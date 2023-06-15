HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 16th June, 2023
06/15/2023 | 11:26am EDT
HEG/SECTT/2023
15th June, 2023
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P J Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Dalal Street
Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Bandra (E),MUMBAI - 400 051.
Scrip Code : 509631
Scrip Code : HEG
Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III (Part A) (15) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet DSP Investment Managers Limited, as organized by Kotak Securities, tomorrow i.e 16th June, 2023. It is one to one physical meeting.
The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investors or the Company.
The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com
We request you to kindly take the same on record.
