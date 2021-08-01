HEG : Transcript of 49th Annual General Meeting dated 28th July, 2021 08/01/2021 | 09:52am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company Secretary: Vivek Chaudhary Vivek Chaudhary: Good Morning Dear shareholders. I Vivek Chaudhary, Company Secretary of HEG Limited, participating from Noida, welcome you all to this 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company. We have to inform you that around 70 shareholders have joined as of now. As you are aware that in view of continuing COVID-19pandemic and pursuant to MCA & SEBI circulars, the AGM is being held through VC/OAVM facility provided by NSDL without the physical presence of the Members at the venue. The venue of the AGM shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at Mandideep (Near Bhopal), Distt. Raisen - 462 046, Madhya Pradesh. Now I request all the Directors, Group CFO, CFO, Statutory Auditors & Secretarial Auditors to say their name & place from where they are participating. Over to our Chairman Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala Ji. Ravi Jhunjhunwala: Good Morning everyone. I am Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, Member of Stakeholder Relationship Committee and Chairman, CSR Committee of the Company. I am participating from New Delhi. I now request everybody, all the other Directors to mention their name and from where they are joining. Ramni Nirula: Good Morning everyone. I am Ramni Nirula, joining this AGM from my residence in Delhi. Dr. Kamal Gupta: I am Kamal Gupta joining from my residence at Noida. Vinita Singhania: Good Morning this is Vinita Singhania, Director and Member of the CSR Committee participating from Delhi. Thank you. Shekhar Agarwal: I am Shekhar Aggrwal, joining from Noida. Jayant Davar: My name is Jayant Davar, Independent Director, joining from Mumbai. Satish Chand Mehta: I am Satish Chand Mehta. I am an Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the CSR committee. I am joining the meeting from Jaipur. Thank you. Dr. O.P. Bahl: Good morning everybody. This is Dr. O. P. Bahl, Independent Director of the Company and Member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder's Relationship Committee and also authorized by the Chairman of the Committee to be here in the AGM. I am participating at the AGM from my home in Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand. Thank you. Manish Gulati: I am Manish Gulati, Executive Director of the Company and I am participating from our plant in Mandideep, near Bhopal. Vivek Chaudhary: Group CFO, Shri O.P Ajmera Ji. O.P. Ajmera: I am O.P Ajmera. I am joining from Noida office. Vivek Chaudhary: CFO, Shri Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja: I am Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja, CFO of the Company and participating from Bhopal. Sanjiv Mohan: I am Sanjeev Mohan, representing SCV & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditorsof the Company and I am participating in the meeting from Ludhiana. Vivek Chaudhary: Shri Saket Sharma, Secretarial Auditor & Scrutinizer. Saket Sharma: Good Morning everyone. I am Saket Sharma, representing GSK & Associates. I am Secretarial Auditor of the Company, as well as a scrutinizer for this Annual General Meeting. Thank you. Vivek Chaudhary: Thank you all the panelists for brief introduction. In compliance of the provisions of the Company's Act 2013, Secretarial Standard -n2 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the remote e-voting facility was provided by the Company starting from Saturday 24th July 2021 at 9:00 AM and ended on Tuesday 27th July 2021 at 5:00 PM. The Company is also providing an e-voting facility during the proceedings of AGM to enable members to cast their votes who have not done through remote e-voting. Members may note that all the documents referred to in the accompanying Notice and Explanatory Statements, shall be available for inspection during the Annual General Meeting. The Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their Shareholding maintained under Section 170 of the Act, the Register of Contracts or arrangements in which Directors are interested under Section 189 of the Act shall be available for inspection during the AGM. Members may note that pursuant to provisions of Articles of Association of the Company, Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairperson of the Board shall preside as Chairperson at every general meeting of the Company. Now, I request our Chairman of Board to kindly Chair the proceedings of the Meeting. Over to Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala ji. Ravi Jhunjhunwala: Thank you Vivek. Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen. A very warm welcome to everyone present today at the 49th Annual General Meeting of your Company. I hope you and your loved ones are all well and safe during this trying period of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the requisite quorum is there, I declare the meeting as open. I, Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of the Company is interested in item No.5 of the notice. Therefore, I would request Dr O.P. Bahl, Independent Director of the Company to take the chair with the permission of all the members present when this item will be taken up later. Friends, I trust you are all well and safe. As I ink this statement, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has ebbed leaving behind a trail of pain and suffering. My heart goes out to all the families who have been impacted by this health emergency. The year that was FY21 started on a dismal