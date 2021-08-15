HEG : Q1 of FY2021-22 Results – Investor Presentation

HEG is among the world's top five graphite electrode manufacturers

Steel production levels started improving in rest of the world excluding China since Oct'20 and prices started moving up resulting in increased profitability of steel companies.

The excess inventories of graphite electrodes have been liquidated and now steel companies are working at normal inventory levels.

The increase in steel production and normalisation of electrode inventory levels have resulted in increase of electrodes demand thus increasing our capacity utilisation levels.