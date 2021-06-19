HEG : ANNEXURE 1

Annexure 1

DECLARATION FOR RESIDENT SHAREHOLDER

(To be declared by resident shareholder for availing the NIL tax rate deduction on dividend payment under

the Income Tax Act, 1961)

Date:

To

HEG LIMITED,

Subject: Declaration regarding Category and beneficial ownership of shares

Ref: PAN: ____________________

Folio Number / DP ID/ Client ID :_________________________- (Please specify all the account details)

With reference to the captioned subject, and in relation to the appropriate withholding of taxes on the Dividend payable to me / us by HEG LIMITED('the Company'), I / We hereby declare as under:

I / We, (Full name of the shareholder) , holding share/shares of the Company as on the record date, hereby declare that I am / we are tax resident of India for the period April 2021 ‐ March 2022 (Indian Fiscal Year). I / We hereby declare that (Strike out whatever is not applicable)

I / We have filed the income‐tax returns for the immediately two preceding financial years for which the time limit under Section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 has expired.

OR

I / We have not filed the income‐tax returns for both of the immediately two preceding financials years for which the time limit under Section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 has expired. The aggregate of tax deducted at source or tax collected at source is Rs. 50,000 or more in each of those two previous years

OR

I / We have not filed the income‐tax returns for both of the immediately two preceding financials years for which the time limit under Section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 has expired. The aggregate of tax deducted at source or tax collected at source is less than Rs. 50,000 in each of those two previous years

3. I / We hereby declare that (Strike out whatever is not applicable)