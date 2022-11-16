HEG : Q2 of FY 2022-23 Results – Investors Presentation
Sub:
Investors presentation on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the
quarter & half year ended 30
th September, 2022.
Please find enclosed a copy of Investors Presentation on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30
th September, 2022 for your information and record please.
The copy of same is also being uploaded on the website of the Company.
HEG LIMITED Investor Presentation
Performance Highlights Q2 of FY 2022-23
HEG is part of LNJ Bhilwara group a diversified, reputed and large Indian business house having more than five decades of industrial experience and presence in
IT Enabled Services
Buds flower in our service sector offerings.
Bhilwara Infotech Ltd. - IT Software
Bhilwara Scribe Pvt. Ltd. - Medical transcription
Textiles
The roots of our Group heritage
RSWM Ltd.
Maral Overseas Ltd.
BSL Ltd.
BMD Pvt. Ltd.
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.
THE FAMILY TREE
Power Generation & Power Consultancy
The branches spread forth, powered by
Bhilwara Energy Ltd.
Malana Power Company Ltd.
AD Hydro Power Ltd.
Graphite Electrodes
Standing tall, the shaft supports the branches
• HEG Limited
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
2
Graphite Electrode (GE) Industry - Our Unique Strengths
GE- An indispensable material for Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) for Steel production
They are used as electrical conductors in Electric Arc Furnaces to generate heat to melt steel scrap.
High Entry Barrier - HEG the last new entrant in the world -1976
EAF Steel emits one fourth the carbon emission in the environment as compared to same Steel produced by traditional Blast Furnaces
World production of Steel, through EAF without China, is around 47% of total, while China's production through EAF currently is around 11 % and is likely to go up to around 15-20% by 2025.
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
3
HEG Limited - Profile
HEG Limited is a leading graphite electrode manufacturer & exporter globally.
Exports approximately 70% of its production to about 30 countries around the world.
Diversified customers - supplying large portion of production to top 20 steel companies of the world.
Graphite electrodes manufacturing plant (capacity of 80,000 tons /Year) located at Mandideep in MP, India - is the largest single-site facility in the world. Further expanding to 100,000 tons by early 2023.
Captive power generation capacity of around 76.5 mw (2 thermal power plants & 1 hydro power plant)
World's Largest Single Site Graphite Electrode Plant
HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group
4
Sales 2023
29 916 M
370 M
370 M
Net income 2023
5 926 M
73,2 M
73,2 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
6,62x
Yield 2023
5,02%
Capitalization
39 190 M
484 M
484 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,09x
Nbr of Employees
837
Free-Float
40,1%
