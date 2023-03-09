Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HEG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEG   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(HEG)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:26:49 2023-03-09 am EST
1012.30 INR   +3.40%
05:42aHeg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 10th March, 2023
PU
02/27Heg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 28th February, 2023
PU
02/24Heg : Transcript of Earnings Conference Call on Q3 FY2023.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 10th March, 2023

03/09/2023 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEG/SECTT/2023

9th March, 2023

BSE Limited

P J Towers

Dalal Street

MUMBAI - 400 001.

Scrip Code : 509631

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra (E),

MUMBAI - 400 051.

Scrip Code : HEG

Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III (Part A) (15) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet investors on 10th March, 2023. It is one to one virtual meeting with Catamaran, as organized by Jefferies.

The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investors or the Company.

The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited

VIVEK CHAUDHARY

Digitally signed by

VIVEK CHAUDHARY Date: 2023.03.09 15:31:29 +05'30'

Vivek Chaudhary

Company Secretary A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HEG LIMITED
05:42aHeg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 10th March,..
PU
02/27Heg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 28th Februa..
PU
02/24Heg : Transcript of Earnings Conference Call on Q3 FY2023.
PU
02/20Transcript : HEG Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2023
CI
02/20Heg : Q3 of FY 2022-23 Results – Investors Presentation
PU
02/16Heg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 20th Februa..
PU
02/14HEG's Capacity Expansion Project Faces Delay
MT
02/14HEG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Decemb..
CI
02/14HEG Limited Announces Update on the Expansion Plan
CI
02/14HEG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 25 802 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2023 4 733 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,99x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 37 785 M 461 M 461 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 837
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart HEG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 979,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Riju Jhunjhunwala Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEG LIMITED-4.98%461
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.73%108 146
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.68%90 960
EATON CORPORATION PLC12.91%69 849
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.87%49 049
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)19.28%35 447