Quality and Safety Policy

Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Against Sexual Harassment of Women

Employees

Rest of the Policies are available on Company's Intranet, accessible by all employees of the Company.

2. Whether the entity has translated the policy Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes into procedures. (Yes / No)

3. Do the enlisted policies extend to your Our Supplier Code of Conduct, which is applicable to our upstream value chain

value chain partners? (Yes/No)partners, incorporates numerous ethical and business requirements (e.g. human rights, Environment, Health and Safety, working condition) also extends to them.

4. Name of the national and international - NEMA ISO - - ISO - - - codes/certifications/labels/ standards (e.g. Stand- 45001 14001, Forest Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, ards ISO Rainforest Alliance, Trustea) standards (e.g. are fol- 9001 SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by lowed your entity and mapped to each principle.

5. Specific commitments, goals and targets set HEG Limited is aiming to be net zero by 2050 or sooner and strive to progress by the entity with defined timelines, if any. towards energy efficiency, renewable energy utilisation, recovery of waste heat for usage in production process, fuel switching, and more effective material use and

recycling while addressing climate change.

6. Performance of the entity against the Several internal projects are in progress to concentrate on carbon reduction, specific commitments, goals, and targets improve efficiency, reduce emissions overall, and address climate change. along-with reasons in case the same are not

met.

Governance, leadership, and oversight

7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets, and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)

We at HEG Limited are committed to the inclusive growth goals, boosting our efforts to align with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by the 'United Nations'. HEG's sustainability platform is based on the 3P philosophy - People, Planet and Profit. These aspects have, over the years, emerged as key filter while formulating business strategies at the Company. HEG is committed to achieve growth by promoting integrity & ethics and co-prosperity to ensure that our success is mutually beneficial for our customer, employees and the community.

Businesses continuously face new risks and challenges in an environment that is becoming more complex and dynamic due to factors including climate change, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, rising inequality, higher expectations of the local communities, and related regulatory changes.

As a socially and environmentally conscious corporate citizen, we always work to enhance our performance while keeping a strong Corporate Governance as our main priority. Further, the Company's ESG / Sustainability initiatives are supervised closely by all the operational heads under the close monitoring by the Company's Board of Directors.

As top league leading players of graphite electrodes, sustainability is somewhat at the center of all we do. As we constantly offer best-in-class goods that surpass customer expectations, which allows us to forge enduring relationships within the graphite electrodes business, we have our eyes set firmly on assisting in hastening the introduction of the future of mobility to global consumers.

In terms of Environment initiatives, our focus is on minimizing climate change, reducing Green House Gas emission, bringing energy efficiency, reducing water consumption, recycling the waste products, creating a sustainable supply chain through sustainable sourcing.