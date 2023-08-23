HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting dated 28th August 2023.
Today at 11:33 am
Share
HEG/SECTT/2023
23rd August, 2023
1
BSE Limited
2
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P J Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Dalal Street
Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051.
Scrip Code : 509631
Scrip Code : HEG
Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet on Monday, 28th August, 2023 with Kitara Capital. It is one to one physical meeting.
The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investors or the Company.
The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com.
We request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For HEG Limited
VIVEK CHAUDHAR Y
Digitally signed by
VIVEK CHAUDHARY Date: 2023.08.23 19:12:55 +05'30'
Vivek Chaudhary
Company Secretary A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
HEG Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 15:32:04 UTC.
HEG Limited is engaged in manufacturing and exporting graphite electrodes. The Company's segments include Graphite electrodes (including other carbon products) and Power. The Graphite electrodes are used in steelmaking through the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) route which is in steel making about 1.5-2.0 kg of graphite electrode. The Power generation is comprised of two thermal power plants and a hydroelectric power facility for its graphite electrode. The Company also operates approximately three power generation facilities with a total rated capacity of over 77 megawatts (MW). The Company's power plants are located in Tawanagar, District Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, and it also operates approximately 12.8-MW waste heat recovery power plant in District Durg, Chhattisgarh.