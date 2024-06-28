Business
Responsibility &
Sustainability
Report
SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES
- Details of the listed entity
- Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity: L23109MP1972PLC008290
- Name of the Listed Entity: HEG Limited
- Year of incorporation: 1972
- Registered office address: Mandideep, Near Bhopal Dist. Raisen MP- 462046
- Corporate address: Bhilwara Towers, A-12,Sector-1, Noida - 201301
- E-mail:heg.brsr@lnjbhilwara.com
- Telephone: +91-120-4390300 (EPABX)
- Website: www.hegltd.com
- Financial year for which reporting is being done: 2023-24
- Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed: 1. BSE Limited 2. National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
- Paid-upCapital: C 38.60 Crores
- Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report: Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director
Tel: 07480-405500, 233524 to 233527, E Mail: Manish.gulati@lnjbhilwara.com
- Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together): The disclosures under this report are made on Standalone Basis.
- Name of Assurance Provider: Since, HEG limited is not falling in the list of the top 150 listed companies based on the market capitalisation, therefore, it is not required to obtain assurance on BRSR, accordingly, this requirement would not be applicable.
- Type of Assurance obtained: Not Applicable.
- Products/services
16. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):
Sl. No. Description of Main Activity
Description of Business Activity
1 Manufacturing of Graphite Electrodes Manufacturing of Graphite Electrodes
17. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
- of Turnover of the entity 90.76%
Sl. No.
Product/Service
NIC Code
1
Manufacturing of Graphite Electrodes
23994
III. Operations
18. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:
- of total Turnover contributed 90.76%
Location
National
International
19. Markets served by the entity:a. Number of locations
Number of plants
2
0
Number of offices
1
0
Total
3
0
Locations
Number
National (No. of States)
25
International (No. of Countries)
42
- What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? The overall contribution of the exports to the total turnover is 67.95%.
-
A brief on types of customers.
HEG Limited is a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India and operates world's largest single- site integrated graphite electrodes plant. The Company has a very renowned customer base. Some of them includes Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Arcelor Mittal, Qatar Steel, Emirates Steel, Tata Steel, CESLA Group, Jindal Stainless Limited, Acerinox Europia etc.
IV. Employees
20. Details as at the end of Financial Year:
a. Employees and workers (including differently abled):
Sl. No. Particulars
- Permanent (D)
- Other than Permanent (E)
- Total employees (D + E)
- Permanent (F)
- Other than Permanent (G)*
- Total workers (F + G)
Total
Male
(A)
No. (B)
% (B / A)
EMPLOYEES
597
578
97%
41
41
100%
638
619
97%
WORKERS
478
478
100%
16
16
100%
494
494
100%
Female
No. (C)
% (C / A)
19
3%
0
0%
19
3%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
*Excludes job-based workers, which are the workers that do not work on fixed number of days, instead they work to finish the specified given task, hired through contractors.
- Differently abled Employees and workers:
Sl. No. Particulars
Total
Male
(A)
No. (B)
% (B / A)
DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES
1.
Permanent (D)
0
0
0%
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
0
0
0%
3.
Total differently abled employees (D
+ E)
0
0
0%
DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS
4.
Permanent (F)
0
0
0%
5.
Other than permanent (G)
0
0
0%
6.
Total differently abled workers (F +
G)
0
0
0%
21. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women
Female
No. (C)
% (C / A)
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Total
(A)
Board of Directors
10
Key Management Personnel*
4
*Includes 2 Executive Directors which are also included in the Board of Directors.
No. and percentage of Females
No. (B)
% (B / A)
2
20%
0
0%
22. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers(Disclose trends for the past 3 years)
Permanent Employees
Permanent Workers
FY 2023-24
(Turnover rate in
current FY)
Male
Female
Total
13%
12%
13%
3%
0%
3%
FY 2022-23
(Turnover rate in
previous FY)
Male
Female
Total
9%
32%
10%
1%
0%
1%
FY 2021-22
(Turnover rate in the year prior to the previous FY)
Male
Female
Total
15%
25%
15%
4%
0%
4%
- Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
23. (a) Names of holding / subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures
S.
No.
1.
2.
3.
