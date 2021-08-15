Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HEG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEG : Q1 of FY2021-22 Results – Investor Presentation

08/15/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEG LIMITED

Investor Presentation

Performance Highlights

Q1 of FY 2021-22

HEG is part of LNJ Bhilwara group a diversified, reputed and large Indian business house having more than five decades of industrial experience and presence in

THE FAMILY TREE

IT Enabled Services

Buds flower in our service sector offerings.

  • Bhilwara Infotech Ltd. - IT Software
  • Bhilwara Scribe Pvt. Ltd. - Medical transcription

Textiles

The roots of our Group heritage

  • RSWM Ltd.
  • Maral Overseas Ltd.
  • BSL Ltd.
  • BMD Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.

Power Generation & Power Consultancy

The branches spread forth, powered by

  • Bhilwara Energy Ltd.
  • Malana Power Company Ltd.
  • AD Hydro Power Ltd.

Graphite Electrodes

Standing tall, the shaft supports the branches

  • HEG Limited

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

2

HEG Limited - Profile

  • HEG Limited is a leading graphite electrode manufacturer & exporter globally.
  • Exports approximately 70% of its production to about 30 countries around the world.
  • Diversified customers - supplying large portion of production to top 20 steel companies of the world.
  • Graphite electrodes manufacturing plant (capacity of 80,000 tons /Year) located at Mandideep in MP, India - is the largest single-site facility in the world. Further expanding to 100,000 tons in by early 2023.
  • Captive power generation capacity of around 76.5 mw (2 thermal power plants & 1 hydro power plant)

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

World's Largest Single Site Graphite Electrode Plant

3

Business Overview

  • HEG is among the world's top five graphite electrode manufacturers
  • Steel production levels started improving in rest of the world excluding China since Oct'20 and prices started moving up resulting in increased profitability of steel companies.
  • The excess inventories of graphite electrodes have been liquidated and now steel companies are working at normal inventory levels.
  • The increase in steel production and normalisation of electrode inventory levels have resulted in increase of electrodes demand thus increasing our capacity utilisation levels.
  • Electrode prices have started firming up from Q1 FY 21-22 & are expected to improve further

Graphite Electrode Capacity (KMT/Year)

230

210

98

96

80

32

27

GrafTech Showa GIL

Tokai HEG

NCK

SEC

Denk0

Carbon

HEG Sales share among Exports & Domestic Market

Export (%) Domestic (%)

80%

80%

68%

75%

75%

73%

65%

62%

32%

35%

20%

20%

38%

25%

25%

27%

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2021 05:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEG LIMITED
01:32aHEG : Q1 of FY2021-22 Results – Investor Presentation
PU
08/11Heg Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/01HEG : Transcript of 49th Annual General Meeting dated 28th July, 2021
PU
07/28HEG Limited Approves Declaration of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 202..
CI
07/24HEG : Business Responsibility Report 2020-21
PU
07/19HEG LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/13HEG : India Ratings Affirms HEG's Rating at AA- on Strong Financial Profile; Out..
MT
06/29HEG : Annual Return For the FY 2020-21.
PU
06/28HEG : 49th AGM Notice
PU
06/28HEG Limited Proposes Final Dividend
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 563 M 398 M 398 M
Net income 2022 9 009 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 90 618 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart HEG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 347,90 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Om Parkash Bahl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEG LIMITED153.92%1 221
KEYENCE CORPORATION10.98%142 197
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE29.33%100 440
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.73%68 004
EATON CORPORATION PLC39.15%66 813
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.29.54%62 016