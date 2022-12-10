Advanced search
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
2022-12-08
1051.25 INR   -0.73%
HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor Meeting dated 12th December, 2022

12/10/2022 | 12:33pm EST
HEG/SECTT/2022

10th December, 2022

1

BSE Limited

2

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P J Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

MUMBAI - 400 001.

Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051.

Scrip Code : 509631

Scrip Code : HEG

Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet investor/analyst, namely "Kitara Capital" on 12th December, 2022. It is physical one to one meeting.

The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investor or the Company.

The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited

VIVEK CHAUD HARY

Digitally signed by VIVEK CHAUDHARY Date: 2022.12.10 21:47:05 +05'30'

(Vivek Chaudhary)

Company Secretary M.No. A-13263 heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2022


© Publicnow 2022