Name of the holding/subsidiary/ associate companies/ joint ventures (A)
TACC Limited
Bhilwara Info technology Limited
Bhilwara Energy Limited
Indicate whether
% of shares
holding/ Subsidiary/
held by
Associate/Joint Venture
listed entity
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
100%
Associate
38.59%
Associate
49.01%
Does the entity indicated at column
A, participate in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the listed entity? (Yes/No)
No
No
No
VI. CSR Details
24. (i) Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013: Yes
- Turnover (in C ) : 2394.9 Crores
- Net worth (in C ) : 4145.08 Crores
VII. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances
25. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:
Stakeholder group from
Grievance
Redressal
Mechanism
in Place
(Yes/No)
FY 2023-24
Current Financial Year
FY 2022-23
Previous Financial Year
whom complaint is received
Communities
Investors (other than shareholders)
Shareholders
Employees and Workers
Customers
Value chain partners
Others (please specify)
(If Yes, then
provide
Number of
web-link for
complaints
grievance
filed during
redress
the year
policy)*
Yes
Nil
Yes
Nil
Yes
40
Yes
Nil
Yes
16
Yes
Nil
Not
Not
Applicable
Applicable
Number of complaints pending resolution at close of the year
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
0
Not Applicable
11
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Remarks
-
-
-
-
- Improved material supplied and usage at Customer end and its feedback is awaited.
- In some cases further Dispatch is planned.
- In few cases, insufficient response from the customer.
-
-
Number of
Number of
complaints
complaints
pending
Remarks
filed during
resolution
the year
at close of
the year
Nil
Not
-
Applicable
Nil
Not
-
Applicable
34
Nil
-
Nil
Not
-
Applicable
25
20
Dispatch
of new
consignment
awaited
Nil
Not
-
Applicable
Not
Not
-
Applicable
Applicable
*The Company has a well-defined Business Ethics Policy, Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy for all of its employees and stakeholders to report suspected violations of the Company's Code of Conduct, Supplier's Code of Conduct, or any other applicable Laws. In addition to this, the Company also has a separate department namely, "Secretarial Department" to take care the shareholders' grievances and resolve them appropriately on timely basis.
There is a specific email ID (heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com) for addressing queries by any Investors and Shareholders. The Secretarial
Department is responsible to monitor and resolve the queries and concerns raised through this email ID, taking inputs and resolutions from the relevant departments within the Company.
The Company also has detailed HR Policies, covering different aspects related to grievance redressal including but not limited to Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH), Whistle Blower Policy to safeguard the interest of the employees and workers (including females).
26. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues
Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format
Sl.
No.
1.
2.
3.
4.
Indicate
Material
whether
issue
risk or
identified
opportunity
(R/O)
Carbon
Opportunity
Reduction
Employee
Opportunity
well-being
Occupational Risk
Health and
Safety
Responsible
Risk
Sourcing
Financial
implications
of the risk or
Rationale
for
identifying
the
In case of risk, approach to
opportunity
risk/ opportunity
adapt or mitigate
(Indicate
positive or
negative
implications)
Businesses
have
substantial
Various
initiatives
have
been
Positive
opportunities
to
reduce their
taken
for
improving
energy
carbon footprint through strategic
efficiency
and
renewable
energy
substitution
and
efficiency
utilisation
like installation
of
improvements. By understanding
solar power panels, revamping of
and applying these approaches, the
furnace for better fuel efficiency,
organization can make meaningful
tree plantation, replacing diesel
progress
toward
sustainability
operated
vehicles
by
Electric
and
compliance
with
increasing
Vehicles etc, which has resulted
environmental regulations.
in reduction of the Company's
carbon footprints.
Productivity growth is recognized
Several initiatives for employees
Positive
as the most important long-term
and
workers
well-being
source
of
sustainable
gains
in
have
been
started.
Medical
the
business
operations.
When
examinations
for
workers,
individuals
experience
higher
wellness
and
mental
health
levels of well-being, they are most
ongoing services, and health-
likely to be engaged and satisfied
related services at Occupational
in their
work. This can
lead
to
Health centres are some of the
higher levels of productivity, as
main
programmes. This
is
also
individuals are motivated, focused
ensured through regular training
and committed to their tasks.
programmes
on
Healthy
life
style,
Stress management
and
Work-life balance etc.
