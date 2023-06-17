Advanced search
    HEG   INE545A01016

HEG LIMITED

(HEG)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:43 2023-06-16 am EDT
1586.00 INR   -3.25%
Heg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting on 19th June, 2023.
PU
06/15Heg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting dated 16th June, 2023
PU
06/06Heg : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting dated 7th June, 2023.
PU
HEG : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting on 19th June, 2023.

06/17/2023 | 12:29pm EDT
HEG/SECTT/2023

17th June, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

MUMBAI - 400 001.

Bandra (E),MUMBAI - 400 051.

Scrip Code : 509631

Scrip Code : HEG

Reg: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III (Part A) (15) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Senior Management of the Company is scheduled to meet Max Life Insurance, as organized by Incred Capital on 19th June, 2023. It is virtual meeting with Max Life Insurance.

The schedule is subject to changes due to any exigencies on behalf of the Investors or the Company.

The same is also being uploaded on the Company website i.e. www.hegltd.com

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HEG Limited

VIVEK CHAUDH ARY

Digitally signed by VIVEK CHAUDHARY Date: 2023.06.17 17:06:12 +05'30'

Vivek Chaudhary

Company Secretary A-13263heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

Disclaimer

HEG Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 16:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 25 802 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2023 4 733 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 61 212 M 747 M 747 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 837
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart HEG LIMITED
HEG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 586,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaudhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kamal Kishore Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Riju Jhunjhunwala Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEG LIMITED53.93%747
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.06%121 549
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.68%99 546
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.86%76 236
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.00%49 955
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)34.34%40 124
