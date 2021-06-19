Log in
    509631   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(509631)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/18
2052.45 INR   -5.06%
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-7
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-8
PU
05:43aHEG  : Annexure-9
PU
HEG : ANNEXURE-7

06/19/2021 | 05:43am EDT
Annexure 7

FORM NO. 10F

[See sub‐rule (1) of rule 21AB]

(Information to be provided under sub‐section (5) of section 90 or sub‐section (5) of section 90A of the

Income‐tax Act, 1961)

I,______________________*son/daughter of Shri________________________ in the capacity of

_____________________(designation) do provide the following information, relevant to the previous

year_____________________*in my case/in the case of_______________________________ for the

purposes of sub‐section (5) of *section 90/section 90A:

SI No.

Nature of information

Details

(i)

Status (individual, company, firm etc.) of the assessee

(ii)

Permanent Account Number of the assessee

(iii)

Nationality (in the case of an individual) or Country or

specified territory of incorporation or registration (in

the case of others)

(iv)

Assessee's tax identification number in the country or

specified territory of residence and if there is no such

number, then, a unique number on the basis of which

the person is identified by the Government of the

country or the specified territory of which the assessee

claims to be a resident

(v)

Period for which the residential status as mentioned in

the certificate referred to in sub‐section (4) of section

90 or sub‐section (4) of section 90A is applicable

(vi)

Address of the assessee in the country or territory

outside India during the period for which the

certificate, mentioned in (v) above, is applicable

I have obtained a certificate referred to in sub‐section (4) of section 90 or sub‐section (4) of section 90A from the Government of _____________________(name of country or specified territory outside India).

Signature: ________________

Name: __________________

Address: _______________________

PAN Number: _____________________

Email: _____________________

Phone Number: ________________________

Verification

I ________________________ do hereby declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief what is

stated above is correct, complete and is truly stated.

Verified today the __________________ day of_______________

_________________________

(Signature of the person providing the information)

Place: ……………………………

Notes:

  1. *Delete whichever is not applicable.
  2. #Write N.A. if the relevant information forms part of the certificate referred to in sub‐section
    (4) of section 90 or sub‐section (4) of section 90A.

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 221 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2021 -104 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -760x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 215 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 867
Free-Float 39,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Om Parkash Bahl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEG LIMITED121.97%1 068
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.84%125 224
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E.11.31%86 537
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.00%68 216
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.91%55 495
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.81%55 334