note as India stepped into a lockdown. But soon India bounced back with considerable momentum. Steel demand witnessed traction as did steel prices which shot up in the second half of the year. India ended on a high note which was considerably heart- warming. From HEG's perspective, the year was challenging. The abruptness in the operating ecosystem caught every player in the industry off-guard. On the one hand we had to contend with reduced demand owing to a slowdown in economic activity across the world. On the other we needed to minimise losses. Graphite electrode prices dropped sharply even as most graphite electrode manufacturers remained saddled with highcost raw material inventory created in anticipation of healthy demand for graphite electrode. Our financials is a replication of this reality… we ended FY21 with a 42% drop in Revenue from Operations and a Net Loss of Rs. 25.30 crore. I am not overtly concerned about these numbers because there is a positive undercurrent that gives me optimism for the future. We reported the highest capacity utilisation among our peer group. It suggests that we have sustained our competitive edge in the global marketplace leading to a growing acceptance of our graphite electrodes. The year that could be FY22 appears to be positive. My optimism stems from two important realities. Lag effect: We witnessed a strong uptick in the fortunes of the steel industry (demand and prices upped) towards the close of FY21. It should cascade into increased graphite electrode volumes and improved realisation in FY22.This is because the graphite electrode industry generally lags demand recovery in the steel industry due to its position in the steel producers supply chain. Moreover, we have exhausted our high- cost needle coke inventory in FY21.This should improve business profitability. Growth impact: The steel industry should report healthy growth in CY22 assuming that the global GDP will grow by about 3% in CY22 (as per IMF estimates). The steel growth being closely linked to GDP growth mirrors this number. With the operational graphite electrode capacity delicately balanced between demand and supply, the additional demand should improve the prospects of the graphite electrode industry in FY22. Over the medium-term A global research house suggests that China aspires to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. This would require it to reduce/shut operations of high carbon emitting sectors. Steel, in all likelihood, could feature in this list. There appears to be substance in this aspiration as Chinese Authorities have recently ordered cuts at some of its steel-producing hubs. They estimate steel mills there will cut production by 20% to 30% in 2021. This could buoy the prospects for the global steel industry, especially the EAF steel sector (a considerably lesser polluting route for manufacturing steel). These developments augur well for the graphite electrode sector, and us. The immediate challenge The more intense and aggressive second wave of Covid-19 significantly disrupted the progress of India and the confidence of our fellow Indians. Thankfully, the pandemic curve has been flattened largely owing to all the brave hearts who have fought this battle. We at HEG, salute them for their courage, passion and perseverance in helping the fellow Indian. While this health emergency will impact economic progress in the first quarter of FY22, a resilient India is sure to rebound with speed. Going forward, I believe things will only get better. In closing HEG appears perfectly positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities effectively Our liquidity strength, a deleveraged organisation and a gross cash pool of Rs.1521 crore as on March 31, 2021 provide strength to overcome adversities.

Our people's 'will do' attitude enables the Company to surge ahead against all challenges.

Our additional brownfield capacity of 20,000 TPA will be commissioned by early 2023.With no other new graphite electrode capacity on the anvil, we should be able to service a larger share of the additional demand. While we refrain from making any predictions or estimates for the coming years, we are preparing ourselves for every eventuality. Before I end, I would like to thank the entire HEG team who, once again, have braved through the raging pandemic to meet customer commitments. I also thank the Board for their continued guidance in charting the Company's blueprint. My thanks to our other stakeholders, who continue to be our partners in growth. I also place on record my sincere appreciation to all our shareholders for their continued confidence and support. Vivek Chaudhary: Thankyou sir. Ravi Jhunjhunwala: Notice of AGM dated 27th May, 2021, Report of Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for the financial year 2020-21 are taken as read as the same had already been sent to the This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HEG Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 13:51:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HEG LIMITED 09:52a HEG : Transcript of 49th Annual General Meeting dated 28th July, 2021 PU 07/28 HEG Limited Approves Declaration of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 202.. CI 07/24 HEG : Business Responsibility Report 2020-21 PU 07/19 HEG LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 07/13 HEG : India Ratings Affirms HEG's Rating at AA- on Strong Financial Profile; Out.. MT 06/29 HEG : Annual Return For the FY 2020-21. PU 06/28 HEG : 49th AGM Notice PU 06/28 HEG Limited Proposes Final Dividend CI 06/21 HEG : Email communication to shareholders regarding amendment in taxation provis.. PU 06/19 HEG : Annexure-8 PU