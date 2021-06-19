HEG : ANNEXURE-5

Annexure 5
DECLARATION FOR FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS / FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTORS
Date: ___/___/2021
To
HEG Limited,
Subject: Declaration regarding registration number and nature
I / We, [______________________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:
-
I / We, am / are registered as a Foreign Institutional Investor/ Foreign Portfolio Investor with Securities Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') holding the registration number _________________ and complying with all regulations as prescribed by SEBI during the year 2021‐22.
-
I am / We are registered with SEBI under the status as *Individual / *Corporate / *Trust and have obtained the necessary certificates as prescribed.
(Name, designation & signature of the Shareholder)
Company/Trust Seal (if applicable)
Date: ___________________
Place: _______________
Address: ___________________________
Email and Telephone: _________________
Tax identification number (country of residence):________________
Notes:
1. *Delete whichever is not applicable.