By integrating a robust framework
The
organization
has identified,
Negative
for
workplace safety,
businesses
anticipated
and
assessed
not only comply with the law
hazards and risks to safety and
but also lay the foundation for
health arising from the work
sustainable growth. For achieving
environment and also determines
this, businesses must conduct a risk
the adequacy of existing controls
assessment to identify the hazards
to eliminate hazards or control
and dangers present in their
risks.
workplaces
and
put appropriate
management
mechanisms
to
address the associated risks.
Responsible
and
sustainable
The organization has policies and
Negative
sourcing can help to improve
procedures
to
ensure suppliers
business
reputation
and
attracts
follow
sustainable
practises
and
new
customers.
Environmental
to
mainstream
supply
chain
and social issues in the supply
sustainability.
chain can pose a significant risk to
the business. Responsible sourcing
can help to mitigate these risks
and ensure long-term business
continuity.
Indicate
Sl.
Material
whether
issue
risk or
No.
identified
opportunity
(R/O)
- Data Privacy Risk and Cyber Security
- Operations Opportunity Environment
- Diversity and Opportunity Inclusion
8.
Human
Risk
Rights and
Labour
Management
9.
Ethics
Risk
10. Stakeholder Opportunity engagement
Financial
implications
of the risk or
Rationale
for
identifying
the
In case of risk, approach to
opportunity
risk/ opportunity
adapt or mitigate
(Indicate
positive or
negative
implications)
Applying
strong
data
protection
Respecting the rights to personal
Negative
measures
and
safeguards
protects
data privacy is a top priority
organization's
data,
therefore
for the Company. To ensure a
avoiding
considerable
problems,
standardised
and high
degree
which may impact organization's
of protection for Personal Data
confidential information.
processed
by
the
Company's
Group
Companies,
the
Company has embraced global
data protection standards.
Effective
business
operations
A compliance
tool
is
used
to
Positive
help
companies
minimize wastes
ensure that
all
environmental
and losses to retain more profit.
compliance
requirements
are
Regular audit of processes and
satisfied, and operational changes
output
ensures
optimization of
are made to address critical Key
resources and managing risks.
Performance Indicator (KPI) for
environmental compliance.
The
organisation
examines
The
business
prioritises
diversity
Positive
diversity and develops an inclusive
and inclusion and has a workable
workplace culture based on a
plan to do so. The
Company aims
core sense of belonging, fairness,
to have a comprehensive diversity
and equity in order to fully
and
inclusion
framework
and
realise the potential of human
to
increase
the
proportion
of
variety.
Diversity widens access
its female employees to the
to best talent. Inclusion allows
minimum extent possible.
engagement with talent effectively.
Together this leads to innovation,
creativity, productivity, reputation
and business results.
In order to gauge human rights
The
organization
has
established
Negative
risks,
the
organization
identifies
a human rights policy, a
and assesses any actual or potential
thorough process, and diligence
adverse
human
rights
impacts
procedures
to
assess
human
and considers it as a foundational
rights concerns at all operational
step
for
effective
management of
levels.
human right risks.
Upholding ethical standards helps
The
Company
has
an
Ethics
Negative
organization ensure transparency,
Policy that is applicable to all
reliability and integrity in their
stakeholders. The
Policy
offers
day-to-day operations. It leads
stakeholders
and
employees a
to strong bonds with internal
framework for applying business
and
external
stakeholders
like
principles
with
the
utmost
investors,
customers,
employees
integrity. Compliance is tracked,
etc.
and violations are strictly dealt
with.
Considering
engagement
with
The
organizations
maintain
Positive
stakeholders as crucial for success,
ongoing stakeholder engagement
the organization has a clear vision
procedures.
Periodic
training
derived from a robust strategic
programmes
and
interaction
planning process.
sessions are being organized to
ensure stakeholder engagement.
Sl.
Material
issue
No.
identified
11. Business Resilience
Indicate whether risk or opportunity (R/O)
Risk
Rationale
for
identifying
the
In case of risk, approach to
risk/ opportunity
adapt or mitigate
Business
resilience
ensures
The
Company
has
protocols,
continuity and stability in the
tools, and procedures in place
face of disruptions, allowing the
to
confront
and
manage
business to withstand and recover
crisis,
including
disaster-
from various
challenges.
This
related elements
with serious
resilience enables the organization
repercussions.
to maintain
operations,
serve
customers,
and
meet
obligations
even during adverse events.
