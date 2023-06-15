HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 16th June, 2023

HEG/SECTT/2023 15th June, 2023 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P J Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex MUMBAI - 400 001. Bandra (E),MUMBAI - 400 051. Scrip Code : 509631 Scrip Code : HEG

Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III (Part A) (15) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet DSP Investment Managers Limited, as organized by Kotak Securities, tomorrow i.e 16th June, 2023. It is one to one physical meeting.

The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investors or the Company.

The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com

