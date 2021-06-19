HEG : ANNEXURE-6

Annexure 6
DECLARATION FOR ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND ‐ CATEGORY IIILOCATED IN INTERNATIONAL
FINANCIAL SERVICES CENTRE
Date: ___/____/2021
To
HEG Limited,
Subject: Declaration regarding registration number and nature
I / We, [___________________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:
-
I / We, am / are registered with Securities Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund, holding the registration number _______________and complying with all regulations as prescribed by SEBI during the year 2021‐22.
-
I am / We are registered with SEBI under the status as *Limited Liability Partnership/ *Body Corporate or Company / *Trust and have obtained the necessary certificates as prescribed.
-
I / We are located in any International Financial Services Centre.
-
I/ We further declare that all the units of the Alternative Investment Fund are held by non‐residents other than unit held by a sponsor or manager.
(Name, designation & signature of the Shareholder)
Trust/ Company/ Limited Liability Partnership Seal (if applicable)
Date: ___________________
Place: __________________
Address: ____________________________
Email and Telephone: ___________________________
PAN/Tax identification number (country of residence): _________________
Notes:
1. *Delete whichever is not applicable.
