HEG : Q3 of FY2021-22 Results – Investors Presentation

HEG Limited is a leading graphite electrode manufacturer & exporter globally.
Exports approximately 70% of its production to about 30 countries around the world.
Diversified customers - supplying large portion of production to top 20 steel companies of the world.
Graphite electrodes manufacturing plant (capacity of 80,000 tons /Year) located at Mandideep in MP, India - is the largest single-site facility in the world. Further expanding to 100,000 tons by end 2022.
Captive power generation capacity of around 76.5 mw (2 thermal power plants & 1 hydro power plant)