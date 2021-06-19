Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HEG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/18
2052.45 INR   -5.06%
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-7
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-8
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-9
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEG : ANNEXURE-4

06/19/2021 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annexure 4

DECLARATION FOR RESIDENT SHAREHOLDER

(To be declared by individual Sikkimese resident shareholder covered under section 10(26AAA) of the Income

Tax Act, 1961 for availing the NIL tax rate deduction on dividend payment)

Date: ___/___/2021

To

HEG Limited,

Subject: Declaration regarding NIL Rate of Dividend

Ref: PAN : __________________

Folio Number / DP ID/ Client ID - _____________________________ (Please specify all the account details)

With reference to the captioned subject, and in relation to the appropriate withholding of taxes on the Dividend payable to me / us by HEG Limited('the Company') during the year 2021‐22, I hereby declare as under:

1. *My name is recorded in the register maintained under the Sikkim Subjects Regulation, 1961 read with the Sikkim Subject Rules, 1961 (hereinafter referred to as the "Register of Sikkim Subjects"), immediately before the 26th day of April, 1975;

OR

*My name is included in the Register of Sikkim Subjects by virtue of the Government of India Order No. 26030/36/90‐I.C.I., dated the 7th August, 1990 and Order of even number dated the 8th April, 1991;

OR

*My name does not appear in the Register of Sikkim Subjects, but it is established beyond doubt that the name of my father or husband or paternal grand‐father or brother from the same father has been recorded in that register;

  1. I further declare that I have not married an Individual who is not Sikkimese as covered in (1). (To be applicable in case of Woman Shareholder)
  2. I am also enclosing a copy of lower withholding tax certificate obtained from Income‐tax Department under section 197 of the Act. (mandatorily required to be furnished)

Verification

I _________________________ do hereby declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief what is

stated above is correct, complete and is truly stated.

Verified today the ______________ day of______________________

_________________________

(Signature of the person providing the information)

Place: ……………………………

Notes:

1. *Delete whichever is not applicable.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEG LIMITED
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-7
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-8
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-9
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-10
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-11
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-12
PU
05:13aHEG  : Annexure 1
PU
2020DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpH..
DJ
2020DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpH..
DJ
2020DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpH..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 221 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2021 -104 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -760x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 215 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 867
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart HEG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 052,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Om Parkash Bahl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEG LIMITED121.97%1 068
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.84%125 224
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E.11.31%86 537
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.00%68 216
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.91%55 495
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.81%55 334