HEG : Business Responsibility Report 2020-21

Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
About this report
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as per its Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 has mandated the inclusion of a "Business Responsibility Report" (BRR) as part of Company's Annual Report for top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization at the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The reporting framework is based on the 'National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business (NVGs)' released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, in July 2011, which contains 9 Principles and Core Elements for each of these 9 Principles. Following is the Fourth Business Responsibility Report of HEG Ltd which is based on the format suggested by the SEBI. Any feedback related to this report may be sent to manish. gulati@lnjbhilwara.com
SECTION A: GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY
Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Company: L23109MP1972PLC008290
Sector(s) that the Company is engaged in (industrial activity code-wise) - Graphite Electrode (NIC Code 329)
List three key products/services that the Company manufactures/provides (as in balance sheet) -
Graphite Electrodes & Power
Total number of locations where business activity is undertaken by the Company
Number of International Locations (Provide details of major 5) - Nil
Number of National Locations - 02
Markets served by the Company - Local / State / National/ International
India, USA, Europe, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, UAE, South Africa .
SECTION B: FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE COMPANY
Paid up Capital (INR) : B38.60 Crores
Total Turnover (INR) : B1,256.23 Crores
Total profit/(Loss) after taxes (INR) : (25.30) Crores
Total Spending on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as percentage of profit after tax (%) : 2%. Please refer to annexure VI of Board Report.
List of activities in which expenditure in 4 above has been incurred:-
Please refer to annexure VI of Board Report.
SECTION C: OTHER DETAILS
Does the Company have any Subsidiary Company/ Companies?
- No.
Do the Subsidiary Company/Companies participate in the BR Initiatives of the parent company? If yes, then indicate the number of such subsidiary company(s) : NA
Do any other entity/entities (e.g. suppliers, distributors etc.) that the Company does business with, participate in the BR initiatives of the Company? If yes, then indicate the percentage of such entity/entities? [Less than 30%, 30-60%, More than 60%] : No
SECTION D: BR INFORMATION
1. Details of Director/Directors responsible for BR
Details of the Director responsible for implementation of the BR policy/policies
DIN : 00060972
Name : Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala
Designation : Chairman, Managing Director & CEO
HEG LIMITED
2021 REPORT
54
ANNUAL
b) Details of the BR head
No.
Particulars
Details
1.
DIN Number (if applicable)
08697512
2.
Name
Shri Manish Gulati
3
Designation
Executive Director
4
Telephone number
07480-405500, 233524 to 233527
5
e-mail id
Manish.gulati@lnjbhilwara.com
2. Principle-wise (as per NVGs) BR Policy/policies
Details of compliance (Reply in Y/N)
No.
Questions
P1
Ethics, transparency
&
accountability
1
Do you
Y
have a policy/
policies for...
2
Has the policy
Y
being formulated in
consultation with the
relevant stakeholders?
3
Does the
NA
policy
conform to any
national / international
standards? If yes,
specify?
(50 words)
4
Has the policy being
Y
approved by the
Board?
Is yes, has it been
signed by MD/ owner/
CEO/ appropriate
Board
Director?
5
Does the company
Y
have a
specified committee
of the Board/ Director/
Official to oversee the
implementation
of the policy?
6
Indicate the
1. Code of Conduct
link for the policy to be
2. Whistle
viewed
Blower Policy
online#
3. Code of Fair Disclosure
of Unpublished
Price Sensitive
Information
4. Policy on
Related
Party
Transactions
5. Policy on
Disclosure on
Material Events
and Information
6. Policy for dealing with
any leak in UPSI and
Whistle Blower Policy for
Employee to report any
leak or suspected leak
of UPSI
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
Sustain-
Employee
Responsive
Promotion
Environ-
Respo-
Inclusive
Customer
ability
well-being
towards
of human
mental
nsible
growth &
value
throughout
stake-
rights
protection
public
equitable
the life-
holders
policy
develop-
cycle of the
adv-
ment
product
ocacy
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
N
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
NA
Y
Y
Y
Y
NA
NA
Y
NA
NA
NA
NEMA
OHSAS
ISO
Standards
18001
14001,
are
ISO 9001
followed
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
NA
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
NA
Y
Y
1. Quality and
1 Code of
1. Whistle
1. Whistle
1. Quality
1. CSR
1. Quality
Safety Policy
Conduct
Blower
Blower
Policy
Policy
Policy
2. Whistle
Policy
Policy
2. Safety
2. Share-
Blower
2. Preven-
2. Preven-
Policy
holders /
Policy
tion,
tion,
3. Enviro-
Investors
3. Preve-
Prohibition
Prohibition
Services
nment
and
and
ntion,
Policy
Redressal
Redressal
Prohibition
against
against
and
Sexual
Sexual
Redressal
Harassment
Harassment
against
of Women
of Women
Sexual
Employees
Employees
Harassment
of Women
3. Dividend
Employees
Distribution
Policy
4. Share-
holder /
Investor
Services
55
HEG LIMITED
Management Report
No.
7
8
9
10
Questions
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
Ethics, transparency
Sustain-
Employee
Responsive
Promotion
Environ-
Respo-
Inclusive
Customer
&
ability
well-being
towards
of human
mental
nsible
growth &
value
accountability
throughout
stake-
rights
protection
public
equitable
the life-
holders
policy
develop-
cycle of the
adv-
ment
product
ocacy
Has the policy
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
NA
Y
Y
been formally
communicated to all
relevant internal and
external stakeholders?
