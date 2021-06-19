HEG : ANNEXURE-7

Annexure 7

FORM NO. 10F

[See sub‐rule (1) of rule 21AB]

(Information to be provided under sub‐section (5) of section 90 or sub‐section (5) of section 90A of the

Income‐tax Act, 1961)

I,______________________*son/daughter of Shri________________________ in the capacity of

_____________________(designation) do provide the following information, relevant to the previous

year_____________________*in my case/in the case of_______________________________ for the

purposes of sub‐section (5) of *section 90/section 90A:

SI No. Nature of information Details (i) Status (individual, company, firm etc.) of the assessee (ii) Permanent Account Number of the assessee (iii) Nationality (in the case of an individual) or Country or specified territory of incorporation or registration (in the case of others) (iv) Assessee's tax identification number in the country or specified territory of residence and if there is no such number, then, a unique number on the basis of which the person is identified by the Government of the country or the specified territory of which the assessee claims to be a resident (v) Period for which the residential status as mentioned in the certificate referred to in sub‐section (4) of section 90 or sub‐section (4) of section 90A is applicable (vi) Address of the assessee in the country or territory outside India during the period for which the certificate, mentioned in (v) above, is applicable

I have obtained a certificate referred to in sub‐section (4) of section 90 or sub‐section (4) of section 90A from the Government of _____________________(name of country or specified territory outside India).

Signature: ________________

Name: __________________

Address: _______________________

PAN Number: _____________________

Email: _____________________

Phone Number: ________________________