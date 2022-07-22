HEG : Notice of 50th Annual General Meeting. 07/22/2022 | 09:54am EDT Send by mail :

HEG LIMITED CIN: L23109MP1972PLC008290 Registered Office: Mandideep (Near Bhopal), Distt. Raisen - 462 046, (M.P.), Phone: 07480-233524, 233525, Fax : 07480-233522 Corporate Office: Bhilwara Towers, A - 12, Sector - 1, Noida - 201 301 (U.P.), Phone: 0120-4390300 (EPABX), Fax: 0120-4277841 E-mail:heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com; Website: www.hegltd.com NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given that the 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of HEG LIMITED will be held on Thursday, 1st September, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means ("VC/OAVM"), without physical presence of members at the AGM venue to transact businesses as set out in this notice. The venue of the AGM shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at Mandideep (Near Bhopal), Distt. Raisen - 462 046, Madhya Pradesh. The following businesses will be transacted at the AGM: Ordinary Business: To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2022, the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2022 and the Report of Auditors thereon.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2022, the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2022 and the report of Auditors thereon, as circulated to the Members and laid before the meeting, be considered, received and adopted." To declare a Final Dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the recommendation of the Board of Directors, final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at the rate of 400% i.e. Rs. 40/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, be and is hereby declared and that the same be paid, to those members whose name appears on the Company's register of members as on the close of business hours on Thursday, 25 th August, 2022." To appoint a Director in place of Shri Manish Gulati (holding DIN: 08697512), who retires by rotation in terms of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 (6) and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time ("Act"), Shri Manish Gulati (holding DIN: 08697512) who retires by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation." To appoint a Director in place of Smt. Vinita Singhania (holding DIN: 00042983), who retires by rotation in terms of Section 152 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 (6) and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time ("Act"), Smt. Vinita Singhania (holding DIN: 00042983) who retires by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation." To Re-appoint M/s SCV & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 000235N/ N500089) as Statutory Auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration, for a second term of five consecutive years.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time (including any statutory modification(s) and re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), M/s. SCV & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000235N/ N500089), be and is hereby re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of this (50 th ) annual general meeting until the conclusion of the 55 th annual general meeting of the Company, on such remuneration as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Statutory Auditors from time to time.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and/or any person authorised by Board be and is severally authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to this resolution and to do all acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, expedient & desirable for the purpose of giving effect to the above." 1 Special Business: To approve the appointment of Shri Davinder Kumar Chugh, (holding DIN: 09020244), as an Independent Director. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 149, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and Schedule IV thereto and the Rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any amendment(s), statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), Shri Davinder Kumar Chugh, (holding DIN: 09020244), who was appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company w.e.f. 11 th August, 2021 by the Board of Directors upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company and who holds office upto the date of this Annual General Meeting in terms of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, and who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and who is eligible for appointment and in respect of whom, the Company has received a notice in writing from a member under Section 160(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, proposing his candidature for the office of Director of the Company, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, whose term shall not be subject to retirement by rotation, for a first term of five consecutive years with effect from 11 th August, 2021 upto 10 th August, 2026.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution." To approve the modification in remuneration of Shri Manish Gulati (holding DIN: 08697512), Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company .

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT the Special Resolution passed by Members pursuant to provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 2(51) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule V thereto and rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the 49 th Annual General Meeting held on 28 th July, 2021 in connection with payment of Remuneration to Shri Manish Gulati, Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation which would be valid for a period commencing from 1 st April, 2021 to 31 st March, 2024, be and is hereby noted.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Members do hereby approve the addition of following sub head under the Category 'C' after point no. iii) of Remuneration of Shri Manish Gulati, Executive Director:

"iv) Variable Pay Allowance: As per policy of the Company subject to maximum of 16% of Total Fixed Salary"

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT other terms and conditions of Shareholders' resolution passed in the 49 th Annual General Meeting would remain same.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT post inclusion of above head, the remuneration including the detailed terms of Shri Manish Gulati, Executive Director is set out as under for a period commencing from 1 st April, 2021 to 31 st March, 2024. Basic salary Rs. 2,94,028/- per month with an annual increase upto 15%. Commission 0.5% of the net profits of the Company as computed in the manner laid down in Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013 subject to the maximum limit of Rs. 1 Crore. Other Allowances Rs. 2,37,340/- per month with an annual increase upto 15%. Perquisites & Variable Pay In addition to the salary, Shri Manish Gulati is entitled to the following perquisites: Allowances Category 'A' Housing: The expenditure incurred by the Company on hiring unfurnished accommodation for him subject to a ceiling, namely, 60% of the basic salary or In case the accommodation is owned by the Company, 10% of the basic salary shall be deducted by the Company, or In case no accommodation is provided by the Company, a house rent allowance subject to a ceiling of 60% of the basic salary. II) Gas, Electricity and Water The expenditure incurred by the Company on Gas, Electricity and Water shall be valued as per Income- tax Rules, 1962 and will be subject to a ceiling of 10% of basic salary. III) Leave Travel Assistance Rs. 4,000/- per month. IV) Club Fees Fees, subject to a maximum of two clubs will be allowed. This will not include admission and life membership fees. V) Personal Accident Insurance Of an amount, the annual premium of which shall not exceed Rs. 10,000/-. For the purpose of this category, "family" means the spouse, dependent children and dependent parents. 2 Category 'B' i) Provident Fund Company's contribution to provident fund shall be as per the rules of the Company. ii) Superannuation Company's contribution to superannuation fund shall be in accordance with the rules of the Company. iii) Gratuity As per Rules of the Company. Category 'C' i) Car Provision of car for use on Company's business. Use of car for private purpose shall be billed by the Company. ii) Telephone and Mobile Reimbursement of Residential Telephone and Mobile usage expenses as per policy of the Company. iii) Furnishing and other Loans Furnishing and other Loans as per the policy of the Company. iv) Variable Pay Allowance As per policy of the Company subject to maximum of 16% of Total Fixed Salary. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in terms of provisions of Section 2(51) of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri Manish Gulati, Executive Director shall also continue to act as KMP (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the above remuneration will be paid subject to the provisions of schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution." 8. To ratify the remuneration of Cost Auditors for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2023. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, M/s. N.D. Birla & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration Number 000028) who were appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company, to conduct the audit of the cost records for the financial year ending 31st March 2023, be paid the remuneration of Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupees Three Lakhs only) plus applicable taxes and out of pocket expenses that may be incurred by them during the course of audit. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things, as they may, in their absolute discretion, deem necessary to give effect to this resolution" By order of the Board of Directors For HEG Limited Sd/- Vivek Chaudhary Place : Noida (U.P.) Company Secretary Date: 12th July, 2022 ACS: 13263 Registered Office Mandideep (Near Bhopal) Distt.Raisen - 462046, (M.P.) CIN: L23109MP1972PLC008290 E-mail:heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com Website: www.hegltd.com Phone: 07480-233524, 233525, Fax: 07480-233522 NOTES: An Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") relating to the special business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) is annexed hereto. The Board of Directors have considered and decided to include the Item Nos. 6 to 8 given above as Special Business in the forthcoming AGM, as they are unavoidable in nature. