graphite Electrodes & Power
  9. Total number of locations where business activity is undertaken by the Company
    1. Number of International Locations (Provide details of major 5) - Nil
    2. Number of National Locations - 02
  1. Markets served by the Company - Local / State / National/ International
    India, USA, Europe, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, UAE, South Africa .

SECTION B: FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE COMPANY

  1. Paid up Capital (INR) : B38.60 Crores
  2. Total Turnover (INR) : B1,256.23 Crores
  3. Total profit/(Loss) after taxes (INR) : (25.30) Crores
  4. Total Spending on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as percentage of profit after tax (%) : 2%. Please refer to annexure VI of Board Report.
  5. List of activities in which expenditure in 4 above has been incurred:-
    Please refer to annexure VI of Board Report.

SECTION C: OTHER DETAILS

  1. Does the Company have any Subsidiary Company/ Companies?
    - No.
  2. Do the Subsidiary Company/Companies participate in the BR Initiatives of the parent company? If yes, then indicate the number of such subsidiary company(s) : NA
  3. Do any other entity/entities (e.g. suppliers, distributors etc.) that the Company does business with, participate in the BR initiatives of the Company? If yes, then indicate the percentage of such entity/entities? [Less than 30%, 30-60%, More than 60%] : No

SECTION D: BR INFORMATION

1. Details of Director/Directors responsible for BR

  1. Details of the Director responsible for implementation of the BR policy/policies
    1. DIN : 00060972
    2. Name : Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    3. Designation : Chairman, Managing Director & CEO

HEG LIMITED

2021 REPORT

54

ANNUAL

b) Details of the BR head

No.

Particulars

Details

1.

DIN Number (if applicable)

08697512

2.

Name

Shri Manish Gulati

3

Designation

Executive Director

4

Telephone number

07480-405500, 233524 to 233527

5

e-mail id

Manish.gulati@lnjbhilwara.com

2. Principle-wise (as per NVGs) BR Policy/policies

  1. Details of compliance (Reply in Y/N)

No.

Questions

P1

Ethics, transparency

&

accountability

1

Do you

Y

have a policy/

policies for...

2

Has the policy

Y

being formulated in

consultation with the

relevant stakeholders?

3

Does the

NA

policy

conform to any

national / international

standards? If yes,

specify?

(50 words)

4

Has the policy being

Y

approved by the

Board?

Is yes, has it been

signed by MD/ owner/

CEO/ appropriate

Board

Director?

5

Does the company

Y

have a

specified committee

of the Board/ Director/

Official to oversee the

implementation

of the policy?

6

Indicate the

1. Code of Conduct

link for the policy to be

2. Whistle

viewed

Blower Policy

online#

3. Code of Fair Disclosure

of Unpublished

Price Sensitive

Information

4. Policy on

Related

Party

Transactions

5. Policy on

Disclosure on

Material Events

and Information

6. Policy for dealing with

any leak in UPSI and

Whistle Blower Policy for

Employee to report any

leak or suspected leak

of UPSI

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Sustain-

Employee

Responsive

Promotion

Environ-

Respo-

Inclusive

Customer

ability

well-being

towards

of human

mental

nsible

growth &

value

throughout

stake-

rights

protection

public

equitable

the life-

holders

policy

develop-

cycle of the

adv-

ment

product

ocacy

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

N

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

NA

Y

Y

Y

Y

NA

NA

Y

NA

NA

NA

NEMA

OHSAS

ISO

Standards

18001

14001,

are

ISO 9001

followed

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

NA

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

NA

Y

Y

1. Quality and

1 Code of

1. Whistle

1. Whistle

1. Quality

1. CSR

1. Quality

Safety Policy

Conduct

Blower

Blower

Policy

Policy

Policy

2. Whistle

Policy

Policy

2. Safety

2. Share-

Blower

2. Preven-

2. Preven-

Policy

holders /

Policy

tion,

tion,

3. Enviro-

Investors

3. Preve-

Prohibition

Prohibition

Services

nment

and

and

ntion,

Policy

Redressal

Redressal

Prohibition

against

against

and

Sexual

Sexual

Redressal

Harassment

Harassment

against

of Women

of Women

Sexual

Employees

Employees

Harassment

of Women

3. Dividend

Employees

Distribution

Policy

4. Share-

holder /

Investor

Services

55

HEG LIMITED

Management Report

No.