Does the company
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
NA
Y
Y
have in-house structure
to implement the
policy/ policies?
Does the Company
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
NA
Y
Y
have a grievance
redressal mechanism
related to the
policy/ policies to
address stakeholders'
grievances related to
the policy/ policies?
Has the company
N
N
Y, OHSAS
N
N
Yes, ISO
NA
N
N
carried out
18001
14001,
independent audit/
Certification
Certification
evaluation of the
ISO 9001
working of this policy
by an internal or
external agency?
ED, CFO and Internal Audit Department monitor policy implementation and progress on initiatives and actions through periodic reviews.
# Link for Policies
CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Business should conduct and govern themselves with Ethics, Transparency and Accountability
1.
2
Does the policy relating to ethics, bribery and corruption cover only the company? Yes/ No. Does it extend to the Group/Joint Ventures/ Suppliers/Contractors/NGOs / Others?
How many stakeholder complaints have been received in the past financial year and what percentage was satisfactorily resolved by the management? If so, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so.
The Company considers Corporate Governance as an integral part of good management. The Company's philosophy on Corporate Governance envisages the attainment of the highest levels of transparency, accountability and equity, in all facets of its operations, and all its interactions with the stakeholders including shareholders, employees, customers, government, suppliers and lenders and to build the confidence of the society in general. The Company believes in adopting the philosophy of professionalism, transparency and accountability in all areas and is committed to pursue growth by adhering to the highest national and international standards of Corporate Governance. http://hegltd.com/various- policies/
No concerns/complaints were received relating to ethics, bribery and corruption from any of our stakeholders during financial year 2020-21.
Principle 2
Businesses should provide goods and services that are safe and contribute to sustainability throughout their life cycle.
1. List up to 3 of your products or services whose design has incorporated social or environmental concerns, risks and/or opportunities.
Graphite electrodes
Graphite Fines, flakes and lumps
Refer to Schedule - I of Business Responsibility Report.
For each such product, provide the following details in respect of resource use (energy, water, raw material etc.) per unit of product (optional):
Reduction during sourcing/production/ distribution achieved since the previous year throughout the value chain?
Reduction during usage by consumers (energy, water) has been achieved since the previous year?
Does the company have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing (including transportation)? Yes.
57
HEG LIMITED
Management Report
If yes, what percentage of your inputs was sourced sustainably? Also, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so.
Our source of needle coke has always been imports and from manufacturers, which are oil refineries. Fuel supplies are all from Indian oil refineries. Other inputs material like pitch and fillers are sourced from Indian manufactures, which are common for both graphite and aluminium industry. Sourcing from both domestic and import sources have been consistent since last 38 years.
For inward and outward transportation, we are using both sea ways, railways and road transport sources. For import and export items, major part of the journey is covered using sea and rail transport, whereas for domestic supplies, we are relying more on road transportation, for door to door delivery commitments.
4. Has the company taken any steps to procure goods and services from local & small producers, including communities surrounding their place of work?
Yes.
If yes, what steps have been taken to improve their capacity and capability of local and small vendors?
Indian government has come up with the MSME Act in the year 2006 to protect the interest of micro, small and medium enterprises in India.
Towards supporting this cause of the government and community at large, the list of MSME used for sourcing/job contracting were 381 vendors in 2020-21 which included 173 new vendors added to the list of MSME and that their interests are adequately taken care off. The company is also registered on TReDS Platform, an institutional mechanism set up in order to facilitate the trade receivable financing of MSMEs from corporate buyers through multiple financiers.
5. Does the company have a mechanism to recycle products and waste? If yes what is the percentage of recycling of products and waste (separately as <5%, 5-10%, >10%). Also, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so
Yes, 100% of the waste generated after the first process (GEP) is reusable and are a part of our SOP. Our by products like graphite fines are not only re-used in making of graphite electrode and graphite speciality products, but are also sold to the steel industry (as carburisor) also lithium Iron batteries makers (for anode material). We sell these by products to the actual users.
The structural steel scrap is re-melted into steel globally and hence is fully recyclable, thus reducing the mining of natural resources from the earth.
Principle 3
Businesses should promote the well-being of all employees
Please indicate the Total number of employees -Total employees stands at 842 as on 31st March, 2021.
Please indicate the Total number of employees hired on temporary/ contractual/ casual basis - Total 1240 Nos. engaged in temporary / contractual and casual basis.
Please indicate the Number of permanent women employees. 14 Nos.
Please indicate the Number of permanent employees with disabilities : Nil
Do you have an employee association that is recognized by management : Yes, 3 Nos.
What percentage of your permanent employees is members of this recognized employee association? 69% (39% in BMS, 12% in INTUC-1, 18% in INTUC-2)
Please indicate the Number of complaints relating to child labour, forced labour, involuntary labour, sexual harassment in the last financial year and pending, as on the end of the financial year.
No.
Category
No of complaints
No. of complaints
filed during the
pending as on end
financial year
of the financial year
1
Child labour/forced
Nil
Nil
labour/involuntary
labour
2
Sexual harassment
Nil
Nil
3
Discriminatory
Nil
Nil
employment
The Company had undertaken seven Workshops/Awareness programs for prevention against Sexual Harassment at Workplace. The Company has an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) to deal with complaints related to Sexual Harassment.
8. What percentage of your under mentioned employees were given safety & skill up- gradation training in the last year?
Permanent Employees: 95%
Permanent Women Employees: 100%
Casual/Temporary/Contractual Employees: 100%
Employees with Disabilities: N.A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.