Financial implications of the risk or opportunity (Indicate positive or negative implications)
Negative
SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES
Disclosure
Questions
Policy and management processes
P
1
P
2
P
3
P
4
P
5
P
6
P
7
P
8
P
9
1. a. Whether your entity's policy/policies cover each principle and its core elements of the NGRBCs. (Yes/No)
- Has the policy been approved by the Board? * (Yes/No)
- Except for certain operational policies, which have been approved by the Executive Director of the Company, rest of the policies have been approved by the Board.
c. Web Link of the Policies, if available
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
# Link for Policies
Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management
http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CODE_OF_CONDUCT_HEG_05-02-2015.pdf
Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information
https://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Code-of-Fair-Discloures-and-Conduct-final1-1.pdf
Dividend Distribution Policy
http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Dividend-Distribution-Policy. pdf
Whistle Blower Policy
http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Whistle-Blower-Policy-08.05.2018.pdf
Policy on Related Party Transactions
h t t p s : / / h e g l t d . c o m / w p - c o n t e n t / u p l o a d s / 2 0 2 2 / 0 5 / H E G _ R P T - Policy_09.02.2022.pdf
Policy on Disclosure on Material Events and Information
https://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/HEG_Determination-Materiality-of-Events_09.02.2022.pdf
Disclosure
P
P
P
P
P
P
P
P
P
Questions
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Quality and Safety Policy
http://hegltd.com/quality-safety-policy/
Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Against Sexual Harassment of Women
Employees
http://hegltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Sexual-Harrassment-Policy_
January-2020.pdf
Rest of the Policies are available on Company's Intranet, accessible by all employees of the Company.
2. Whether the entity has translated the policy Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
into procedures. (Yes / No)
3. Do the enlisted policies extend to your Our Supplier Code of Conduct, which is applicable to our upstream value chain
value chain partners? (Yes/No)partners, incorporates numerous ethical and business requirements (e.g. human rights, Environment, Health and Safety, working condition) also extends to them.
4. Name
of the national and international
-
NEMA
ISO
-
-
ISO
-
-
-
codes/certifications/labels/ standards (e.g.
Stand-
45001
14001,
Forest
Stewardship Council, Fairtrade,
ards
ISO
Rainforest Alliance, Trustea) standards (e.g.
are fol-
9001
SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by
lowed
your entity and mapped to each principle.
5. Specific commitments, goals and targets set HEG Limited is aiming to be net zero by 2050 or sooner and strive to progress by the entity with defined timelines, if any. towards energy efficiency, renewable energy utilisation, recovery of waste heat for usage in production process, fuel switching, and more effective material use and
recycling while addressing climate change.
6. Performance of the entity against the Several internal projects are in progress to concentrate on carbon reduction, specific commitments, goals, and targets improve efficiency, reduce emissions overall, and address climate change. along-with reasons in case the same are not
met.
Governance, leadership, and oversight
7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets, and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)
We at HEG Limited are committed to the inclusive growth goals, boosting our efforts to align with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by the 'United Nations'. HEG's sustainability platform is based on the 3P philosophy - People, Planet and Profit. These aspects have, over the years, emerged as key filter while formulating business strategies at the Company. HEG is committed to achieve growth by promoting integrity & ethics and co-prosperity to ensure that our success is mutually beneficial for our customer, employees and the community.
Businesses continuously face new risks and challenges in an environment that is becoming more complex and dynamic due to factors including climate change, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, rising inequality, higher expectations of the local communities, and related regulatory changes.
As a socially and environmentally conscious corporate citizen, we always work to enhance our performance while keeping a strong Corporate Governance as our main priority. Further, the Company's ESG / Sustainability initiatives are supervised closely by all the operational heads under the close monitoring by the Company's Board of Directors.
As top league leading players of graphite electrodes, sustainability is somewhat at the center of all we do. As we constantly offer best-in-class goods that surpass customer expectations, which allows us to forge enduring relationships within the graphite electrodes business, we have our eyes set firmly on assisting in hastening the introduction of the future of mobility to global consumers.
In terms of Environment initiatives, our focus is on minimizing climate change, reducing Green House Gas emission, bringing energy efficiency, reducing water consumption, recycling the waste products, creating a sustainable supply chain through sustainable sourcing.
