HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 10th March, 2023

Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III (Part A) (15) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet investors on 10th March, 2023. It is one to one virtual meeting with Catamaran, as organized by Jefferies.

The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investors or the Company.

The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited