HEG : ANNEXURE-6

Annexure 6

DECLARATION FOR ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND ‐ CATEGORY IIILOCATED IN INTERNATIONAL

FINANCIAL SERVICES CENTRE

Date: ___/____/2021

To

HEG Limited,

Subject: Declaration regarding registration number and nature

I / We, [___________________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:

I / We, am / are registered with Securities Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund, holding the registration number _______________and complying with all regulations as prescribed by SEBI during the year 2021‐22.

I am / We are registered with SEBI under the status as *Limited Liability Partnership/ *Body Corporate or Company / *Trust and have obtained the necessary certificates as prescribed.

I / We are located in any International Financial Services Centre.