7

8

9

10

Questions

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Ethics, transparency

Sustain-

Employee

Responsive

Promotion

Environ-

Respo-

Inclusive

Customer

&

ability

well-being

towards

of human

mental

nsible

growth &

value

accountability

throughout

stake-

rights

protection

public

equitable

the life-

holders

policy

develop-

cycle of the

adv-

ment

product

ocacy

Has the policy

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

NA

Y

Y

been formally

communicated to all

relevant internal and

external stakeholders?

Does the company

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

NA

Y

Y

have in-house structure

to implement the

policy/ policies?

Does the Company

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

NA

Y

Y

have a grievance

redressal mechanism

related to the

policy/ policies to

address stakeholders'

grievances related to

the policy/ policies?

Has the company

N

N

Y, OHSAS

N

N

Yes, ISO

NA

N

N

carried out

18001

14001,

independent audit/

Certification

Certification

evaluation of the

ISO 9001

working of this policy

by an internal or

external agency?

ED, CFO and Internal Audit Department monitor policy implementation and progress on initiatives and actions through periodic reviews.

# Link for Policies

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CODE_OF_CONDUCT_HEG_05-02-2015.pdf

CODE OF PRACTICES AND PROCEDURES FOR FAIR DISCLOSURE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION

http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Code-of-Fair-Discloures-and-Conduct-final1.pdf

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Whistle-Blower-Policy-08.05.2018.pdf

POLICY ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Related-Party-Transaction-Policy.pdf

POLICY ON DISCLOSURE ON MATERIAL EVENTS AND INFORMATION

http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Policy-on-Determination-Materiality-of-Events12022019.pdf

QUALITY AND SAFETY POLICY

http://hegltd.com/quality-safety-policy/

PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL AGAINST SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN EMPLOYEES

http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Sexual-Harrassment-Policy_January-2020.pdf

SHAREHOLDER / INVESTOR SERVICES

http://hegltd.com/#

The policies are accessible to the employees always and are available on the intranet. The policies that are relevant to other stakeholders are communicated to them, time-to-time.

HEG LIMITED

2021 REPORT

56

ANNUAL

b) If answer to the question at serial number 1 against any principle, is 'No', please explain why: (Tick up to 2 options)

No.

Questions

Principle 7: Responsible public policy advocacy

1

The company has not understood the Principles

-

2

The company is not at a stage where it finds itself in a

-

position to formulate and implement the policies on

specified principles

3

The company does not have financial or manpower

-

resources available for the task

4

It is planned to be done within next 6 months

-

5

It is planned to be done within the next 1 year

-

6

Any other reason (please specify)

HEG is member of various Industrial and trade bodies and is part of task forces and forums

within these bodies. We actively participate in these forums on issues and policy matters

that impact the interest of our stakeholders. We prefer to be part of the broader policy

development process and do not practice lobbying on any specific issue and hence do not

feel such a policy is necessary given our way of doing business.

3. Governance related to BR

  1. Indicate the frequency with which the Board of Directors, Committee of the Board or CEO to assess the BR performance of the Company. Within 3 months, 3-6 months, Annually, More than 1 year :
  2. Does the Company publish a BR or a Sustainability Report? What is the hyperlink for viewing this report? How frequently it is published?

Annually

This is the Fourth Business Responsibility Report and is published annually as part of the Annual Report. Previous report can be assessed at http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/BRR-HEG-AR-2019-20.pdf

SECTION E: PRINCIPLE-WISE PERFORMANCE

Principle 1

Business should conduct and govern themselves with Ethics, Transparency and Accountability

1.

2

Does the policy relating to ethics, bribery and corruption cover only the company? Yes/ No. Does it extend to the Group/Joint Ventures/ Suppliers/Contractors/NGOs / Others?

How many stakeholder complaints have been received in the past financial year and what percentage was satisfactorily resolved by the management? If so, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so.

The Company considers Corporate Governance as an integral part of good management. The Company's philosophy on Corporate Governance envisages the attainment of the highest levels of transparency, accountability and equity, in all facets of its operations, and all its interactions with the stakeholders including shareholders, employees, customers, government, suppliers and lenders and to build the confidence of the society in general. The Company believes in adopting the philosophy of professionalism, transparency and accountability in all areas and is committed to pursue growth by adhering to the highest national and international standards of Corporate Governance. http://hegltd.com/various- policies/

No concerns/complaints were received relating to ethics, bribery and corruption from any of our stakeholders during financial year 2020-21.

Principle 2

Businesses should provide goods and services that are safe and contribute to sustainability throughout their life cycle.

1. List up to 3 of your products or services whose design has incorporated social or environmental concerns, risks and/or opportunities.

  1. Graphite electrodes
  2. Graphite Fines, flakes and lumps

Refer to Schedule - I of Business Responsibility Report.

