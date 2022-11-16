Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HEG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
1015.40 INR   -0.94%
01:09pHeg : Q2 of FY 2022-23 Results – Investors Presentation
PU
11/15Heg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 17th November, 2022
PU
11/13HEG to Foray into Manufacturing Graphite Anodes for Lithium-Ion Cells
MT
HEG : Q2 of FY 2022-23 Results – Investors Presentation

11/16/2022 | 01:09pm EST
HEG/SECTT/2022

16th November, 2022

1

BSE Limited

2

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P J Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

MUMBAI - 400 001.

Bandra (E),MUMBAI - 400 051.

Scrip Code : 509631

Scrip Code : HEG

Sub:

Investors presentation on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the

quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2022.

Dear Sirs,

Please find enclosed a copy of Investors Presentation on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2022 for your information and record please.

The copy of same is also being uploaded on the website of the Company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited

VIVEK CHAUDHARY

Digitally signed by VIVEK CHAUDHARY

Date: 2022.11.16 22:45:30 +05'30'

Vivek Chaudhary

Company Secretary A-13263 heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

Encl: As above

HEG LIMITED Investor Presentation

Performance Highlights Q2 of FY 2022-23

HEG is part of LNJ Bhilwara group a diversified, reputed and large Indian business house having more than five decades of industrial experience and presence in

IT Enabled Services

Buds flower in our service sector offerings.

  • Bhilwara Infotech Ltd. - IT Software
  • Bhilwara Scribe Pvt. Ltd. - Medical transcription

Textiles

The roots of our Group heritage

  • RSWM Ltd.
  • Maral Overseas Ltd.
  • BSL Ltd.
  • BMD Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.

THE FAMILY TREE

Power Generation & Power Consultancy

The branches spread forth, powered by

  • Bhilwara Energy Ltd.
  • Malana Power Company Ltd.
  • AD Hydro Power Ltd.

Graphite Electrodes

Standing tall, the shaft supports the branches

• HEG Limited

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

2

Graphite Electrode (GE) Industry - Our Unique Strengths

  • GE- An indispensable material for Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) for Steel production
  • They are used as electrical conductors in Electric Arc Furnaces to generate heat to melt steel scrap.
  • High Entry Barrier - HEG the last new entrant in the world -1976
  • EAF Steel emits one fourth the carbon emission in the environment as compared to same Steel produced by traditional Blast Furnaces
  • World production of Steel, through EAF without China, is around 47% of total, while China's production through EAF currently is around 11 % and is likely to go up to around 15-20% by 2025.

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

3

HEG Limited - Profile

  • HEG Limited is a leading graphite electrode manufacturer & exporter globally.
  • Exports approximately 70% of its production to about 30 countries around the world.
  • Diversified customers - supplying large portion of production to top 20 steel companies of the world.
  • Graphite electrodes manufacturing plant (capacity of 80,000 tons /Year) located at Mandideep in MP, India - is the largest single-site facility in the world. Further expanding to 100,000 tons by early 2023.
  • Captive power generation capacity of around 76.5 mw (2 thermal power plants & 1 hydro power plant)

World's Largest Single Site Graphite Electrode Plant

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 18:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 29 916 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2023 5 926 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,62x
Yield 2023 5,02%
Capitalization 39 190 M 484 M 484 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 837
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart HEG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 015,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Riju Jhunjhunwala Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEG LIMITED-43.22%489
KEYENCE CORPORATION-16.93%104 562
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.25%81 301
EATON CORPORATION PLC-6.04%64 583
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.45%56 881
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.43%37 145