  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HEG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/18
2052.45 INR   -5.06%
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-7
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-8
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-9
PU
HEG : ANNEXURE-6

06/19/2021 | 05:43am EDT
Annexure 6

DECLARATION FOR ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND ‐ CATEGORY IIILOCATED IN INTERNATIONAL

FINANCIAL SERVICES CENTRE

Date: ___/____/2021

To

HEG Limited,

Subject: Declaration regarding registration number and nature

I / We, [___________________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:

  1. I / We, am / are registered with Securities Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund, holding the registration number _______________and complying with all regulations as prescribed by SEBI during the year 2021‐22.
  2. I am / We are registered with SEBI under the status as *Limited Liability Partnership/ *Body Corporate or Company / *Trust and have obtained the necessary certificates as prescribed.
  3. I / We are located in any International Financial Services Centre.
  4. I/ We further declare that all the units of the Alternative Investment Fund are held by non‐residents other than unit held by a sponsor or manager.

(Name, designation & signature of the Shareholder)

Trust/ Company/ Limited Liability Partnership Seal (if applicable)

Date: ___________________

Place: __________________

Address: ____________________________

Email and Telephone: ___________________________

PAN/Tax identification number (country of residence): _________________

Notes:

1. *Delete whichever is not applicable.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 221 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2021 -104 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -760x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 215 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 867
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart HEG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 052,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Om Parkash Bahl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEG LIMITED121.97%1 068
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.84%125 224
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E.11.31%86 537
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.00%68 216
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.91%55 495
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.81%55 334