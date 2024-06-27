FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2023

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2024

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2024

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

    1. Specify the reasons for not holding the same
  2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

C

C13

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 3

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

Joint Venture

% of shares held

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

55,000,000

38,595,506

38,595,506

38,595,506

Total amount of equity shares (in

550,000,000

385,955,060

385,955,060

385,955,060

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity Shares

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

55,000,000

38,595,506

38,595,506

38,595,506

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

550,000,000

385,955,060

385,955,060

385,955,060

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

1,500,000

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

150,000,000

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Preference Shares

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

1,500,000

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

150,000,000

0

0

0

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Total amount of unclassified shares

Authorised Capital

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

352,040

38,243,466

38595506

385,955,060

385,955,06

Increase during the year

0

37,871

37871

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

0

37,871

37871

0

0

0

Conversion from physical to demat

Decrease during the year

37,871

0

37871

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

37,871

0

37871

Conversion from physical to demat

At the end of the year

314,169

38,281,337

38595506

385,955,060

385,955,06

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE545A01016

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

31/08/2023

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/ Units Transferred

Amount per Share/ Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/ Units Transferred

Amount per Share/ Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

(iv) *Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year)

Particulars

Number of units

Nominal value per

Total value

unit

Non-convertible debentures

Partly convertible debentures

Fully convertible debentures

Total

Details of debentures

Class of debentures

Outstanding as at

Increase during the

Decrease during the

Outstanding as at

the beginning of the

year

year

the end of the year

year

Non-convertible debentures

Partly convertible debentures

Fully convertible debentures

0

(v) Securities (other than shares and debentures)

0

Type of

Number of

Nominal Value of

Total Nominal

Paid up Value of

Total Paid up Value

Securities

Securities

each Unit

Value

each Unit

Total

V. *Turnover and net worth of the company (as defined in the Companies Act, 2013)

(i) Turnover

23,949,036,208

(ii) Net worth of the Company

41,450,829,300

VI. (a) *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Promoters

S. No.

Category

Equity

Preference

Number of shares

Percentage

Number of shares Percentage

1. Individual/Hindu Undivided Family

(i) Indian

0

(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)

0

0

(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)

0

0

Government

(i) Central Government

(ii) State Government

(iii) Government companies

Insurance companies

Banks

Financial institutions

0

Foreign institutional investors

0

0

Mutual funds

Venture capital

Body corporate

(not mentioned above)

Total

Total number of shareholders (promoters)

19

  1. *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Public/Other than promoters

S. No.

Category

Equity

Number of shares

Percentage

Preference

Number of shares Percentage

1. Individual/Hindu Undivided Family

(i) Indian

0

(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)

273,543

0.71

(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)

0

0

Government

(i) Central Government

(ii) State Government

(iii) Government companies

Insurance companies

Banks

Financial institutions

0

Foreign institutional investors

2,647,266

6.86

Mutual funds

Venture capital

Body corporate

(not mentioned above)

Total

Total number of shareholders (other than promoters) 129,886

Total number of shareholders (Promoters+Public/

Other than promoters)

129,905

(c) *Details of Foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) holding shares of the company

105

Name of the FII

Address

Date of Incorporation

Country of Incorporation

Number of shares % of shares held held

Name of the FII

Address

Date of Incorporation

Country of Incorporation

Number of shares % of shares held held

