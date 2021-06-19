Log in
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/18
2052.45 INR   -5.06%
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-7
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-8
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-9
PU
HEG : ANNEXURE-12

06/19/2021 | 05:43am EDT
Annexure ‐ 12

Declaration by Joint Shareholders under Rule 37BA (2) of the Income tax Rules, 1962*

I _________________________the primary shareholder (Joint Shareholder 1) of shares of HEG Limited as on (the

record date for Final dividend payout for F.Y.2020‐21) against __________________(DPID & Folio No) do hereby

request the company to provide the credit of Tax Deducted at source on the dividend payouts by the Company, separately to the *joint shareholders/beneficiary shareholder of the said shares as per the following information given in this regard.

The reason for such request is that the beneficial ownership of shares that are held by below mentioned Joint shareholders (Total number of _____shares). The details are provided as under:

No.

Particulars

Joint Shareholder 1

Joint Shareholder 2

1.

Name of the Joint shareholder (beneficiary

shareholder):

2.

PAN of Joint shareholder

3.

Percentage of shares held by the Joint Shareholder

(beneficiary shareholder)

4.

Residential Status of Joint shareholder in India for

F.Y. 2021‐22

5.

Country of Tax Residence of Joint shareholder for

F.Y. 2021‐22 in case residential status as mentioned in

(4) above is other than India

6.

Address of the joint shareholder

7.

Email id of Joint shareholder

8.

Telephone Number of Joint shareholders

We hereby validate the above‐mentioned information and we do hereby declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief what is stated above is correct complete and is truly stated. We undertake to indemnify for any tax liability (including but not limited to interest and penalty) that may arise on you in future on account of non‐deduction of tax at source on the basis of the above declaration furnished by us.

Signature of Joint Shareholder 1

Signature of Joint Shareholder 2

Notes:

  • In case of additional Joint shareholder, necessary columns can be added and signed.
  • The company will consider the information as available with the depositories or by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent as on the record date. We request you to kindly verify the correctness of the records and for any changes to update the same with your depository participant (if you hold shares in dematerialized mode) or the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (if you hold shares in physical mode). In case of mismatch of any data as declared above with the Depositories/Registrar & Share Transfer Agent, the company will not consider the above declaration for further processing.
    *For the purpose of credit for tax deducted at source on dividends paid by HEG Ltd. to its joint shareholders, a declaration duly signed by all of them, stating the below facts needs to be obtained by the Company for every dividend payout as per Income Tax Rules, 1962.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
