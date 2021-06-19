HEG : ANNEXURE-10

[To be provided on Shareholder's Letter head]
Annexure 10
DECLARATION FOR PENSION FUNDS
(To be declared by non‐resident shareholder as prescribed under section 10(23FE) of the Income‐tax Act, 1961
for NIL deduction on payment of dividend)
Date: ____/____/2021
To
HEG Limited,
Subject: Declaration regarding fulfillment of prescribed conditions under section 10(23FE) of the Income tax Act, 1961
We, [______________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:
-
We certify that we are compliant with the conditions as stipulated under provisions of section 10(23FE) of the Act during the year 2021‐22.
-
We also certify that we comply with the conditions laid down in Rule 2DB of Income‐tax Rules, 1962(notified vide Notification No. 67/2020 [F. No. 370142/28/2020‐TPL] / GSR 508(E)).
(Name, designation & signature of Non‐resident Shareholder)
Company Seal (if applicable)
Date: ____________
Place: ___________
Address: ___________________________________
Email and Telephone: ________________________
Tax identification number (country of residence): _____________________
Disclaimer
HEG Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.