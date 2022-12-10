HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor Meeting dated 12th December, 2022
12/10/2022 | 12:33pm EST
HEG/SECTT/2022
10th December, 2022
1
BSE Limited
2
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
25th Floor, P J Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Dalal Street
Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051.
Scrip Code : 509631
Scrip Code : HEG
Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet investor/analyst, namely "Kitara Capital" on 12th December, 2022. It is physical one to one meeting.
The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investor or the Company.
The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com
We request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For HEG Limited
VIVEK CHAUD HARY
Digitally signed by VIVEK CHAUDHARY Date: 2022.12.10 21:47:05 +05'30'
(Vivek Chaudhary)
Company Secretary M.No.A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com