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic in last couple of years and still continuing, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') through its various circulars from time to time issued during April 2020 and May 2020, read with General Circular Nos. 20/2020 dated 5 th May, 2020, and latest being circular no. 02/2022 dated 5 th May, 2022, allowed companies whose AGMs were due in the year 2022, to conduct their AGMs on or before 31 st December, 2022, in accordance with the requirements provided in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the General Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5 th May, 2020 ("MCA Circulars"). The Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') also vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/ CIR/P/2022/62 dated 13 th May, 2022 ("SEBI Circulars) have provided the relaxation upto 31 st December, 2022, from compliance of Regulation 36(1)(b) and Regulation 44(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"). In compliance with these Circulars, provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the 50 th AGM of the Company is being conducted through VC/OAVM Facility, which does not require physical presence of members at a common venue. The Members can attend and participate in the AGM through VC/OAVM only. Further, the Company will be availing remote e-voting/e-voting system for casting vote during AGM from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). 3 Further, In accordance with the aforesaid Circulars, the Notice of the AGM along with Annual Report 2021-22 are being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories. The Company shall send the physical copy of Annual Report 2021-22 to those Members who request the same at heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.commentioning their Folio No./DP ID and Client ID. The Notice convening the 50th AGM along with the Annual Report 2021-22 will also be available on the website of the Company at www.hegltd.com, websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.comrespectively and the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com. In terms of the MCA & SEBI Circulars since the physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with, there is no requirement of appointment of proxies. Accordingly, the facility of appointment of proxies by Members under Section 105 of the Act will not be available for the 50 th AGM. However, in pursuance of Section 112 and Section 113 of the Act, representatives of the Members may be appointed for the purpose of voting through remote e-Voting, for participation in the 50 th AGM through VC/OAVM Facility only. Therefore, attendance slip and route map are not annexed to this notice. M/s SCV & Co. LLP having (Firm Registration No. 000235N/N500089), Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company will hold office until the conclusion of the 50 th Annual General Meeting of the Company. In this regard item no. 5 for re-appointment of M/s SCV & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, as statutory Auditors of the Company and fixation of remuneration, for a second term of five consecutive years placed for approval of shareholders as Ordinary Resolution. An explanatory statement pursuant to Regulation 36(5) of Listing Regulations in relation to this, is annexed hereto. The Members attending the AGM through VC/OAVM shall be counted for purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 26 th August, 2022 to Thursday, 1 st September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM. The Company's Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) for its Share Registry Work (Physical and Electronic) is MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited, having its office at F-65, First Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020, Phone: 011-41406149 - 52, Fax: 011-41709881, Website: www.mcsregistrars.com , E-mail Id: helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com . Members are requested to note that under Section 124 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (IEPF Rules), the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) constituted by the Central Government of India. The Company had, accordingly, transferred the unpaid and unclaimed final dividend amounting to Rs. 38.40 Lakhs for financial year 2013-14 to the IEPF within the stipulated time period.

