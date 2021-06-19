HEG : ANNEXURE-7

Annexure 7
FORM NO. 10F
[See sub‐rule (1) of rule 21AB]
(Information to be provided under sub‐section (5) of section 90 or sub‐section (5) of section 90A of the
Income‐tax Act, 1961)
I,______________________*son/daughter of Shri________________________ in the capacity of
_____________________(designation) do provide the following information, relevant to the previous
year_____________________*in my case/in the case of_______________________________ for the
purposes of sub‐section (5) of *section 90/section 90A:
|
SI No.
|
Nature of information
|
Details
|
(i)
|
Status (individual, company, firm etc.) of the assessee
|
|
(ii)
|
Permanent Account Number of the assessee
|
|
(iii)
|
Nationality (in the case of an individual) or Country or
|
|
|
specified territory of incorporation or registration (in
|
|
|
the case of others)
|
|
|
|
|
(iv)
|
Assessee's tax identification number in the country or
|
|
|
specified territory of residence and if there is no such
|
|
|
number, then, a unique number on the basis of which
|
|
|
the person is identified by the Government of the
|
|
|
country or the specified territory of which the assessee
|
|
|
claims to be a resident
|
|
|
|
|
(v)
|
Period for which the residential status as mentioned in
|
|
|
the certificate referred to in sub‐section (4) of section
|
|
|
90 or sub‐section (4) of section 90A is applicable
|
|
|
|
|
(vi)
|
Address of the assessee in the country or territory
|
|
|
outside India during the period for which the
|
|
|
certificate, mentioned in (v) above, is applicable
|
|
|
|
I have obtained a certificate referred to in sub‐section (4) of section 90 or sub‐section (4) of section 90A from the Government of _____________________(name of country or specified territory outside India).
Signature: ________________
Name: __________________
Address: _______________________
PAN Number: _____________________
Email: _____________________
Phone Number: ________________________
Verification
I ________________________ do hereby declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief what is
stated above is correct, complete and is truly stated.
Verified today the __________________ day of_______________
_________________________
(Signature of the person providing the information)
Place: ……………………………
Notes:
-
*Delete whichever is not applicable.
-
#Write N.A. if the relevant information forms part of the certificate referred to in sub‐section
(4) of section 90 or sub‐section (4) of section 90A.
Disclaimer
HEG Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.