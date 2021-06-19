HEG : ANNEXURE-11

[To be provided on Shareholder's Letter head]

Annexure 11

DECLARATION FOR WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

(To be declared by non‐resident shareholder as prescribed under section 10(23FE) of the Income‐tax Act, 1961

for NIL deduction on payment of dividend)

Date: ____/____/2021

To

HEG Limited,

Subject: Declaration regarding fulfillment of prescribed conditions under section 10(23FE) of the Income tax Act, 1961

I / We, [________________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:

We are resident of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. We also certify that the investment made by us is directly / indirectly out of the funds owned by the Government of UAE. We certify that we are compliant with the conditions as stipulated under provisions of section 10(23FE) of the Act during the year 2021‐22.

(Name, designation & signature of Non‐resident Shareholder)

Company Seal (if applicable)

Date: ____________

Place: ___________

Address: ____________________

Email and Telephone:_________________________

Tax identification number (country of residence): _________________