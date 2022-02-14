Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HEG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEG : Q3 of FY2021-22 Results – Investors Presentation

02/14/2022 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEG LIMITED

Investor Presentation

Performance Highlights

Q3 of FY 2021-22

HEG is part of LNJ Bhilwara group a diversified, reputed and large Indian business house having more than five decades of industrial experience and presence in

IT Enabled Services

Buds flower in our service sector offerings.

  • Bhilwara Infotech Ltd. - IT Software
  • Bhilwara Scribe Pvt. Ltd. - Medical transcription

Textiles

The roots of our Group heritage

  • RSWM Ltd.
  • Maral Overseas Ltd.
  • BSL Ltd.
  • BMD Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.

THE FAMILY TREE

Power Generation & Power Consultancy

The branches spread forth, powered by

  • Bhilwara Energy Ltd.
  • Malana Power Company Ltd.
  • AD Hydro Power Ltd.

Graphite Electrodes

Standing tall, the shaft supports the branches

• HEG Limited

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

2

HEG Limited - Profile

  • HEG Limited is a leading graphite electrode manufacturer & exporter globally.
  • Exports approximately 70% of its production to about 30 countries around the world.
  • Diversified customers - supplying large portion of production to top 20 steel companies of the world.
  • Graphite electrodes manufacturing plant (capacity of 80,000 tons /Year) located at Mandideep in MP, India - is the largest single-site facility in the world. Further expanding to 100,000 tons by end 2022.
  • Captive power generation capacity of around 76.5 mw (2 thermal power plants & 1 hydro power plant)

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

World's Largest Single Site Graphite Electrode Plant

3

Business Overview

Graphite Electrode Capacity (KMT/Year)

• HEG is among the world's top five graphite electrode manufacturers

• Steel production levels have improved significantly in last one year in rest of the world

excluding China.

• The Steel prices touched record levels recently resulting in record high margins for steel

230

210

companies globally .

98

96

• Electrode prices have improved Q-o-Q & are expected to strengthen further.

80

32

27

• Prices of Needle coke & few other inputs are also increasing Q-o-Q.

GrafTech Showa

GIL

Tokai

HEG

NCK

SEC

Denk0

Carbon

HEG Sales share among Exports & Domestic Market

Export (%)

Domestic (%)

80%

80%

68%

75%

75%

73%

65%

62%

32%

35%

20%

20%

38%

25%

25%

27%

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

HEG Ltd © LNJ Bhilwara Group

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 12:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEG LIMITED
02/11HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting on 15th February,..
PU
01/14HEG : Report on Corporate Governance for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021
PU
2021HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting – 17th Dece..
PU
2021HEG : Q2FY22 Earnings Conference Call
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : HEG Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 12, 2021
CI
2021Q2 of FY2021-22 Results – Investor Presentation
PU
2021Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting – 12th Novembe..
PU
2021HEG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021HEG : Report on Corporate Governance for the quarter ended 30th September, 2021
PU
2021HEG : Q1FY22 Earnings Conference Call
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 555 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2022 6 539 M 86,8 M 86,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,59x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 56 147 M 745 M 745 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart HEG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 454,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Riju Jhunjhunwala Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEG LIMITED-18.65%745
KEYENCE CORPORATION-16.49%126 294
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.08%92 620
EATON CORPORATION PLC-12.82%60 053
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.90%56 276
NIDEC CORPORATION-23.89%51 788