Disclosure Questions
P
1
P
2
P
3
P
4
P
5
P
6
P
7
P
8
P
9
For Social initiatives, we place a strong emphasis on investing in growing our people by enhancing their skills and capabilities through various knowledge enhancing initiatives, a more positive Company's culture, and a balance between Diversity & Inclusion, Occupational Health & Safety, Human rights and Supplier diversity.
In terms of Governance, we work to improve Board diversity, Business integrity, Cyber security, and policy & reporting.
While the Company has always made an effort to embed and comply with our initiatives into ESG framework; we have started rebuilding and reworking most of our initiatives/activities to fit further better into particular ESG boundaries. This year, together with the ongoing ESG initiatives as reported in our this year's BRSR report, the Company is in the process of developing a detailed ESG Strategy, Roadmap and action plan for 3 years which inter-alia includes determining key stakeholders, calculating materiality assessment, conducting ESG due diligence for ensuring ESG Compliance. These would be soon implemented. This would help the Company in minimizing the negative environmental and social impacts of our operations and further strengthen the governance compliance.
8. Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies).
9. Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes / No). If yes, provide details.
Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director
Tel: 07480-405500, 233524 to 233527
E Mail: Manish.gulati@lnjbhilwara.com
Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00060972) Chairman, Managing Director & CEO and Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director are responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues.
10. Details of Review of NGRBCs by the Company:
Indicate whether review was undertaken
Frequency
Subject for Review
by Director / Committee of the Board/
(Annually/ Half yearly/ Quarterly/ Any
Any other Committee*
other - please specify)
P P P P P P P P P P P P P P P P P P
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Performance against above policies and
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Annually
follow up action
Compliance with statutory requirements
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Annually
of relevance to the principles and,
rectification of any non-compliances
11. Has the entity carried out independent assessment/ evaluation of the working of
P
P
P
P
P
P
P
P
P
its policies by an external agency? (Yes/No). If yes, provide name of the agency.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
The
Company
has carried out independent
assessment/evaluation of the working of
some of its polices, such as policies covered
under ISO and Social audit, by an external
agency Bureau Veritas.
12. If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e. not all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:
Questions
The entity does not consider the Principles material to its business (Yes/No)
The entity is not at a stage where it is in a position to formulate and implement the policies on specified principles (Yes/No)
The entity does not have the financial or/human and technical resources available for the task (Yes/No)
It is planned to be done in the next financial year (Yes/No)
Any other reason (please specify)
P1 P2 P3
P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9
Not Applicable
SECTION C: PRINCIPLE WISE PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE
PRINCIPLE 1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is Ethical, Transparent and Accountable.
Essential Indicators
1. Percentage coverage by training and awareness programmes on any of the Principles during the financial year:
Segment
Board of Directors
Key
Managerial
Personnel
Employees other than BoD and KMPs
Workers
Total number
of training
and awareness
programmes
held
4
4
554
554
Topics / principles covered under the training and its impact
Topics: Ethics, Transparency, Accountability, Environment Protection, Governance, Social Responsibility.
Impact: The Company considers Governance as an integral part of good management. The Company's philosophy on corporate governance envisages the attainment of the highest levels of transparency, accountability and equity, in all facets of its operation and its interaction with various stakeholders.
Topics: Ethics, Transparency, Accountability, Environment Protection, Governance, Social Responsibility.
Impact: The Company considers Governance as an integral part of good management. The Company's philosophy on corporate governance envisages the attainment of the highest levels of transparency, accountability and equity, in all facets of its operation and its interaction with various stakeholders.
Topics:
- Integrity and Governance Policy
- Policy for handling Goods & Services and Product Safety
- Human Rights Policy
- Environmental Protection Policy
- Public Care and Regulatory Policy
- Code of Conduct
- Business Ethics
- POSH
Impact: Overall grooming and increase in functional efficiency of the employees.
Topics:
- Integrity and Governance Policy
- Policy for handling Goods & Services and Product Safety
- Human Rights Policy
- Environmental Protection Policy
- Public Care and Regulatory Policy
- Code of Conduct
- Business Ethics
- POSH
Impact: Overall grooming and increase in functional efficiency of the workers.
%age of persons
in respective
category covered by the awareness programmes
100%
100%
97.48%
67.57%