  1. For each such product, provide the following details in respect of resource use (energy, water, raw material etc.) per unit of product (optional):
    1. Reduction during sourcing/production/ distribution achieved since the previous year throughout the value chain?
    2. Reduction during usage by consumers (energy, water) has been achieved since the previous year?
  3. Does the company have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing (including transportation)? Yes.

57

HEG LIMITED

Management Report

  1. If yes, what percentage of your inputs was sourced sustainably? Also, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so.
    Our source of needle coke has always been imports and from manufacturers, which are oil refineries. Fuel supplies are all from Indian oil refineries. Other inputs material like pitch and fillers are sourced from Indian manufactures, which are common for both graphite and aluminium industry. Sourcing from both domestic and import sources have been consistent since last 38 years.
    For inward and outward transportation, we are using both sea ways, railways and road transport sources. For import and export items, major part of the journey is covered using sea and rail transport, whereas for domestic supplies, we are relying more on road transportation, for door to door delivery commitments.

4. Has the company taken any steps to procure goods and services from local & small producers, including communities surrounding their place of work?

Yes.

  1. If yes, what steps have been taken to improve their capacity and capability of local and small vendors?

Indian government has come up with the MSME Act in the year 2006 to protect the interest of micro, small and medium enterprises in India.

Towards supporting this cause of the government and community at large, the list of MSME used for sourcing/job contracting were 381 vendors in 2020-21 which included 173 new vendors added to the list of MSME and that their interests are adequately taken care off. The company is also registered on TReDS Platform, an institutional mechanism set up in order to facilitate the trade receivable financing of MSMEs from corporate buyers through multiple financiers.

5. Does the company have a mechanism to recycle products and waste? If yes what is the percentage of recycling of products and waste (separately as <5%, 5-10%, >10%). Also, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so

Yes, 100% of the waste generated after the first process (GEP) is reusable and are a part of our SOP. Our by products like graphite fines are not only re-used in making of graphite electrode and graphite speciality products, but are also sold to the steel industry (as carburisor) also lithium Iron batteries makers (for anode material). We sell these by products to the actual users.

The structural steel scrap is re-melted into steel globally and hence is fully recyclable, thus reducing the mining of natural resources from the earth.

Principle 3

Businesses should promote the well-being of all employees

  1. Please indicate the Total number of employees -Total employees stands at 842 as on 31st March, 2021.
  2. Please indicate the Total number of employees hired on temporary/ contractual/ casual basis - Total 1240 Nos. engaged in temporary / contractual and casual basis.
  3. Please indicate the Number of permanent women employees. 14 Nos.
  4. Please indicate the Number of permanent employees with disabilities : Nil
  5. Do you have an employee association that is recognized by management : Yes, 3 Nos.
  6. What percentage of your permanent employees is members of this recognized employee association? 69% (39% in BMS, 12% in INTUC-1, 18% in INTUC-2)
  7. Please indicate the Number of complaints relating to child labour, forced labour, involuntary labour, sexual harassment in the last financial year and pending, as on the end of the financial year.

No.

Category

No of complaints

No. of complaints

filed during the

pending as on end

financial year

of the financial year

1

Child labour/forced

Nil

Nil

labour/involuntary

labour

2

Sexual harassment

Nil

Nil

3

Discriminatory

Nil

Nil

employment

The Company had undertaken seven Workshops/Awareness programs for prevention against Sexual Harassment at Workplace. The Company has an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) to deal with complaints related to Sexual Harassment.

8. What percentage of your under mentioned employees were given safety & skill up- gradation training in the last year?

  1. Permanent Employees: 95%
  2. Permanent Women Employees: 100%
  3. Casual/Temporary/Contractual Employees: 100%
  4. Employees with Disabilities: N.A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 10:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEG LIMITED
06:18aHEG : Business Responsibility Report 2020-21
PU
07/19HEG LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/13HEG : India Ratings Affirms HEG's Rating at AA- on Strong Financial Profile; Out..
MT
06/29HEG : Annual Return For the FY 2020-21.
PU
06/28HEG : 49th AGM Notice
PU
06/28HEG Limited Proposes Final Dividend
CI
06/21HEG : Email communication to shareholders regarding amendment in taxation provis..
PU
06/19HEG : Annexure-9
PU
06/19HEG : Annexure-8
PU
06/19HEG : Annexure-7
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 563 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2022 9 009 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 85 877 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart HEG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 2 225,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Om Parkash Bahl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEG LIMITED140.64%1 149
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.57%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.50%90 461
NIDEC CORPORATION0.15%68 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC29.89%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.24%57 571