    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/18
2052.45 INR   -5.06%
HEG : ANNEXURE-11

06/19/2021 | 05:43am EDT
[To be provided on Shareholder's Letter head]

Annexure 11

DECLARATION FOR WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

(To be declared by non‐resident shareholder as prescribed under section 10(23FE) of the Income‐tax Act, 1961

for NIL deduction on payment of dividend)

Date: ____/____/2021

To

HEG Limited,

Subject: Declaration regarding fulfillment of prescribed conditions under section 10(23FE) of the Income tax Act, 1961

I / We, [________________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:

  1. We are resident of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
  2. We also certify that the investment made by us is directly / indirectly out of the funds owned by the Government of UAE.
  3. We certify that we are compliant with the conditions as stipulated under provisions of section 10(23FE) of the Act during the year 2021‐22.

(Name, designation & signature of Non‐resident Shareholder)

Company Seal (if applicable)

Date: ____________

Place: ___________

Address: ____________________

Email and Telephone:_________________________

Tax identification number (country of residence): _________________

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 221 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2021 -104 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -760x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 215 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 867
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart HEG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 052,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Om Parkash Bahl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEG LIMITED121.97%1 068
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.84%125 224
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E.11.31%86 537
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.00%68 216
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.91%55 495
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.81%55 334