HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor Meeting dated 12th December, 2022

HEG/SECTT/2022 10th December, 2022 1 BSE Limited 2 National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, P J Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex MUMBAI - 400 001. Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051. Scrip Code : 509631 Scrip Code : HEG

Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet investor/analyst, namely "Kitara Capital" on 12th December, 2022. It is physical one to one meeting.

The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investor or the Company.

The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited