HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 10th March, 2023
03/09/2023 | 05:42am EST
HEG/SECTT/2023
9th March, 2023
BSE Limited
P J Towers
Dalal Street
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Scrip Code : 509631
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex
Bandra (E),
MUMBAI - 400 051.
Scrip Code : HEG
Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III (Part A) (15) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet investors on 10th March, 2023. It is one to one virtual meeting with Catamaran, as organized by Jefferies.
The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investors or the Company.
The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com
We request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For HEG Limited
VIVEK CHAUDHARY
Digitally signed by
VIVEK CHAUDHARY Date: 2023.03.09 15:31:29 +05'30'
Vivek Chaudhary
Company Secretary A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com