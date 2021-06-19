HEG : ANNEXURE-9

[To be provided on Shareholder's Letter head]

Annexure 9

DECLARATION FOR SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS

(To be declared by non‐resident shareholder as prescribed under section 10(23FE) of the Income‐tax Act, 1961

for NIL deduction on payment of dividend)

Date: ____/____/2021

To

HEG Limited,

Subject: Declaration regarding fulfillment of prescribed conditions under section 10(23FE) of the Income tax Act, 1961

We, [___________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:

We certify that we are compliant with the conditions as stipulated under provisions of section 10(23FE) of the Act during the year 2021‐22. We also certify that we comply with the conditions laid down in the notification number

_____________ issued by CBDT dated ____‐____‐______ [DD‐MM‐YYYY].

(Name, designation & signature of Non‐resident Shareholder)

Company Seal (if applicable)

Date: ______________

Place: _____________

Address: _______________________________

Email and Telephone: ____________________________

Tax identification number (country of residence): _________________