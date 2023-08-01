FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
- * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
- (a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
- *e-mail ID of the company
- *Telephone number with STD code
- Website
- Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii) *Financial year From date
01/04/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2023
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2023
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
- Specify the reasons for not holding the same
- PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
C
C13
- PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 3
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
Joint Venture
% of shares held
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i) *SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
55,000,000
38,595,506
38,595,506
38,595,506
Total amount of equity shares (in
550,000,000
385,955,060
385,955,060
385,955,060
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Equity Shares
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
55,000,000
38,595,506
38,595,506
38,595,506
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
10
10
10
10
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
550,000,000
385,955,060
385,955,060
385,955,060
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
1,500,000
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
150,000,000
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Preference Shares
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
1,500,000
0
0
0
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
100
100
100
100
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
150,000,000
0
0
0
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Total amount of unclassified shares
Authorised Capital
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
397,336
38,198,170
38595506
385,955,060
385,955,06
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
Conversion from physical to demat
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
Conversion from physical to demat
At the end of the year
397,336
38,198,170
38595506
385,955,060
385,955,06
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
0
0
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
INE545A01016
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
