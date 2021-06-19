HEG : ANNEXURE-9

[To be provided on Shareholder's Letter head]
Annexure 9
DECLARATION FOR SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS
(To be declared by non‐resident shareholder as prescribed under section 10(23FE) of the Income‐tax Act, 1961
for NIL deduction on payment of dividend)
Date: ____/____/2021
To
HEG Limited,
Subject: Declaration regarding fulfillment of prescribed conditions under section 10(23FE) of the Income tax Act, 1961
We, [___________________________] do hereby solemnly declare as follows:
-
We certify that we are compliant with the conditions as stipulated under provisions of section 10(23FE) of the Act during the year 2021‐22.
-
We also certify that we comply with the conditions laid down in the notification number
_____________ issued by CBDT dated ____‐____‐______ [DD‐MM‐YYYY].
(Name, designation & signature of Non‐resident Shareholder)
Company Seal (if applicable)
Date: ______________
Place: _____________
Address: _______________________________
Email and Telephone: ____________________________
Tax identification number (country of residence): _________________
Disclaimer
HEG Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.