Information regarding unpaid and unclaimed dividend in respect of dividends declared up to the financial year 2020-21 reported/filed in Form No. IEPF-2 after the 49 th AGM of the Company held on 28 th July, 2021, has been uploaded on the Company's website: www.hegltd.com under 'Investors' section. The said information is also available on the website of IEPF Authority i.e. www.iepf.gov.in . Further, details of unpaid and unclaimed dividend lying with the Company can be accessed through the link http://hegltd.com/unpaid-unclaimed-amounts/

The concerned members are requested to verify the details of their unclaimed amounts, if any, from the said websites and write to the Company's Secretarial department at Corporate Office / RTA before the same becoming due for transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. Members are requested to note that, pursuant to the provision of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended ('IEPF Rules'), all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the demat account of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority ('IEPF Authority'). The Company has, during financial year 2021-22, transferred to the IEPF Authority all shares in respect of which dividend had remained unpaid or unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more as on the due date of transfer, i.e. 30 th September, 2021. Details of shares so far transferred to the IEPF Authority are available on the website of the Company at http://hegltd.com/transfer-of-shares-to-iepf/

The Members / claimants whose shares, unclaimed dividend, etc. have been transferred to the IEPF Authority may claim the shares/unclaimed dividend by making an application to IEPF Authority in Web Form No. IEPF-5 (available on the Website: www.iepf.gov.in ) as per the procedure prescribed in the IEPF Rules. The procedure in brief is as under: Make an online application in Form IEPF -5 available on the website www.iepf.gov.in along with fee as prescribed by Central Government from time to time (presently nil fee). Send a copy of the online application duly signed by claimant along with all documents mentioned in Form IEPF-5 in physical to the Nodal Officer of the Company at its Corporate Office at Bhilwara Towers, A-12,Sector-1,Noida-201301(U.P.) Ph: 0120-4390300 for verification of his/her claim. The Company shall, within 30 days of receipt of the claim form, send an online verification report to the IEPF Authority alongwith all documents submitted by claimant. On verification, the IEPF Authority shall release the shares directly to the claimant. 4 Further please note that unclaimed / unpaid dividend for financial year 2014-15 will be due for transfer on 23rd October, 2022. In order to provide an opportunity to claim unclaimed / unpaid dividend for the financial year 2014-15 and onward, individual letter to concerned shareholders (who have not yet claimed the dividend for seven consecutive year or more and whose dividend and shares are liable to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund / IEPF Authority) have been sent by registered post at their address registered in the Company's / Company's RTA record, in accordance with IEPF Rules 2016 as amended time to time. In case of members have any queries on the subject matter, they may write to our RTA or Company Secretary at Corporate Office of the Company at Bhilwara Towers, A-12,Sector-1,Noida-201301(U.P.) or send an email at heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.comor by calling at Company telephone no. 0120-4390300 (Extn. 492). The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated the submission of Permanent Account Number (PAN) by every participant in the Securities Market. Members holding shares in electronic form are therefore, requested to submit the PAN to their Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their demat accounts. Members holding the shares in physical form can submit their PAN details to the Company/RTA. Manner of registering/updating email address, bank account details etc.:

Members are requested to intimate/update changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, email address, telephone/mobile numbers, Permanent Account Number (PAN), mandates, nominations, power of attorney, bank details such as name of the bank and branch details, bank account number, MICR code, IFSC code, etc. (along with duly cancelled cheque leaf stating the said details) to their Depository Participant in case the shares are held by them in electronic form or to the Company's RTA in case the shares are held by them in physical form, which will help the Company and the Company's RTA to provide efficient and better services.

SEBI in the recent past vide its inter-alia circular dated 3 rd November, 2021 and 14 th December, 2021 has mandated shareholders holding securities in physical form to furnish PAN, Nomination Details, Contact details (Address with PIN, Mobile number and Email address), Bank account details and Specimen signature before they could avail any investor service. Accordingly, w.e.f. 1 st January, 2022, the RTA have started not to process any service requests or complaints received from the holder(s) / claimant(s), till PAN, KYC and Nomination documents/details are received/ updated. Folios wherein any one of the above mentioned details are not available by April 01, 2023, shall be frozen. The relevant forms prescribed by SEBI for furnishing the above details are available on the website of the Company at www.hegltd.com . The concerned shareholders are requested to register/ update the above mentioned details by submitting the prescribed forms duly filled and signed by the registered holders, by e-mail from their registered e-mail address to heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com or by submitting a physical copy thereof to the RTA, MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited, having its office at F-65, First Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020,E-mail Id: helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com .

Members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holding to dematerialized form to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and for ease of portfolio management. Members can contact the Company or RTA for assistance in this regard.

Further, members who hold shares in physical mode in multiple folios in identical names or joint holding in the same order of names are requested to send the share certificates to RTA, for consolidation into a single folio. For this, shareholder shall send Investor Service Request duly filled up in Form ISR-4 along with the documents / details specified therein, to Company's RTA. The said format is available at the websites of Company and Company's RTA as mentioned in note no. 14A.

Members holding shares in dematerialized mode are also requested to register / update their PAN, Nomination Details, Contact details (Address with PIN, Mobile number and Email address), Bank account details and Specimen signature with their respective Depository Participants (DPs), in case any of the said details are yet not updated or any change in the said details.

The Company has also sent individual letters to all the Members holding shares of the Company in physical form for furnishing their PAN, KYC details and Nomination pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_ RTAMB/P/ CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021 in Form ISR-1. The Form ISR-1 is also available on the website of the Company at https://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Investor-Service-Request1.pdf Attention of the Members holding shares of the Company in physical form is invited to go through and submit the said Form ISR - 1.

