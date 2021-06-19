HEG : ANNEXURE-10

[To be provided on Shareholder's Letter head]

Annexure 10

DECLARATION FOR PENSION FUNDS

(To be declared by non‐resident shareholder as prescribed under section 10(23FE) of the Income‐tax Act, 1961

for NIL deduction on payment of dividend)

Date: ____/____/2021

To

HEG Limited,

Subject: Declaration regarding fulfillment of prescribed conditions under section 10(23FE) of the Income tax Act, 1961

We, [______________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:

We certify that we are compliant with the conditions as stipulated under provisions of section 10(23FE) of the Act during the year 2021‐22. We also certify that we comply with the conditions laid down in Rule 2DB of Income‐tax Rules, 1962 (notified vide Notification No. 67/2020 [F. No. 370142/28/2020‐TPL] / GSR 508(E)) .

(Name, designation & signature of Non‐resident Shareholder)

Company Seal (if applicable)

Date: ____________

Place: ___________

Address: ___________________________________

Email and Telephone: ________________________

Tax identification number (country of residence): _____________________